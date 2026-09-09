The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, condemned yesterday (Tuesday) in the strongest terms the cowardly attack launched by the Houthi militia targeting civilian and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in injuries to several individuals.

Shahbaz stated in posts on his account on "X": "Pakistan stands firmly and in complete solidarity with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the brotherly Saudi people." He added: "Such treacherous attacks not only threaten the lives of innocent people but also jeopardize the security and peace of the region. We reaffirm our steadfast support for the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the Kingdom, and we pray for the swift recovery of all the injured."