The Ministry of Education will close the supplementary registration for new students in the first grade of primary school and kindergarten "level three" for the current academic year tomorrow (Thursday), which began through the electronic education portal.

It clarified that registration includes eligible students according to the approved age categories, targeting children in "level three" (KG3) born from August 25, 2020, to August 24, 2021, requiring that the student's age is appropriate for the specified categories for electronic registration, in addition to passing the medical fitness examination.

It confirmed that passing the medical examination is a prerequisite for completing the final admission procedures, aimed at assessing the general health condition of new students and ensuring that essential vaccinations are completed according to the national schedule, along with conducting a clinical examination, measuring weight and height, body mass index, and testing vision, dental health, and hearing. The "electronic registration" service allows for the registration of new students in the first grade of primary school and Quran memorization and kindergarten "level three," through a smart service that organizes the registration journey, via technical integration with relevant government entities, identifying the target groups, and communicating with parents.