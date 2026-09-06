The Economic and Development Affairs Council held a meeting via video conference. The council reviewed the quarterly report from the Ministry of Economy and Planning, which addressed the most significant developments in the national economy and its growth prospects in light of the rapidly changing geopolitical variables, as well as the available opportunities to enhance its competitiveness; supporting the economic development process and the ability to keep pace with global transformations.

The report indicated the robustness of the national economy and its ability to withstand regional challenges, as the annual inflation rate continued to stabilize among the lowest globally, recording 1.8% for the third consecutive month in July 2026, while the Purchasing Managers' Index for the private sector remained in the expansion zone for the fourth consecutive month, reaching 53.1 points.

Qualitative Achievements in Vision 2030 Programs

The council reviewed the report submitted by the Strategic Management Office of the Economic and Development Affairs Council regarding the performance of the programs aimed at achieving (Saudi Vision 2030) and the national strategies for the first quarter of 2026, which highlighted the level of progress made towards implementing the targets and the qualitative achievements in the three pillars of the vision: (Vibrant Society, Thriving Economy, Ambitious Nation). The report emphasized the continued positive performance and qualitative achievements of the vision realization programs and national strategies despite regional changes; confirming the resilience of the Kingdom's economy and its ability to adapt to regional and international developments.

Improving the Quality of Healthcare

The council discussed the presentation made by the Ministry of Health regarding the progress made in the Health Ministry Transformation Plan, which resulted in the transfer of 10 health clusters from the Ministry of Health to the Health Holding Company. The presentation outlined the next steps to complete the transformation of the Ministry of Health into a regulatory and supervisory role over the health sector, to ensure a tangible health impact; by enhancing prevention, improving the quality of care and accessibility, and elevating the beneficiary experience, in support of the targets of (Saudi Vision 2030), including raising the average life expectancy to 80 years.

Notable Progress in Overall Performance

The council also reviewed the periodic report submitted by the National Center for Privatization, which included the most significant developments in the first half of 2026 for the privatization system, the performance of supervisory committees, and the most important works of the system, in addition to the key qualitative projects. The presentation showed notable progress in overall performance and in the number of privatization projects and public-private partnerships.

Procedural Transactions

During the meeting, the council reviewed several procedural transactions, including: the project to organize the Global Academy for Tourism, the sixty-fifth annual report of the General Auditing Bureau, and the council was briefed on the most significant investment and developmental projects in the Eastern Province, the updated organizational guide for disability programs, the quarterly economic forecasts report, the economic report related to international partnerships in the economic field, the semi-annual report of the ministerial committee for the support and social assistance system, and the monthly report on the implementation of the executive plan for hosting the Kingdom's headquarters for regional and international governmental organizations or their regional offices, along with the results of the monthly executive summaries for the Consumer Price Index and wholesale prices, the quarterly summary report on the Property Price Index, the monthly executive summary for foreign trade, and the core reports on which those summaries were based.

The council made the necessary decisions and recommendations regarding these topics.