عقد مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية اجتماعاً عبر الاتصال المرئي. واستعرض المجلس التقرير الربعي لوزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، الذي تناول أبرز مستجدات الاقتصاد الوطني وآفاق نموه في ضوء المتغيرات الجيوسياسية المتسارعة، والفرص المتاحة لتعزيز تنافسيته؛ بما يدعم مسيرة التنمية الاقتصادية والقدرة على مواكبة التحولات العالمية.

وأشار التقرير إلى متانة الاقتصاد الوطني وقدرته على الصمود أمام التحديات الإقليمية في ظل مواصلة معدل التضخم السنوي استقراره ضمن الأقل عالمياً، مسجلاً 1.8% للشهر الثالث على التوالي خلال يوليو 2026 مع مواصلة بقاء مؤشر مديري المشتريات للقطاع الخاص في منطقة التوسع للشهر الرابع على التوالي ليبلغ 53.1 نقطة.

إنجازات نوعية في برامج رؤية 2030

واطّلع المجلس على التقرير المقدم من مكتب الإدارة الإستراتيجية بمجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، في شأن أداء برامج تحقيق (رؤية السعودية 2030) والإستراتيجيات الوطنية للربع الأول من عام 2026، الذي أبرز مستوى التقدم المُحقَّق نحو تنفيذ المستهدفات، وما تحقق من إنجازات نوعية في محاور الرؤية الثلاثة: (مجتمع حيوي، اقتصاد مزدهر، وطن طموح)، وأبرز التقرير مواصلة الأداء الإيجابي والإنجاز النوعي لبرامج تحقيق الرؤية والإستراتيجيات الوطنية على الرغم من المتغيرات الإقليمية؛ مما يؤكد المرونة التي يتمتع بها اقتصاد المملكة وقدرته على التكيف أمام المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية.

تحسين جودة الرعاية الصحية

وناقش المجلس العرض المقدم من وزارة الصحة، حيال متابعة التقدم المحرز في خطة تحول وزارة الصحة، وما نتج عنه من انتقال 10 تجمعات صحية من وزارة الصحة إلى شركة الصحة القابضة، مستعرضاً الخطوات القادمة لاستكمال تحول وزارة الصحة إلى الدور التنظيمي والإشرافي على القطاع الصحي، لضمان تحقيق أثر صحي ملموس؛ من خلال تعزيز الوقاية، وتحسين جودة الرعاية وسهولة الوصول إليها، والارتقاء بتجربة المستفيد، بما يدعم مستهدفات (رؤية السعودية 2030)، من بينها الوصول بمتوسط العمر المتوقع إلى 80 عاماً.

تقدم ملحوظ بالأداء العام

كما اطّلع المجلس على التقرير الدوري المقدم من المركز الوطني للتخصيص، الذي تضمن أبرز مستجدات النصف الأول من عام 2026 لمنظومة التخصيص، وأداء اللجان الإشرافية، وأهم أعمال المنظومة، إضافة إلى أهم المشاريع النوعية، حيث أظهر العرض تقدماً ملحوظاً في الأداء العام، وفي عدد مشاريع التخصيص والشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص.

معاملات إجرائية

واستعرض المجلس خلال الاجتماع عدداً من المعاملات الإجرائية، منها: مشروع تنظيم الأكاديمية العالمية للسياحة، والتقرير السنوي الخامس والستون للديوان العام للمحاسبة، كما أحيط المجلس بأبرز المشاريع الاستثمارية والتنموية النوعية في المنطقة الشرقية، والدليل التنظيمي المحدّث لبرامج ذوي الإعاقة، والتقرير الربعي للتوقعات الاقتصادية، والتقرير الاقتصادي المتعلق بالشراكات الدولية في المجال الاقتصادي، والتقرير النصف سنوي للجنة الوزارية لمنظومة الدعم والإعانات الاجتماعية، والتقرير الشهري عمّا تم إنفاذه من الخطة التنفيذية لاستضافة المملكة المقار الرئيسة للمنظمات والهيئات الإقليمية والدولية الحكومية أو مكاتبها الإقليمية، إلى جانب نتائج الملخصين التنفيذيين الشهريين للرقم القياسي لأسعار المستهلك وأسعار الجملة، والملخص الربعي عن تقرير الرقم القياسي لأسعار العقارات، والملخص التنفيذي الشهري للتجارة الخارجية، والتقارير الأساسية التي بُنيت عليها تلك الملخصات.

واتخذ المجلس حيال تلك الموضوعات القرارات والتوصيات اللازمة.