Today, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz reviewed, during his meeting with the Commander of the Defense Forces and Chief of the Pakistani Army, General Asim Munir, in Istanbul, Turkey, on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Political Defense Strategic Committee for the Makkah Agreement on Joint Defense, the prospects for military and defense cooperation between the two brotherly countries, and discussed the developments in the regional situation and the efforts being made towards it.



Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Chief of General Staff General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif. Several officials from the Pakistani side were also present.