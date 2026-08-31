استعرض وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، خلال لقائه قائد قوات الدفاع قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، في مدينة إسطنبول بجمهورية تركيا، على هامش الاجتماع الأول للجنة الإستراتيجية السياسية الدفاعية لاتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك، آفاق التعاون العسكري والدفاعي بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة تجاهها.


حضر اللقاء وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ورئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، ومستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف. فيما حضره من الجانب الباكستاني عدد من المسؤولين.