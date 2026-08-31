ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي ثلاثة مقيمين مخالفين لنظام البيئة من الجنسية الباكستانية، لاستغلالهم الرواسب في المنطقة الشرقية، وطبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.


وأوضحت القوات أنه تم ضبط أربع معدات تستخدم في تجريف ونقل التربة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام 911 بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و999 و996 في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.


تخييم دون ترخيص ورعي محظور


وضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مقيماً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة من الجنسية اليمنية؛ لارتكابه مخالفة التخييم دون ترخيص في محمية الإمام فيصل بن تركي الملكية، وطبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.


وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة مخالفة التخييم في الغابات أو المتنزهات الوطنية دون ترخيص غرامة تصل إلى 3000 ريال.


وضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة رعي 40 رأساً من الأغنام في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، وطبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه. وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الغنم غرامة 200 ريال لكل رأس.