The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended three expatriates of Pakistani nationality for violating the environmental regulations by exploiting the sediments in the Eastern Province, and legal actions were taken against them.



The forces clarified that four pieces of equipment used for excavating and transporting soil were seized, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the informant.



Camping Without a License and Prohibited Grazing



The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended an expatriate of Yemeni nationality for camping without a license in the Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve, and legal actions were taken against him.



The forces indicated that the penalty for camping in forests or national parks without a license is a fine of up to 3000 Riyals.



The Special Forces for Environmental Security also apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by grazing 40 heads of sheep in areas where grazing is prohibited in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal actions were taken against him. The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing sheep is a fine of 200 Riyals for each head.