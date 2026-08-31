ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي ثلاثة مقيمين مخالفين لنظام البيئة من الجنسية الباكستانية، لاستغلالهم الرواسب في المنطقة الشرقية، وطبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.
وأوضحت القوات أنه تم ضبط أربع معدات تستخدم في تجريف ونقل التربة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام 911 بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و999 و996 في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
تخييم دون ترخيص ورعي محظور
وضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مقيماً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة من الجنسية اليمنية؛ لارتكابه مخالفة التخييم دون ترخيص في محمية الإمام فيصل بن تركي الملكية، وطبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة مخالفة التخييم في الغابات أو المتنزهات الوطنية دون ترخيص غرامة تصل إلى 3000 ريال.
وضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة رعي 40 رأساً من الأغنام في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، وطبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه. وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الغنم غرامة 200 ريال لكل رأس.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended three expatriates of Pakistani nationality for violating the environmental regulations by exploiting the sediments in the Eastern Province, and legal actions were taken against them.
The forces clarified that four pieces of equipment used for excavating and transporting soil were seized, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the numbers 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the informant.
Camping Without a License and Prohibited Grazing
The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended an expatriate of Yemeni nationality for camping without a license in the Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve, and legal actions were taken against him.
The forces indicated that the penalty for camping in forests or national parks without a license is a fine of up to 3000 Riyals.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security also apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by grazing 40 heads of sheep in areas where grazing is prohibited in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal actions were taken against him. The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing sheep is a fine of 200 Riyals for each head.