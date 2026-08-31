Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy strong and multifaceted bilateral relations, including political, security, economic, and cultural cooperation. The Kingdom is considered a priority partner in Malaysia's relations with the Arab world.

Malaysia and the Kingdom established their embassies in 1958 in Kuala Lumpur and Jeddah, respectively. The Malaysian embassy in Jeddah was later moved to Riyadh on September 5, 1985.

Bilateral relations have significantly developed over the past decades, supported by high-level visits and strategic cooperation. The most recent high-level visit from the Malaysian side was that of Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, who made a state visit to the Kingdom from November 3 to 6, 2025. This state visit to Riyadh from November 3 to 6, 2025, marked Sultan Ibrahim's first official state visit to a country in West Asia since ascending the throne on January 31, 2024.

During the visit, the Sultan held an official meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman on November 4, 2025, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. They reviewed the state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their joint commitment to enhancing cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, renewable energy, and pilgrimage affairs.

On the Saudi side, the most recent high-level visit in 2025 was that of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who attended the second summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as the ASEAN-GCC-China summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, 2025. The Saudi Foreign Minister is scheduled to make an official visit to Malaysia in 2026 to participate in co-chairing the second meeting of the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council (SMCC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Commercial Sector

The commercial cooperation between Malaysia and the Kingdom has always been vibrant and active. With the Kingdom accelerating its efforts to achieve the ambitious goals of Vision 2030 and hosting major global events such as the Riyadh Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, multiple frameworks at the government-to-government (G2G) level have been established, discussed, and elevated through the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council within the trade and investment pillar, to be upgraded to private sector cooperation (B2B) managed by the Saudi-Malaysian Business Council and its counterpart, the Malaysian-Saudi Business Council.

In 2024, Malaysia's exports to the Kingdom increased by 8.3% to reach USD 1.62 billion, compared to USD 1.5 billion in 2023, attributed to the supply of the Industrialized Building System (IBS) from Malaysia to one of the facilities of the NEOM project, among the Kingdom's mega projects.

Strategic Partnership

MGI International, a subsidiary of MGB Berhad, which partnered with Sany Al-Amriya Contracting Company to establish a ready-mix concrete plant in the Jeddah Industrial City (Madin), since January 2023, is one of the success stories in this trilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and China. MGI International's CEO, Lau Chee Tat, stated: "Our partnership began with the aim of supplying medium-sized projects across the Kingdom, but our customers' satisfaction led them to recommend us to major groups, and names like Roshan and Baytiah are now among our growing list of clients." Other sectors witnessing an increasing participation of Malaysian companies in the Kingdom include facilities management and engineering services. MEEM FM, a partnership between Malaysian UEM Edgenta and a prominent local partner, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Investment (Mask), has become one of the leading providers of facilities management, quality control, and healthcare services in the Kingdom. The company started by managing various buildings and assets for its clients and has since expanded to include a major asset modernization project for over 30,000 educational institutions in the Hijaz region, and will soon enter into a partnership with one of the largest Saudi healthcare providers to offer medical and health services to pilgrims starting next year. The Managing Director of UEM Edgenta's regional headquarters in the Middle East, located in Riyadh, Rais Imran, said: "Relationship and trust are among the most important elements of doing business in the Kingdom. You have no choice but to give your best and always strive to achieve extra points by providing added values such as comprehensive after-sales services or specialized training for local talents, as the Kingdom appreciates and remembers your good intentions in contributing to the development of the country and its capabilities."

2.86 Billion Investment Balance

According to the latest statistics issued by the General Authority for Statistics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (GStats), the total value of Malaysian foreign direct investment (FDI) balance as of December 31, 2024, reached approximately 2.86 billion Saudi Riyals, distributed across various sectors including utilities, building materials, travel services, central kitchens, and food service outlets. Malaysia ranks 41st in terms of investment volume in the Kingdom, with a growth rate of 21.2% since the end of the pandemic in 2021.

In contrast, the value of Saudi investments flowing into Malaysia until 2024 reached approximately 176 million Saudi Riyals. With ACWA Power announcing the exploration of clean energy projects in Malaysia worth up to 37.5 billion Saudi Riyals, targeting the generation of 12.5 gigawatts of energy by 2040, everyone is eagerly anticipating how this plan will become a new turning point in Saudi-Malaysian trade relations.

Food and Beverages

The upcoming Riyadh Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup are not only catalysts for unprecedented development in infrastructure and tourism but also represent two massive logistical projects that will test and fundamentally reshape supply chains in the Kingdom. While investments ranging from USD 25 to 30 billion in massive stadiums and transportation systems capture media attention, providing food, housing, and care for millions of international visitors requires a massive expansion of local goods in the Kingdom. Given the Kingdom's strict adherence to Islamic law, every consumer product offered during these events must be halal.

Visit Malaysia Year 2026 - 2027

The Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign has played a significant role in stimulating tourism demand by intensifying international marketing and promotional initiatives, strategic cooperation with airlines and the tourism sector, highlighting the branding of tourist destinations, and targeted campaigns in priority exporting markets. Recognizing the positive momentum and the need to maintain international demand amid an increasingly competitive global tourism landscape, the government has decided to extend the Visit Malaysia campaign until 2027.

This extension will ensure the continuity of promotional efforts, strengthen partnerships with airlines and the industry, enhance Malaysia's presence in key exporting markets, and provide greater confidence for the tourism sector in planning long-term investments and marketing activities.