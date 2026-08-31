تتمتع ماليزيا والمملكة العربية السعودية بعلاقات ثنائية قوية ومتعددة الأوجه، تشمل التعاون السياسي والأمني والاقتصادي والثقافي. وتُعد المملكة شريكاً ذا أولوية في علاقات ماليزيا مع العالم العربي.

أسست ماليزيا والمملكة سفارتيهما في عام 1958 في كل من كوالالمبور وجدة على التوالي. وتم نقل سفارة ماليزيا في جدة لاحقاً إلى الرياض في 5 سبتمبر 1985.

تطورت العلاقات الثنائية بشكل كبير على مدى العقود الماضية مدعومةً بتبادل الزيارات رفيعة المستوى والتعاون الإستراتيجي. وكانت أحدث زيارة رفيعة المستوى من الجانب الماليزي هي تلك التي قام بها السلطان إبراهيم ملك ماليزيا، الذي أجرى زيارة دولة إلى المملكة في الفترة من 3 إلى 6 نوفمبر 2025. وشكّلت زيارة الدولة إلى الرياض في الفترة من 3 إلى 6 نوفمبر 2025 أول زيارة دولة رسمية للسلطان إبراهيم إلى دولة في غرب آسيا منذ اعتلائه العرش في 31 يناير 2024.

وخلال الزيارة، عقد السلطان اجتماعاً رسمياً مع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في 4 نوفمبر 2025 بقصر اليمامة في الرياض. واستعرضا حالة العلاقات الثنائية وأكدا من جديد التزامهما المشترك بتعزيز التعاون في القطاعات الرئيسية، بما في ذلك التجارة والاستثمار والطاقة المتجددة وشؤون الحج.

ومن الجانب السعودي، كانت أحدث زيارة رفيعة المستوى في عام 2025 هي تلك التي قام بها وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، الذي حضر القمة الثانية لرابطة دول جنوب شرق آسيا (آسيان) ومجلس التعاون الخليجي، وقمة آسيان ومجلس التعاون الخليجي والصين في كوالالمبور في 27 مايو 2025. ومن المقرر أن يقوم وزير الخارجية السعودي بزيارة رسمية إلى ماليزيا في عام 2026 للمشاركة في رئاسة الاجتماع الثاني لمجلس التنسيق السعودي الماليزي (SMCC) في كوالالمبور.

القطاع التجاري

لطالما اتسم التعاون التجاري بين ماليزيا والمملكة بالحيوية والنشاط. ومع تسارع خطى المملكة نحو تحقيق الأهداف الطموحة لرؤية 2030، واستضافتها فعاليات عالمية كبرى مثل معرض إكسبو الرياض 2030، وكأس العالم لكرة القدم 2034، تم وضع أطر عمل متعددة على مستوى الحكومات (G2G)، تُناقش وتُرفع من خلال مجلس التنسيق السعودي الماليزي ضمن ركيزة التجارة والاستثمار، ليتم الارتقاء بها إلى مستوى التعاون بين القطاعين الخاصين (B2B) الذي يديره مجلس الأعمال السعودي الماليزي ونظيره مجلس الأعمال الماليزي السعودي.

في عام 2024، ارتفعت صادرات ماليزيا إلى المملكة بنسبة 8.3% لتصل إلى 1.62 مليار دولار أمريكي، مقارنة بـ1.5 مليار دولار أمريكي في عام 2023، ويُعزى هذا النمو إلى توريد نظام البناء الصناعي (IBS) من ماليزيا إلى أحد مرافق مشروع نيوم، ضمن المشاريع العملاقة السعودية.

شراكة استراتيجية

تُعد شركة إم جي بي إنترناشونال، إحدى الشركات التابعة لمجموعة إم جي بي بيرهاد، التي أقامت شراكة مع شركة ساني الأميرية للمقاولات المحدودة لإنشاء مصنع للخرسانة الجاهزة في مدينة جدة الصناعية (مدن) منذ يناير 2023، إحدى قصص النجاح في هذا التعاون الثلاثي بين السعودية وماليزيا والصين. وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة إم جي بي إنترناشونال لاو تشي تات: «بدأت شراكتنا بهدف توريد المشاريع متوسطة الحجم في مختلف أنحاء المملكة، إلا أن رضا عملائنا دفعهم إلى التوصية بنا لدى مجموعات كبرى، وأصبحت أسماء مثل روشن وبيتعة اليوم من ضمن قائمة عملائنا المتنامية». ومن القطاعات الأخرى التي تشهد مشاركة متنامية للشركات الماليزية في المملكة قطاع إدارة المرافق والخدمات الهندسية. وتُعد شركة ميم لإدارة المرافق (MEEM FM) شراكة بين شركة يو إي إم إيدجينتا الماليزية وشريك محلي بارز هو شركة محمد إبراهيم السبيعي وأولاده للاستثمار (ماسك)، وقد أصبحت اليوم من أبرز مزودي خدمات إدارة المرافق ومراقبة الجودة والرعاية الصحية والطبية في المملكة. وبدأت الشركة بإدارة مختلف المباني والأصول الخاصة بعملائها، ثم توسعت لتشمل مشروع تحديث الأصول الرئيسي لأكثر من 30 ألف مؤسسة تعليمية في منطقة الحجاز، وستدخل قريبًا في شراكة مع أحد أكبر مزودي الرعاية الصحية السعوديين لتقديم الخدمات الطبية والصحية لحجاج بيت الله الحرام بدءًا من العام المقبل. وقال المدير الإداري للمقر الإقليمي لشركة يو إي إم إيدجينتا في الشرق الأوسط الكائن في الرياض رايس عمران: «تُعد العلاقة والثقة من أهم عناصر ممارسة الأعمال في المملكة. فلا خيار أمامك سوى تقديم أفضل ما لديك، والسعي دائمًا لتحقيق نقاط إضافية من خلال تقديم قيم مضافة مثل خدمات ما بعد البيع الشاملة أو التدريب الخاص للكفاءات المحلية، إذ تُقدّر المملكة وتتذكر نيتك الحسنة في المساهمة بتنمية البلاد وكفاءاتها».

2.86 مليار رصيد الاستثمار

وبحسب أحدث الإحصاءات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء بالمملكة العربية السعودية (GStats)، بلغت القيمة الإجمالية لرصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر (FDI) الماليزي حتى 31 ديسمبر 2024 نحو 2.86 مليار ريال سعودي موزعة على قطاعات متعددة تشمل المرافق ومواد البناء وخدمات السفر والمطابخ المركزية ومنافذ الخدمات الغذائية. وتحتل ماليزيا المرتبة الـ41 من حيث حجم الاستثمار في المملكة، بنمو بلغ 21.2% منذ انتهاء الجائحة في عام 2021.

في المقابل، بلغت قيمة الاستثمارات السعودية المتدفقة إلى ماليزيا حتى عام 2024 نحو 176 مليون ريال سعودي. ومع إعلان شركة أكوا باور عن استكشاف مشاريع للطاقة النظيفة في ماليزيا بقيمة تصل إلى 37.5 مليار ريال سعودي، تستهدف توليد طاقة بقدرة 12.5 غيغاواط بحلول عام 2040، يترقب الجميع بحماس كيف ستصبح هذه الخطة نقطة تحول جديدة في العلاقات التجارية السعودية الماليزية.

الأغذية والمشروبات

لا يقتصر دور معرض إكسبو الرياض 2030 وكأس العالم لكرة القدم 2034 المقبلين على كونهما حافزين لتطوير غير مسبوق في البنية التحتية والسياحة، بل يمثلان أيضًا مشروعين لوجستيين ضخمين سيختبران سلاسل الإمداد في المملكة ويعيدان تشكيلها بشكل جوهري. وبينما تستحوذ الاستثمارات التي تتراوح بين 25 و30 مليار دولار أمريكي في الملاعب الضخمة وأنظمة النقل على اهتمام وسائل الإعلام، فإن توفير الغذاء والسكن والرعاية لملايين الزوار الدوليين يتطلب توسعًا هائلًا في السلع المحلية للمملكة. ونظرًا لالتزام المملكة الصارم بأحكام الشريعة الإسلامية، يجب أن يكون كل منتج استهلاكي يُقدَّم خلال هذه الفعاليات حلالًا.

عام زيارة ماليزيا 2026 - 2027

لعبت حملة زيارة ماليزيا 2026 (VM2026) دوراً تحفيزياً مهماً في الحفاظ على الطلب السياحي من خلال تكثيف مبادرات التسويق والترويج الدولية، والتعاون الإستراتيجي مع شركات الطيران وقطاع السياحة، وإبراز العلامة التجارية للوجهات السياحية، والحملات المستهدفة في الأسواق المصدّرة ذات الأولوية. وإدراكاً للزخم الإيجابي والحاجة إلى الحفاظ على الطلب الدولي وسط مشهد سياحي عالمي يتسم بالتنافسية المتزايدة، قررت الحكومة تمديد حملة زيارة ماليزيا حتى عام 2027.

سيضمن هذا التمديد استمرارية الجهود الترويجية، وتقوية الشراكات مع شركات الطيران والصناعة، وتعزيز حضور ماليزيا في الأسواق المصدّرة الرئيسية، وتوفير ثقة أكبر لقطاع السياحة في التخطيط للاستثمارات طويلة الأجل والأنشطة التسويقية.