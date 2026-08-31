تتمتع ماليزيا والمملكة العربية السعودية بعلاقات ثنائية قوية ومتعددة الأوجه، تشمل التعاون السياسي والأمني والاقتصادي والثقافي. وتُعد المملكة شريكاً ذا أولوية في علاقات ماليزيا مع العالم العربي.
أسست ماليزيا والمملكة سفارتيهما في عام 1958 في كل من كوالالمبور وجدة على التوالي. وتم نقل سفارة ماليزيا في جدة لاحقاً إلى الرياض في 5 سبتمبر 1985.
تطورت العلاقات الثنائية بشكل كبير على مدى العقود الماضية مدعومةً بتبادل الزيارات رفيعة المستوى والتعاون الإستراتيجي. وكانت أحدث زيارة رفيعة المستوى من الجانب الماليزي هي تلك التي قام بها السلطان إبراهيم ملك ماليزيا، الذي أجرى زيارة دولة إلى المملكة في الفترة من 3 إلى 6 نوفمبر 2025. وشكّلت زيارة الدولة إلى الرياض في الفترة من 3 إلى 6 نوفمبر 2025 أول زيارة دولة رسمية للسلطان إبراهيم إلى دولة في غرب آسيا منذ اعتلائه العرش في 31 يناير 2024.
وخلال الزيارة، عقد السلطان اجتماعاً رسمياً مع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في 4 نوفمبر 2025 بقصر اليمامة في الرياض. واستعرضا حالة العلاقات الثنائية وأكدا من جديد التزامهما المشترك بتعزيز التعاون في القطاعات الرئيسية، بما في ذلك التجارة والاستثمار والطاقة المتجددة وشؤون الحج.
ومن الجانب السعودي، كانت أحدث زيارة رفيعة المستوى في عام 2025 هي تلك التي قام بها وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، الذي حضر القمة الثانية لرابطة دول جنوب شرق آسيا (آسيان) ومجلس التعاون الخليجي، وقمة آسيان ومجلس التعاون الخليجي والصين في كوالالمبور في 27 مايو 2025. ومن المقرر أن يقوم وزير الخارجية السعودي بزيارة رسمية إلى ماليزيا في عام 2026 للمشاركة في رئاسة الاجتماع الثاني لمجلس التنسيق السعودي الماليزي (SMCC) في كوالالمبور.
القطاع التجاري
لطالما اتسم التعاون التجاري بين ماليزيا والمملكة بالحيوية والنشاط. ومع تسارع خطى المملكة نحو تحقيق الأهداف الطموحة لرؤية 2030، واستضافتها فعاليات عالمية كبرى مثل معرض إكسبو الرياض 2030، وكأس العالم لكرة القدم 2034، تم وضع أطر عمل متعددة على مستوى الحكومات (G2G)، تُناقش وتُرفع من خلال مجلس التنسيق السعودي الماليزي ضمن ركيزة التجارة والاستثمار، ليتم الارتقاء بها إلى مستوى التعاون بين القطاعين الخاصين (B2B) الذي يديره مجلس الأعمال السعودي الماليزي ونظيره مجلس الأعمال الماليزي السعودي.
في عام 2024، ارتفعت صادرات ماليزيا إلى المملكة بنسبة 8.3% لتصل إلى 1.62 مليار دولار أمريكي، مقارنة بـ1.5 مليار دولار أمريكي في عام 2023، ويُعزى هذا النمو إلى توريد نظام البناء الصناعي (IBS) من ماليزيا إلى أحد مرافق مشروع نيوم، ضمن المشاريع العملاقة السعودية.
شراكة استراتيجية
تُعد شركة إم جي بي إنترناشونال، إحدى الشركات التابعة لمجموعة إم جي بي بيرهاد، التي أقامت شراكة مع شركة ساني الأميرية للمقاولات المحدودة لإنشاء مصنع للخرسانة الجاهزة في مدينة جدة الصناعية (مدن) منذ يناير 2023، إحدى قصص النجاح في هذا التعاون الثلاثي بين السعودية وماليزيا والصين. وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة إم جي بي إنترناشونال لاو تشي تات: «بدأت شراكتنا بهدف توريد المشاريع متوسطة الحجم في مختلف أنحاء المملكة، إلا أن رضا عملائنا دفعهم إلى التوصية بنا لدى مجموعات كبرى، وأصبحت أسماء مثل روشن وبيتعة اليوم من ضمن قائمة عملائنا المتنامية». ومن القطاعات الأخرى التي تشهد مشاركة متنامية للشركات الماليزية في المملكة قطاع إدارة المرافق والخدمات الهندسية. وتُعد شركة ميم لإدارة المرافق (MEEM FM) شراكة بين شركة يو إي إم إيدجينتا الماليزية وشريك محلي بارز هو شركة محمد إبراهيم السبيعي وأولاده للاستثمار (ماسك)، وقد أصبحت اليوم من أبرز مزودي خدمات إدارة المرافق ومراقبة الجودة والرعاية الصحية والطبية في المملكة. وبدأت الشركة بإدارة مختلف المباني والأصول الخاصة بعملائها، ثم توسعت لتشمل مشروع تحديث الأصول الرئيسي لأكثر من 30 ألف مؤسسة تعليمية في منطقة الحجاز، وستدخل قريبًا في شراكة مع أحد أكبر مزودي الرعاية الصحية السعوديين لتقديم الخدمات الطبية والصحية لحجاج بيت الله الحرام بدءًا من العام المقبل. وقال المدير الإداري للمقر الإقليمي لشركة يو إي إم إيدجينتا في الشرق الأوسط الكائن في الرياض رايس عمران: «تُعد العلاقة والثقة من أهم عناصر ممارسة الأعمال في المملكة. فلا خيار أمامك سوى تقديم أفضل ما لديك، والسعي دائمًا لتحقيق نقاط إضافية من خلال تقديم قيم مضافة مثل خدمات ما بعد البيع الشاملة أو التدريب الخاص للكفاءات المحلية، إذ تُقدّر المملكة وتتذكر نيتك الحسنة في المساهمة بتنمية البلاد وكفاءاتها».
2.86 مليار رصيد الاستثمار
وبحسب أحدث الإحصاءات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء بالمملكة العربية السعودية (GStats)، بلغت القيمة الإجمالية لرصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر (FDI) الماليزي حتى 31 ديسمبر 2024 نحو 2.86 مليار ريال سعودي موزعة على قطاعات متعددة تشمل المرافق ومواد البناء وخدمات السفر والمطابخ المركزية ومنافذ الخدمات الغذائية. وتحتل ماليزيا المرتبة الـ41 من حيث حجم الاستثمار في المملكة، بنمو بلغ 21.2% منذ انتهاء الجائحة في عام 2021.
في المقابل، بلغت قيمة الاستثمارات السعودية المتدفقة إلى ماليزيا حتى عام 2024 نحو 176 مليون ريال سعودي. ومع إعلان شركة أكوا باور عن استكشاف مشاريع للطاقة النظيفة في ماليزيا بقيمة تصل إلى 37.5 مليار ريال سعودي، تستهدف توليد طاقة بقدرة 12.5 غيغاواط بحلول عام 2040، يترقب الجميع بحماس كيف ستصبح هذه الخطة نقطة تحول جديدة في العلاقات التجارية السعودية الماليزية.
الأغذية والمشروبات
لا يقتصر دور معرض إكسبو الرياض 2030 وكأس العالم لكرة القدم 2034 المقبلين على كونهما حافزين لتطوير غير مسبوق في البنية التحتية والسياحة، بل يمثلان أيضًا مشروعين لوجستيين ضخمين سيختبران سلاسل الإمداد في المملكة ويعيدان تشكيلها بشكل جوهري. وبينما تستحوذ الاستثمارات التي تتراوح بين 25 و30 مليار دولار أمريكي في الملاعب الضخمة وأنظمة النقل على اهتمام وسائل الإعلام، فإن توفير الغذاء والسكن والرعاية لملايين الزوار الدوليين يتطلب توسعًا هائلًا في السلع المحلية للمملكة. ونظرًا لالتزام المملكة الصارم بأحكام الشريعة الإسلامية، يجب أن يكون كل منتج استهلاكي يُقدَّم خلال هذه الفعاليات حلالًا.
عام زيارة ماليزيا 2026 - 2027
لعبت حملة زيارة ماليزيا 2026 (VM2026) دوراً تحفيزياً مهماً في الحفاظ على الطلب السياحي من خلال تكثيف مبادرات التسويق والترويج الدولية، والتعاون الإستراتيجي مع شركات الطيران وقطاع السياحة، وإبراز العلامة التجارية للوجهات السياحية، والحملات المستهدفة في الأسواق المصدّرة ذات الأولوية. وإدراكاً للزخم الإيجابي والحاجة إلى الحفاظ على الطلب الدولي وسط مشهد سياحي عالمي يتسم بالتنافسية المتزايدة، قررت الحكومة تمديد حملة زيارة ماليزيا حتى عام 2027.
سيضمن هذا التمديد استمرارية الجهود الترويجية، وتقوية الشراكات مع شركات الطيران والصناعة، وتعزيز حضور ماليزيا في الأسواق المصدّرة الرئيسية، وتوفير ثقة أكبر لقطاع السياحة في التخطيط للاستثمارات طويلة الأجل والأنشطة التسويقية.
Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy strong and multifaceted bilateral relations, including political, security, economic, and cultural cooperation. The Kingdom is considered a priority partner in Malaysia's relations with the Arab world.
Malaysia and the Kingdom established their embassies in 1958 in Kuala Lumpur and Jeddah, respectively. The Malaysian embassy in Jeddah was later moved to Riyadh on September 5, 1985.
Bilateral relations have significantly developed over the past decades, supported by high-level visits and strategic cooperation. The most recent high-level visit from the Malaysian side was that of Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, who made a state visit to the Kingdom from November 3 to 6, 2025. This state visit to Riyadh from November 3 to 6, 2025, marked Sultan Ibrahim's first official state visit to a country in West Asia since ascending the throne on January 31, 2024.
During the visit, the Sultan held an official meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman on November 4, 2025, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. They reviewed the state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their joint commitment to enhancing cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, renewable energy, and pilgrimage affairs.
On the Saudi side, the most recent high-level visit in 2025 was that of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who attended the second summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as the ASEAN-GCC-China summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, 2025. The Saudi Foreign Minister is scheduled to make an official visit to Malaysia in 2026 to participate in co-chairing the second meeting of the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council (SMCC) in Kuala Lumpur.
Commercial Sector
The commercial cooperation between Malaysia and the Kingdom has always been vibrant and active. With the Kingdom accelerating its efforts to achieve the ambitious goals of Vision 2030 and hosting major global events such as the Riyadh Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, multiple frameworks at the government-to-government (G2G) level have been established, discussed, and elevated through the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council within the trade and investment pillar, to be upgraded to private sector cooperation (B2B) managed by the Saudi-Malaysian Business Council and its counterpart, the Malaysian-Saudi Business Council.
In 2024, Malaysia's exports to the Kingdom increased by 8.3% to reach USD 1.62 billion, compared to USD 1.5 billion in 2023, attributed to the supply of the Industrialized Building System (IBS) from Malaysia to one of the facilities of the NEOM project, among the Kingdom's mega projects.
Strategic Partnership
MGI International, a subsidiary of MGB Berhad, which partnered with Sany Al-Amriya Contracting Company to establish a ready-mix concrete plant in the Jeddah Industrial City (Madin), since January 2023, is one of the success stories in this trilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and China. MGI International's CEO, Lau Chee Tat, stated: "Our partnership began with the aim of supplying medium-sized projects across the Kingdom, but our customers' satisfaction led them to recommend us to major groups, and names like Roshan and Baytiah are now among our growing list of clients." Other sectors witnessing an increasing participation of Malaysian companies in the Kingdom include facilities management and engineering services. MEEM FM, a partnership between Malaysian UEM Edgenta and a prominent local partner, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Investment (Mask), has become one of the leading providers of facilities management, quality control, and healthcare services in the Kingdom. The company started by managing various buildings and assets for its clients and has since expanded to include a major asset modernization project for over 30,000 educational institutions in the Hijaz region, and will soon enter into a partnership with one of the largest Saudi healthcare providers to offer medical and health services to pilgrims starting next year. The Managing Director of UEM Edgenta's regional headquarters in the Middle East, located in Riyadh, Rais Imran, said: "Relationship and trust are among the most important elements of doing business in the Kingdom. You have no choice but to give your best and always strive to achieve extra points by providing added values such as comprehensive after-sales services or specialized training for local talents, as the Kingdom appreciates and remembers your good intentions in contributing to the development of the country and its capabilities."
2.86 Billion Investment Balance
According to the latest statistics issued by the General Authority for Statistics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (GStats), the total value of Malaysian foreign direct investment (FDI) balance as of December 31, 2024, reached approximately 2.86 billion Saudi Riyals, distributed across various sectors including utilities, building materials, travel services, central kitchens, and food service outlets. Malaysia ranks 41st in terms of investment volume in the Kingdom, with a growth rate of 21.2% since the end of the pandemic in 2021.
In contrast, the value of Saudi investments flowing into Malaysia until 2024 reached approximately 176 million Saudi Riyals. With ACWA Power announcing the exploration of clean energy projects in Malaysia worth up to 37.5 billion Saudi Riyals, targeting the generation of 12.5 gigawatts of energy by 2040, everyone is eagerly anticipating how this plan will become a new turning point in Saudi-Malaysian trade relations.
Food and Beverages
The upcoming Riyadh Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup are not only catalysts for unprecedented development in infrastructure and tourism but also represent two massive logistical projects that will test and fundamentally reshape supply chains in the Kingdom. While investments ranging from USD 25 to 30 billion in massive stadiums and transportation systems capture media attention, providing food, housing, and care for millions of international visitors requires a massive expansion of local goods in the Kingdom. Given the Kingdom's strict adherence to Islamic law, every consumer product offered during these events must be halal.
Visit Malaysia Year 2026 - 2027
The Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign has played a significant role in stimulating tourism demand by intensifying international marketing and promotional initiatives, strategic cooperation with airlines and the tourism sector, highlighting the branding of tourist destinations, and targeted campaigns in priority exporting markets. Recognizing the positive momentum and the need to maintain international demand amid an increasingly competitive global tourism landscape, the government has decided to extend the Visit Malaysia campaign until 2027.
This extension will ensure the continuity of promotional efforts, strengthen partnerships with airlines and the industry, enhance Malaysia's presence in key exporting markets, and provide greater confidence for the tourism sector in planning long-term investments and marketing activities.