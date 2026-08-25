The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, received today at the governorate's headquarters the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Hiyai Al-Mansoori. The meeting witnessed the exchange of friendly conversations and the discussion of several topics of mutual interest between the two sides.

During the reception, the strength of the fraternal relations between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates was emphasized, along with the ongoing cooperation in various fields, in addition to reviewing aspects of joint work that enhance the ties between the two brotherly countries.

