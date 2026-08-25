استقبل محافظ جدة، الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، في مقر المحافظة، اليوم، القنصل العام لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة سلطان هياي المنصوري. وشهد اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية وبحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين الجانبين.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال التأكيد على متانة العلاقات الأخوية التي تجمع المملكة ودولة الإمارات، وما تشهده من تعاون مستمر في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى استعراض جوانب من العمل المشترك الذي يعزز الروابط بين البلدين الشقيقين.