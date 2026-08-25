استقبل محافظ جدة، الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، في مقر المحافظة، اليوم، القنصل العام لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة سلطان هياي المنصوري. وشهد اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية وبحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين الجانبين.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال التأكيد على متانة العلاقات الأخوية التي تجمع المملكة ودولة الإمارات، وما تشهده من تعاون مستمر في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى استعراض جوانب من العمل المشترك الذي يعزز الروابط بين البلدين الشقيقين.
The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, received today at the governorate's headquarters the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Hiyai Al-Mansoori. The meeting witnessed the exchange of friendly conversations and the discussion of several topics of mutual interest between the two sides.
During the reception, the strength of the fraternal relations between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates was emphasized, along with the ongoing cooperation in various fields, in addition to reviewing aspects of joint work that enhance the ties between the two brotherly countries.