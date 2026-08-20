أعلنت هواوي اليوم عن تعزيز شامل لتجربة العملاء، من خلال تقديم نموذج خدمة أكثر تركيزًا على العميل، إلى جانب نظام AppGallery موثوق وناضج. تعكس هذه التطورات التزام هواوي بدعم المستهلكين بالوضوح والثقة والوصول السلس إلى الأدوات الرقمية التي يعتمدون عليها يوميًا.
تجربة خدمة مبنية على فهم العميل
ترتكز فلسفة هواوي المطوّرة في الخدمة على وضع التفاعل البشري في قلب رحلة المستخدم. وتدرك الشركة أن الانتقال إلى جهاز جديد — خصوصًا الهواتف الذكية — يرافقه العديد من الأسئلة حول التطبيقات، نقل البيانات، الإعدادات والاستخدام اليومي.
ولمعالجة هذه الاحتياجات، أصبح خبراء هواوي يقدمون إرشادًا شخصيًا للعميل، سواء عبر الإنترنت أو بشكل مباشر. يستمع خبراء الخدمة إلى مخاوف كل مستخدم ويقدمون دعمًا خطوة بخطوة وفقًا لأنماط استخدامه الفعلية، لضمان حصول كل مستخدم على مساعدة عملية وذات صلة، بعيدًا عن التعليمات العامة.
ترقية الخدمة: دعم يراعي احتياجات المستخدمين ويفهمها
من بين خدمات هواوي المميزة والمتواصلة، تأتي أيام خدمة هواوي المتاحة خلال (الأحد – الإثنين – الثلاثاء) من الأسبوع الأخير لكل شهر. وكجزء من ترقية الخدمة الجديدة، تقدم هواوي مجموعة من خدمات العناية المطوّرة المصممة لتلبية الاحتياجات الحقيقية للمستخدمين بمزيد من الفهم والطمأنينة. تشمل هذه الخدمات: تنظيف احترافي للجهاز لاستعادة الراحة والثقة في الاستخدام اليومي، إعادة تثبيت نظام التشغيل لمعالجة المشكلات المتعلقة بالنظام، دعم مستمر يشعر المستخدم بأنه مُساند طوال رحلته مع الجهاز. وتتكامل هذه الترقيات مع مزايا خدمات الصيانة الحالية، مثل الإصلاحات المجانية بدون رسوم عمالة، ملصقات حماية الشاشة المجانية للهواتف الذكية والساعات الذكية. ويمكن للمستخدمين الاستفادة من هذه الخدمات وأكثر عبر زيارة أي فرع من مراكز خدمة هواوي خلال الفترة المذكورة من كل شهر.
ولجعل التجربة أكثر سهولة وتجنب الازدحام أو قيود الوقت، توفر هواوي أيضًا خدمة البريد المجانية، والتي تتيح للمستخدمين إرسال أجهزتهم من مواقعهم مباشرة إلى مراكز الخدمة دون أي تكلفة. وبعد إتمام الإصلاح، تتم إعادة الجهاز مع تغطية كاملة لرسوم الشحن. للاستفادة من الخدمة، يمكن الاتصال على 8001220888 أو طلبها عبر تطبيق My HUAWEI أو صفحة الدعم الرسمية.
يعكس هذا النموذج المرتكز على العميل إيمان هواوي بأن الدعم الحقيقي يبدأ من الفهم.
جميع التطبيقات في متجر واحد موثوق
يُعد AppGallery متجر التطبيقات الرسمي لهواوي، ويقدم منظومة ناضجة ومتطورة تضم ملايين التطبيقات في مكان واحد موثوق. واليوم، أصبحت جميع التطبيقات العالمية الرئيسية متاحة على AppGallery، مما يجعل العثور على كل ما يحتاجه المستخدم وتنزيله أمرًا سهلًا وسلسًا. وبعد سنوات من استخدام أجهزة هواوي، يمكن للمستخدمين الاعتماد على AppGallery للوصول إلى معظم التطبيقات الأساسية للحياة اليومية، بدعم كامل وأداء سلس.
كما يعالج AppGallery المطوّر الأسئلة الحقيقية التي يطرحها المستخدمون عند التفكير في الانتقال إلى جهاز جديد. فبدلًا من الاكتفاء بالتصريحات، تعرض هواوي عملية الاستخدام الفعلية للتطبيقات على أجهزتها، بدءًا من البحث وحتى التثبيت والاستخدام الواقعي. يعزز هذا النهج الشفاف التزام هواوي بالصدق وثقة المستخدم.
سلسلة HUAWEI Pura90s: جهاز رائد مصمم لعصر الاتصال الحديث
تمثل سلسلة HUAWEI Pura90s أحدث ابتكارات هواوي الرائدة، حيث تجمع بين التصميم الراقي، وقدرات التصوير المتقدمة، والأداء السلس. ومع دعم تقنية 5G+ تقدّم السلسلة تجربة اتصال سريعة واستجابة عالية وموثوقة، تكمل منظومة هواوي الواسعة من الأجهزة والخدمات. وتُعد هذه السلسلة نقطة دخول مثالية للمستخدمين لاستكشاف AppGallery المطوّر وتجربة الخدمة الجديدة.
اتجاه يرتكز على الشفافية والدفء الإنساني
تعتمد حملة الخدمة المطوّرة من هواوي على إعطاء الأولوية للشفافية والصدق والاتصال الإنساني. فهي تعترف بأسئلة المستخدمين الحقيقية وتعرض التجربة عبر خطوات واضحة وعملية. وتبرز الحملة العناية والطمأنينة التي يقدمها خبراء خدمة هواوي، مما يعكس التزام الشركة بدعم المستخدمين طوال رحلتهم مع الجهاز.
التزام أوسع
تعكس أحدث تحسينات هواوي التزامًا أوسع يمتد عبر جميع فئات الأجهزة. فالشركة لا تعمل فقط على تطوير التكنولوجيا والاتصال عبر ابتكارات مثل 5G+، بل تعزز أيضًا الدعم الإنساني وراء كل منتج. وتتمثل رؤية هواوي في تقديم منظومة موثوقة، ومتجر تطبيقات يُعتمد عليه، وتجربة خدمة تفهم احتياجات المستخدم وتدعمه بثقة في كل خطوة.
حول مجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين
تُعتبر مجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين واحدة من ثلاثة مجموعات أعمال منضوية تحت مظلة شركة هواوي، وتوفر مجموعة متنوعة من المنتجات بما فيها الهواتف الذكية والأجهزة اللوحية واللابتوبات والأجهزة القابلة للارتداء والأجهزة الصوتية والشاشات الذكية وأجهزة انترنت الأشياء وغيرها.
في يناير 2023، كشفت Brand Finance عن قائمة Global 500 لعام 2022 لأكثر العلامات التجارية قيمة في العالم، حيث احتلت هواوي المرتبة رقم 31، وبلغت قيمة علامتها التجارية 44.3 مليار دولار.
وفي عام 2023، بلغ إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي أكثر من 23 مليار دولار أمريكي، ما يعادل حوالي 23.4% من إجمالي عائدات الشركة السنوية، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي على مدار العشر سنوات الماضية إلى أكثر من 154 مليار دولار أمريكي.
لمزيد من المعلومات، يرجى زيارة: https://consumer.huawei.com/sa/
ولمعرفة آخر التحديثات المتعلقة بمجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين، تابعونا على صفحاتنا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي:
فيسبوك:facebook.com/HuaweiMobileKSA
تويتر: twitter.com/HuaweiMobileKSA
Huawei today announced a comprehensive enhancement to the customer experience by introducing a more customer-centric service model, alongside a reliable and mature AppGallery system. These developments reflect Huawei's commitment to supporting consumers with clarity, trust, and seamless access to the digital tools they rely on daily.
A Service Experience Built on Understanding the Customer
Huawei's developed service philosophy is centered around placing human interaction at the heart of the user journey. The company recognizes that transitioning to a new device—especially smartphones—comes with many questions about applications, data transfer, settings, and daily usage.
To address these needs, Huawei experts now provide personalized customer guidance, either online or in person. Service experts listen to each user's concerns and offer step-by-step support tailored to their actual usage patterns, ensuring that every user receives practical and relevant assistance, moving away from generic instructions.
Service Upgrade: Support that Understands and Meets User Needs
Among Huawei's distinctive and ongoing services are Huawei Service Days available during (Sunday – Monday – Tuesday) of the last week of each month. As part of the new service upgrade, Huawei offers a range of enhanced care services designed to meet users' real needs with greater understanding and reassurance. These services include: professional device cleaning to restore comfort and confidence in daily use, operating system reinstallation to address system-related issues, and ongoing support that makes users feel supported throughout their journey with the device. These upgrades complement the benefits of existing maintenance services, such as free repairs without labor charges and free screen protection stickers for smartphones and smartwatches. Users can take advantage of these services and more by visiting any Huawei service center during the mentioned period each month.
To make the experience easier and avoid congestion or time constraints, Huawei also provides a free mail service, allowing users to send their devices directly from their locations to the service centers at no cost. After the repair is completed, the device is returned with full coverage of shipping fees. To benefit from the service, one can call 8001220888 or request it through the My HUAWEI app or the official support page.
This customer-centric model reflects Huawei's belief that true support begins with understanding.
All Applications in One Reliable Store
AppGallery is Huawei's official app store, offering a mature and advanced ecosystem that includes millions of applications in one reliable place. Today, all major global applications are available on AppGallery, making it easy and seamless for users to find and download everything they need. After years of using Huawei devices, users can rely on AppGallery to access most essential applications for daily life, with full support and smooth performance.
Moreover, the developed AppGallery addresses the real questions users have when considering switching to a new device. Instead of merely making statements, Huawei showcases the actual usage process of applications on its devices, from searching to installation and real-world usage. This transparent approach reinforces Huawei's commitment to honesty and user trust.
HUAWEI Pura90s Series: A Flagship Device Designed for the Modern Connectivity Era
The HUAWEI Pura90s series represents Huawei's latest flagship innovations, combining premium design, advanced photography capabilities, and smooth performance. With support for 5G+ technology, the series delivers fast, responsive, and reliable connectivity, complementing Huawei's extensive ecosystem of devices and services. This series serves as an ideal entry point for users to explore the developed AppGallery and experience the new service.
A Trend Based on Transparency and Human Warmth
Huawei's developed service campaign prioritizes transparency, honesty, and human connection. It acknowledges users' real questions and presents the experience through clear and practical steps. The campaign highlights the care and reassurance provided by Huawei service experts, reflecting the company's commitment to supporting users throughout their journey with the device.
A Broader Commitment
Huawei's latest enhancements reflect a broader commitment that spans all device categories. The company is not only working on developing technology and connectivity through innovations like 5G+, but also enhancing the human support behind every product. Huawei's vision is to provide a reliable ecosystem, a dependable app store, and a service experience that understands user needs and supports them with confidence at every step.
About Huawei Consumer Business Group
The Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of three business groups under Huawei, offering a diverse range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, audio devices, smart screens, IoT devices, and more.
In January 2023, Brand Finance revealed the Global 500 list for 2022, ranking Huawei 31st among the world's most valuable brands, with a brand value of $44.3 billion.
In 2023, Huawei's total spending on research and development exceeded $23 billion, accounting for approximately 23.4% of the company's total annual revenue, bringing the total R&D expenditure over the past ten years to more than $154 billion.
For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com/sa
To stay updated on the latest news regarding Huawei Consumer Business Group, follow us on our social media pages:
Facebook: facebook.com/HuaweiMobileKSA
Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobileKSA