أعلنت هواوي اليوم عن تعزيز شامل لتجربة العملاء، من خلال تقديم نموذج خدمة أكثر تركيزًا على العميل، إلى جانب نظام AppGallery موثوق وناضج. تعكس هذه التطورات التزام هواوي بدعم المستهلكين بالوضوح والثقة والوصول السلس إلى الأدوات الرقمية التي يعتمدون عليها يوميًا.

تجربة خدمة مبنية على فهم العميل

ترتكز فلسفة هواوي المطوّرة في الخدمة على وضع التفاعل البشري في قلب رحلة المستخدم. وتدرك الشركة أن الانتقال إلى جهاز جديد — خصوصًا الهواتف الذكية — يرافقه العديد من الأسئلة حول التطبيقات، نقل البيانات، الإعدادات والاستخدام اليومي.

ولمعالجة هذه الاحتياجات، أصبح خبراء هواوي يقدمون إرشادًا شخصيًا للعميل، سواء عبر الإنترنت أو بشكل مباشر. يستمع خبراء الخدمة إلى مخاوف كل مستخدم ويقدمون دعمًا خطوة بخطوة وفقًا لأنماط استخدامه الفعلية، لضمان حصول كل مستخدم على مساعدة عملية وذات صلة، بعيدًا عن التعليمات العامة.

ترقية الخدمة: دعم يراعي احتياجات المستخدمين ويفهمها

من بين خدمات هواوي المميزة والمتواصلة، تأتي أيام خدمة هواوي المتاحة خلال (الأحد – الإثنين – الثلاثاء) من الأسبوع الأخير لكل شهر. وكجزء من ترقية الخدمة الجديدة، تقدم هواوي مجموعة من خدمات العناية المطوّرة المصممة لتلبية الاحتياجات الحقيقية للمستخدمين بمزيد من الفهم والطمأنينة. تشمل هذه الخدمات: تنظيف احترافي للجهاز لاستعادة الراحة والثقة في الاستخدام اليومي، إعادة تثبيت نظام التشغيل لمعالجة المشكلات المتعلقة بالنظام، دعم مستمر يشعر المستخدم بأنه مُساند طوال رحلته مع الجهاز. وتتكامل هذه الترقيات مع مزايا خدمات الصيانة الحالية، مثل الإصلاحات المجانية بدون رسوم عمالة، ملصقات حماية الشاشة المجانية للهواتف الذكية والساعات الذكية. ويمكن للمستخدمين الاستفادة من هذه الخدمات وأكثر عبر زيارة أي فرع من مراكز خدمة هواوي خلال الفترة المذكورة من كل شهر.

ولجعل التجربة أكثر سهولة وتجنب الازدحام أو قيود الوقت، توفر هواوي أيضًا خدمة البريد المجانية، والتي تتيح للمستخدمين إرسال أجهزتهم من مواقعهم مباشرة إلى مراكز الخدمة دون أي تكلفة. وبعد إتمام الإصلاح، تتم إعادة الجهاز مع تغطية كاملة لرسوم الشحن. للاستفادة من الخدمة، يمكن الاتصال على 8001220888 أو طلبها عبر تطبيق My HUAWEI أو صفحة الدعم الرسمية.

يعكس هذا النموذج المرتكز على العميل إيمان هواوي بأن الدعم الحقيقي يبدأ من الفهم.

جميع التطبيقات في متجر واحد موثوق

يُعد AppGallery متجر التطبيقات الرسمي لهواوي، ويقدم منظومة ناضجة ومتطورة تضم ملايين التطبيقات في مكان واحد موثوق. واليوم، أصبحت جميع التطبيقات العالمية الرئيسية متاحة على AppGallery، مما يجعل العثور على كل ما يحتاجه المستخدم وتنزيله أمرًا سهلًا وسلسًا. وبعد سنوات من استخدام أجهزة هواوي، يمكن للمستخدمين الاعتماد على AppGallery للوصول إلى معظم التطبيقات الأساسية للحياة اليومية، بدعم كامل وأداء سلس.

كما يعالج AppGallery المطوّر الأسئلة الحقيقية التي يطرحها المستخدمون عند التفكير في الانتقال إلى جهاز جديد. فبدلًا من الاكتفاء بالتصريحات، تعرض هواوي عملية الاستخدام الفعلية للتطبيقات على أجهزتها، بدءًا من البحث وحتى التثبيت والاستخدام الواقعي. يعزز هذا النهج الشفاف التزام هواوي بالصدق وثقة المستخدم.

سلسلة HUAWEI Pura90s: جهاز رائد مصمم لعصر الاتصال الحديث

تمثل سلسلة HUAWEI Pura90s أحدث ابتكارات هواوي الرائدة، حيث تجمع بين التصميم الراقي، وقدرات التصوير المتقدمة، والأداء السلس. ومع دعم تقنية 5G+ تقدّم السلسلة تجربة اتصال سريعة واستجابة عالية وموثوقة، تكمل منظومة هواوي الواسعة من الأجهزة والخدمات. وتُعد هذه السلسلة نقطة دخول مثالية للمستخدمين لاستكشاف AppGallery المطوّر وتجربة الخدمة الجديدة.

اتجاه يرتكز على الشفافية والدفء الإنساني

تعتمد حملة الخدمة المطوّرة من هواوي على إعطاء الأولوية للشفافية والصدق والاتصال الإنساني. فهي تعترف بأسئلة المستخدمين الحقيقية وتعرض التجربة عبر خطوات واضحة وعملية. وتبرز الحملة العناية والطمأنينة التي يقدمها خبراء خدمة هواوي، مما يعكس التزام الشركة بدعم المستخدمين طوال رحلتهم مع الجهاز.

التزام أوسع

تعكس أحدث تحسينات هواوي التزامًا أوسع يمتد عبر جميع فئات الأجهزة. فالشركة لا تعمل فقط على تطوير التكنولوجيا والاتصال عبر ابتكارات مثل 5G+، بل تعزز أيضًا الدعم الإنساني وراء كل منتج. وتتمثل رؤية هواوي في تقديم منظومة موثوقة، ومتجر تطبيقات يُعتمد عليه، وتجربة خدمة تفهم احتياجات المستخدم وتدعمه بثقة في كل خطوة.

حول مجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين

تُعتبر مجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين واحدة من ثلاثة مجموعات أعمال منضوية تحت مظلة شركة هواوي، وتوفر مجموعة متنوعة من المنتجات بما فيها الهواتف الذكية والأجهزة اللوحية واللابتوبات والأجهزة القابلة للارتداء والأجهزة الصوتية والشاشات الذكية وأجهزة انترنت الأشياء وغيرها.

في يناير 2023، كشفت Brand Finance عن قائمة Global 500 لعام 2022 لأكثر العلامات التجارية قيمة في العالم، حيث احتلت هواوي المرتبة رقم 31، وبلغت قيمة علامتها التجارية 44.3 مليار دولار.

وفي عام 2023، بلغ إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي أكثر من 23 مليار دولار أمريكي، ما يعادل حوالي 23.4% من إجمالي عائدات الشركة السنوية، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي على مدار العشر سنوات الماضية إلى أكثر من 154 مليار دولار أمريكي.

لمزيد من المعلومات، يرجى زيارة: https://consumer.huawei.com/sa/

ولمعرفة آخر التحديثات المتعلقة بمجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين، تابعونا على صفحاتنا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي:

فيسبوك:facebook.com/HuaweiMobileKSA

تويتر: twitter.com/HuaweiMobileKSA