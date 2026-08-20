Huawei today announced a comprehensive enhancement to the customer experience by introducing a more customer-centric service model, alongside a reliable and mature AppGallery system. These developments reflect Huawei's commitment to supporting consumers with clarity, trust, and seamless access to the digital tools they rely on daily.



A Service Experience Built on Understanding the Customer

Huawei's developed service philosophy is centered around placing human interaction at the heart of the user journey. The company recognizes that transitioning to a new device—especially smartphones—comes with many questions about applications, data transfer, settings, and daily usage.

To address these needs, Huawei experts now provide personalized customer guidance, either online or in person. Service experts listen to each user's concerns and offer step-by-step support tailored to their actual usage patterns, ensuring that every user receives practical and relevant assistance, moving away from generic instructions.



Service Upgrade: Support that Understands and Meets User Needs

Among Huawei's distinctive and ongoing services are Huawei Service Days available during (Sunday – Monday – Tuesday) of the last week of each month. As part of the new service upgrade, Huawei offers a range of enhanced care services designed to meet users' real needs with greater understanding and reassurance. These services include: professional device cleaning to restore comfort and confidence in daily use, operating system reinstallation to address system-related issues, and ongoing support that makes users feel supported throughout their journey with the device. These upgrades complement the benefits of existing maintenance services, such as free repairs without labor charges and free screen protection stickers for smartphones and smartwatches. Users can take advantage of these services and more by visiting any Huawei service center during the mentioned period each month.

To make the experience easier and avoid congestion or time constraints, Huawei also provides a free mail service, allowing users to send their devices directly from their locations to the service centers at no cost. After the repair is completed, the device is returned with full coverage of shipping fees. To benefit from the service, one can call 8001220888 or request it through the My HUAWEI app or the official support page.

This customer-centric model reflects Huawei's belief that true support begins with understanding.



All Applications in One Reliable Store

AppGallery is Huawei's official app store, offering a mature and advanced ecosystem that includes millions of applications in one reliable place. Today, all major global applications are available on AppGallery, making it easy and seamless for users to find and download everything they need. After years of using Huawei devices, users can rely on AppGallery to access most essential applications for daily life, with full support and smooth performance.

Moreover, the developed AppGallery addresses the real questions users have when considering switching to a new device. Instead of merely making statements, Huawei showcases the actual usage process of applications on its devices, from searching to installation and real-world usage. This transparent approach reinforces Huawei's commitment to honesty and user trust.

HUAWEI Pura90s Series: A Flagship Device Designed for the Modern Connectivity Era

The HUAWEI Pura90s series represents Huawei's latest flagship innovations, combining premium design, advanced photography capabilities, and smooth performance. With support for 5G+ technology, the series delivers fast, responsive, and reliable connectivity, complementing Huawei's extensive ecosystem of devices and services. This series serves as an ideal entry point for users to explore the developed AppGallery and experience the new service.



A Trend Based on Transparency and Human Warmth

Huawei's developed service campaign prioritizes transparency, honesty, and human connection. It acknowledges users' real questions and presents the experience through clear and practical steps. The campaign highlights the care and reassurance provided by Huawei service experts, reflecting the company's commitment to supporting users throughout their journey with the device.



A Broader Commitment

Huawei's latest enhancements reflect a broader commitment that spans all device categories. The company is not only working on developing technology and connectivity through innovations like 5G+, but also enhancing the human support behind every product. Huawei's vision is to provide a reliable ecosystem, a dependable app store, and a service experience that understands user needs and supports them with confidence at every step.



About Huawei Consumer Business Group

The Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of three business groups under Huawei, offering a diverse range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, audio devices, smart screens, IoT devices, and more.

In January 2023, Brand Finance revealed the Global 500 list for 2022, ranking Huawei 31st among the world's most valuable brands, with a brand value of $44.3 billion.

In 2023, Huawei's total spending on research and development exceeded $23 billion, accounting for approximately 23.4% of the company's total annual revenue, bringing the total R&D expenditure over the past ten years to more than $154 billion.



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