حين تجتمع التربية بالإعلام ويلتقي العمل الاجتماعي بروح الإصلاح يصبح الحديث عن السيرة حديثاً عن أثر لا عن مناصب. هكذا تبدو سيرة الإعلامي والمربي عبدالرحمن بن عطية بن محمد أبورياح الغامدي، أحد أبناء الباحة الذين جعلوا من حياتهم مساحة للعطاء وتركوا في كل موقع مروا به شيئاً من أثرهم ومحبتهم.
نشأ أبورياح في بيت عرف العلم والدعوة والإصلاح، فهو ابن الشيخ عطية بن محمد أبورياح أحد رجالات التعليم الأوائل وأحد المشائخ الذين ارتبطت سيرتهم بالتعليم والدعوة والإصلاح. ومن ذلك البيت حمل قيمة العلم ورسالة التربية وروح المبادرة ومحبة الناس، وظلت هذه القيم حاضرة في مسيرته.
هو من الرجال الذين لا تختصرهم المناصب، بشوش، قريب من الناس، خدوم، وفيّ، يفرح بالخير ويسعى إليه أينما كان. معدن أصيل لا يصدأ بل يزداد لمعانا بما يزرعه في قلوب الناس من محبة وما يجده منهم من وفاء.
بدأ مسيرته معلماً للغة الإنجليزية بعد تخرجه في جامعة تششستر ببريطانيا ثم انتقل إلى العمل التربوي والإشرافي في تعليم الباحة، وارتبط اسمه مبكراً بالتحول التقني.. فأسس وأشرف على شبكة الحاسب الآلي في الإدارة العامة للتعليم لتكون من الإدارات الريادية على مستوى المملكة، وأسهم في تأسيس العمل التقني وإنشاء الشبكة الداخلية "الإنترنت" لمدارس المنطقة والإشراف عليها قبل أن يتولى إدارة تقنية المعلومات. كما مثّل المملكة ووزارة التعليم في معرض سيبت 2012 بألمانيا، وشارك في لقاءات ومؤتمرات وبرامج داخل المملكة وخارجها، وحصل على العديد من الدورات والشهادات التقديرية.
وبموازاة التربية ظل الإعلام شغفاً يسكن تجربته.. فعمل صحفياً ومديراً لجريدة المدينة في منطقة الباحة، ومديراً للمركز الإعلامي لصيف الباحة عام 1439هـ، وإعلامياً في جهاز الهيئة العامة للسياحة، وعضواً في اللجنة الإعلامية بنادي الباحة الأدبي. كما تولى رئاسة اللجنة الإعلامية وإدارة تحرير كتاب جائزة الباحة للإبداع والتميز، وشارك في لجنتها الإعلامية وعدد من اللجان داخل المنطقة وخارجها. فظل في المسافة الجميلة بين المربي والإعلامي مؤمناً بأن الكلمة الصادقة يمكن أن تُصلح وتجمع وتبني.
أما الوجه الإنساني فهو الأكثر حضوراً في سيرته.. فقد كان عضواً مؤسساً لجمعية إكرام المسنين بمنطقة الباحة، وأسس عملها الإداري وتولى إدارتها حتى أصبح رئيسها التنفيذي.. مواصلاً خدمة كبار السن وتحويل الوفاء بهم إلى عمل مؤسسي مستدام.
وتعدد عطاؤه الاجتماعي فشغل عدداً من المناصب في عدد من الجمعيات.
وللإصلاح بين الناس مساحة واسعة في حياته.. إذ عمل أميناً للجنة إصلاح ذات البين من 1424هـ حتى 1434هـ وأميناً للجنة الإصلاح بمحكمة الباحة، وعضواً في لجنة العضل، ومستشاراً أسرياً ومدرباً معتمداً في الحوار الأسري، ومشرفاً على مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للحوار الوطني بالمنطقة.
وامتدت مشاركاته إلى عضوية الهيئة الاستشارية بإمارة منطقة الباحة، ومجلس إدارة هيئة الإغاثة الإسلامية، واللجنة المحلية للانتخابات البلدية الثالثة. كما رأس لجنة المراقبة العامة في الانتخابات البلدية الأولى، وشارك في لجنة اختيار المتميزين لجائزة الباحة للإبداع والتميز. وحتى الرياضة حضرت في مسيرته حكماً سابقا لكرة اليد.
وعندما تقرأ سيرة أبورياح لا تتوقف أمام كثرة المسميات بقدر ما تتوقف أمام رجل تحرك بين المدرسة والصحيفة والجمعية والإصلاح والتقنية والعمل الاجتماعي باحثاً في كل محطة عن باب لخدمة الإنسان.
هو ابن مدرسة تربوية واجتماعية عريقة لكنه لم يكتف بما ورثه من اسم وسيرة، بل صنع مساراً يليق بذلك الإرث. رجل تسبقه سيرته الطيبة ويعرفه الناس ببشاشته ووفائه وقربه منهم وحبه للخير.
عبدالرحمن أبورياح ليس مجرد إعلامي أو تربوي أو مسؤول في جمعية إنسانية بل سيرة جمعت التربية بالكلمة، والإصلاح بالعطاء ومحبة الناس بخدمتهم. فالوظائف تنتهي والمناصب تتغير والألقاب تتبدل لكن المعدن الأصيل لا يصدأ والأثر الطيب وحده يبقى.
When education meets media and social work intersects with the spirit of reform, the discussion about a biography becomes a discussion about impact rather than positions. This is how the biography of the media figure and educator Abdulrahman bin Atiyah bin Muhammad Aburayah Al-Ghamdi appears, one of the sons of Al-Baha who made their lives a space for giving and left a mark of their influence and love in every place they passed through.
Aburayah grew up in a household known for knowledge, advocacy, and reform; he is the son of Sheikh Atiyah bin Muhammad Aburayah, one of the early figures in education and one of the scholars whose legacy is intertwined with education, advocacy, and reform. From that household, he carried the value of knowledge, the message of education, the spirit of initiative, and love for people, and these values remained present throughout his journey.
He is one of those men who cannot be defined by their positions; he is cheerful, approachable, helpful, and loyal, rejoicing in goodness and seeking it wherever it may be. He is a genuine person who does not rust but rather shines more brightly with the love he cultivates in people's hearts and the loyalty he receives from them.
He began his career as an English teacher after graduating from the University of Chester in the UK, then moved to educational and supervisory work in the Al-Baha education sector, and his name became early associated with technological transformation. He established and supervised the computer network in the General Administration of Education, making it one of the pioneering administrations in the Kingdom. He contributed to establishing technical work and creating the internal network "Internet" for the schools in the region and supervising it before taking over the management of information technology. He also represented the Kingdom and the Ministry of Education at the CeBIT 2012 exhibition in Germany, participated in meetings, conferences, and programs both inside and outside the Kingdom, and obtained numerous training courses and certificates of appreciation.
Alongside education, media remained a passion that inhabited his experience. He worked as a journalist and director of Al-Madina newspaper in the Al-Baha region, director of the media center for the Al-Baha summer in 1439 AH, a media figure in the General Authority for Tourism, and a member of the media committee at the Al-Baha Literary Club. He also chaired the media committee and managed the editorial work for the Al-Baha Creativity and Excellence Award book, participating in its media committee and several committees both within and outside the region. Thus, he remained in the beautiful space between educator and media figure, believing that a sincere word can reform, unite, and build.
As for the humanitarian aspect, it is the most prominent in his biography. He was a founding member of the Elderly Care Association in the Al-Baha region, established its administrative work, and served as its executive director, continuing to serve the elderly and transforming loyalty to them into a sustainable institutional work.
His social contributions are numerous; he held the position of vice president of the board of directors of the Olive Cooperative Society and served on the board of directors of the Charitable Association for several terms, as well as the general assembly of the Dawah Association in Bani Thubyan. He was a founding member, secretary, and director of the Agricultural Cooperative Society and a member of the Consumer Cooperative Society in Bani Thubyan.
There is a wide space for reconciliation among people in his life; he served as the secretary of the Committee for Reconciliation from 1424 AH to 1434 AH and as the secretary of the reconciliation committee at the Al-Baha court, a member of the ‘Adl committee, a family consultant, and a certified trainer in family dialogue, supervising the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue in the region.
His participation extended to being a member of the advisory board in the Emirate of Al-Baha region, the board of directors of the Islamic Relief Agency, and the local committee for the third municipal elections. He also chaired the general monitoring committee in the first municipal elections and participated in the committee for selecting distinguished candidates for the Al-Baha Creativity and Excellence Award. Even sports were present in his journey as a former handball referee.
When you read Aburayah's biography, you do not stop at the multitude of titles but rather at a man who moved between the school, the newspaper, the association, reform, technology, and social work, seeking in every station a door to serve humanity.
He is the son of a prestigious educational and social institution, but he did not settle for what he inherited in name and biography; instead, he crafted a path worthy of that legacy. A man whose good reputation precedes him, known by people for his cheerfulness, loyalty, closeness to them, and love for goodness.
Abdulrahman Aburayah is not just a media figure, educator, or official in a humanitarian association; he is a biography that combines education with words, reform with giving, and love for people with serving them. Positions end, titles change, and roles shift, but genuine character does not rust, and only good impact remains.