حين تجتمع التربية بالإعلام ويلتقي العمل الاجتماعي بروح الإصلاح يصبح الحديث عن السيرة حديثاً عن أثر لا عن مناصب. هكذا تبدو سيرة الإعلامي والمربي عبدالرحمن بن عطية بن محمد أبورياح الغامدي، أحد أبناء الباحة الذين جعلوا من حياتهم مساحة للعطاء وتركوا في كل موقع مروا به شيئاً من أثرهم ومحبتهم.
نشأ أبورياح في بيت عرف العلم والدعوة والإصلاح، فهو ابن الشيخ عطية بن محمد أبورياح أحد رجالات التعليم الأوائل وأحد المشائخ الذين ارتبطت سيرتهم بالتعليم والدعوة والإصلاح. ومن ذلك البيت حمل قيمة العلم ورسالة التربية وروح المبادرة ومحبة الناس، وظلت هذه القيم حاضرة في مسيرته.
هو من الرجال الذين لا تختصرهم المناصب، بشوش، قريب من الناس، خدوم، وفيّ، يفرح بالخير ويسعى إليه أينما كان. معدن أصيل لا يصدأ بل يزداد لمعانا بما يزرعه في قلوب الناس من محبة وما يجده منهم من وفاء.
بدأ مسيرته معلماً للغة الإنجليزية بعد تخرجه في جامعة تششستر ببريطانيا ثم انتقل إلى العمل التربوي والإشرافي في تعليم الباحة، وارتبط اسمه مبكراً بالتحول التقني.. فأسس وأشرف على شبكة الحاسب الآلي في الإدارة العامة للتعليم لتكون من الإدارات الريادية على مستوى المملكة، وأسهم في تأسيس العمل التقني وإنشاء الشبكة الداخلية "الإنترنت" لمدارس المنطقة والإشراف عليها قبل أن يتولى إدارة تقنية المعلومات. كما مثّل المملكة ووزارة التعليم في معرض سيبت 2012 بألمانيا، وشارك في لقاءات ومؤتمرات وبرامج داخل المملكة وخارجها، وحصل على العديد من الدورات والشهادات التقديرية.
وبموازاة التربية ظل الإعلام شغفاً يسكن تجربته.. فعمل صحفياً ومديراً لجريدة المدينة في منطقة الباحة، ومديراً للمركز الإعلامي لصيف الباحة عام 1439هـ، وإعلامياً في جهاز الهيئة العامة للسياحة، وعضواً في اللجنة الإعلامية بنادي الباحة الأدبي. كما تولى رئاسة اللجنة الإعلامية وإدارة تحرير كتاب جائزة الباحة للإبداع والتميز، وشارك في لجنتها الإعلامية وعدد من اللجان داخل المنطقة وخارجها. فظل في المسافة الجميلة بين المربي والإعلامي مؤمناً بأن الكلمة الصادقة يمكن أن تُصلح وتجمع وتبني.
أما الوجه الإنساني فهو الأكثر حضوراً في سيرته.. فقد كان عضواً مؤسساً لجمعية إكرام المسنين بمنطقة الباحة، وأسس عملها الإداري وتولى إدارتها حتى أصبح رئيسها التنفيذي.. مواصلاً خدمة كبار السن وتحويل الوفاء بهم إلى عمل مؤسسي مستدام.

وتعدد عطاؤه الاجتماعي فشغل عدداً من المناصب في عدد من الجمعيات.

وللإصلاح بين الناس مساحة واسعة في حياته.. إذ عمل أميناً للجنة إصلاح ذات البين من 1424هـ حتى 1434هـ وأميناً للجنة الإصلاح بمحكمة الباحة، وعضواً في لجنة العضل، ومستشاراً أسرياً ومدرباً معتمداً في الحوار الأسري، ومشرفاً على مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للحوار الوطني بالمنطقة.
وامتدت مشاركاته إلى عضوية الهيئة الاستشارية بإمارة منطقة الباحة، ومجلس إدارة هيئة الإغاثة الإسلامية، واللجنة المحلية للانتخابات البلدية الثالثة. كما رأس لجنة المراقبة العامة في الانتخابات البلدية الأولى، وشارك في لجنة اختيار المتميزين لجائزة الباحة للإبداع والتميز. وحتى الرياضة حضرت في مسيرته حكماً سابقا لكرة اليد.
وعندما تقرأ سيرة أبورياح لا تتوقف أمام كثرة المسميات بقدر ما تتوقف أمام رجل تحرك بين المدرسة والصحيفة والجمعية والإصلاح والتقنية والعمل الاجتماعي باحثاً في كل محطة عن باب لخدمة الإنسان.
هو ابن مدرسة تربوية واجتماعية عريقة لكنه لم يكتف بما ورثه من اسم وسيرة، بل صنع مساراً يليق بذلك الإرث. رجل تسبقه سيرته الطيبة ويعرفه الناس ببشاشته ووفائه وقربه منهم وحبه للخير.
عبدالرحمن أبورياح ليس مجرد إعلامي أو تربوي أو مسؤول في جمعية إنسانية بل سيرة جمعت التربية بالكلمة، والإصلاح بالعطاء ومحبة الناس بخدمتهم. فالوظائف تنتهي والمناصب تتغير والألقاب تتبدل لكن المعدن الأصيل لا يصدأ والأثر الطيب وحده يبقى.