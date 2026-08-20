أعلنت هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب إصدار بطاقات الأداء التعليمي للمدارس الابتدائية والمتوسطة للعام الخامس على التوالي، وذلك بالتزامن مع انطلاق العام الدراسي الجديد.
وتقدّم هذه البطاقات ملخصًا شاملًا لمستوى التحصيل التعليمي لطلبة المدارس، استنادًا إلى نتائج الاختبارات الوطنية (نافس) لعام 2026، التي شارك فيها أكثر من مليون و300 ألف طالب وطالبة ضمن النموذج السعودي لضمان جودة التعليم والتدريب.
وأتاحت الهيئة للمدارس وإدارات التعليم الاطلاع على بطاقات الأداء عبر منصة (تميز) الرقمية؛ بهدف دعم عمليات التخطيط للمناهج وطرائق التدريس، وتعزيز نقاط القوة ومعالجة جوانب القصور المرتبطة بنواتج التعلم، وذلك بالتنسيق مع الجهات التعليمية ذات العلاقة.
كما وفّرت الهيئة نتائج تفصيلية على المستويات الوطنية والإدارية والمدرسية من خلال نوافذ مخصصة في (غرفة حالة التعليم والتدريب)، التي تتضمن أكثر من 250 لوحة بيانات تتيح تحليلات موسعة لمنظومة التعليم والتدريب، وتعرض مؤشرات دقيقة تربط بين الأسباب والنتائج، بما يدعم اتخاذ قرارات التحسين المبنية على الأدلة.
يُذكر أن اختبارات (نافس) نُفّذت بالتعاون مع وزارة التعليم خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 23 أبريل 2026، وشملت الصف الثالث الابتدائي في مادتي الرياضيات والقراءة، والصف السادس الابتدائي في الرياضيات والقراءة والعلوم، والصف الثالث المتوسط في المجالات نفسها. وتهدف هذه الاختبارات إلى قياس مستوى التحصيل الدراسي، وتحفيز التميز والتنافس الإيجابي، وتزويد صناع القرار بمؤشرات موثوقة تسهم في تحسين جودة التعليم ورصد التقدم السنوي في أداء الطلبة.
The Education and Training Evaluation Commission announced the issuance of educational performance cards for elementary and middle schools for the fifth consecutive year, coinciding with the start of the new academic year.
These cards provide a comprehensive summary of the educational achievement levels of school students, based on the results of the national assessments (Nafes) for the year 2026, in which more than 1.3 million students participated as part of the Saudi model for ensuring the quality of education and training.
The commission has made the performance cards accessible to schools and education administrations through the digital platform (Tamayouz); with the aim of supporting curriculum planning and teaching methods, enhancing strengths, and addressing shortcomings related to learning outcomes, in coordination with relevant educational entities.
The commission also provided detailed results at the national, administrative, and school levels through dedicated windows in the (Education and Training Status Room), which includes more than 250 data dashboards that allow for extensive analyses of the education and training system, and display precise indicators that link causes and results, thereby supporting evidence-based improvement decisions.
It is worth mentioning that the (Nafes) assessments were conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Education from April 5 to 23, 2026, and included the third grade of elementary school in mathematics and reading, the sixth grade of elementary school in mathematics, reading, and science, and the third grade of middle school in the same subjects. These assessments aim to measure academic achievement levels, stimulate excellence and positive competition, and provide decision-makers with reliable indicators that contribute to improving the quality of education and monitoring annual progress in student performance.