أعلنت هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب إصدار بطاقات الأداء التعليمي للمدارس الابتدائية والمتوسطة للعام الخامس على التوالي، وذلك بالتزامن مع انطلاق العام الدراسي الجديد.

وتقدّم هذه البطاقات ملخصًا شاملًا لمستوى التحصيل التعليمي لطلبة المدارس، استنادًا إلى نتائج الاختبارات الوطنية (نافس) لعام 2026، التي شارك فيها أكثر من مليون و300 ألف طالب وطالبة ضمن النموذج السعودي لضمان جودة التعليم والتدريب.

وأتاحت الهيئة للمدارس وإدارات التعليم الاطلاع على بطاقات الأداء عبر منصة (تميز) الرقمية؛ بهدف دعم عمليات التخطيط للمناهج وطرائق التدريس، وتعزيز نقاط القوة ومعالجة جوانب القصور المرتبطة بنواتج التعلم، وذلك بالتنسيق مع الجهات التعليمية ذات العلاقة.

كما وفّرت الهيئة نتائج تفصيلية على المستويات الوطنية والإدارية والمدرسية من خلال نوافذ مخصصة في (غرفة حالة التعليم والتدريب)، التي تتضمن أكثر من 250 لوحة بيانات تتيح تحليلات موسعة لمنظومة التعليم والتدريب، وتعرض مؤشرات دقيقة تربط بين الأسباب والنتائج، بما يدعم اتخاذ قرارات التحسين المبنية على الأدلة.

يُذكر أن اختبارات (نافس) نُفّذت بالتعاون مع وزارة التعليم خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 23 أبريل 2026، وشملت الصف الثالث الابتدائي في مادتي الرياضيات والقراءة، والصف السادس الابتدائي في الرياضيات والقراءة والعلوم، والصف الثالث المتوسط في المجالات نفسها. وتهدف هذه الاختبارات إلى قياس مستوى التحصيل الدراسي، وتحفيز التميز والتنافس الإيجابي، وتزويد صناع القرار بمؤشرات موثوقة تسهم في تحسين جودة التعليم ورصد التقدم السنوي في أداء الطلبة.