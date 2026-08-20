The Education and Training Evaluation Commission announced the issuance of educational performance cards for elementary and middle schools for the fifth consecutive year, coinciding with the start of the new academic year.

These cards provide a comprehensive summary of the educational achievement levels of school students, based on the results of the national assessments (Nafes) for the year 2026, in which more than 1.3 million students participated as part of the Saudi model for ensuring the quality of education and training.

The commission has made the performance cards accessible to schools and education administrations through the digital platform (Tamayouz); with the aim of supporting curriculum planning and teaching methods, enhancing strengths, and addressing shortcomings related to learning outcomes, in coordination with relevant educational entities.

The commission also provided detailed results at the national, administrative, and school levels through dedicated windows in the (Education and Training Status Room), which includes more than 250 data dashboards that allow for extensive analyses of the education and training system, and display precise indicators that link causes and results, thereby supporting evidence-based improvement decisions.

It is worth mentioning that the (Nafes) assessments were conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Education from April 5 to 23, 2026, and included the third grade of elementary school in mathematics and reading, the sixth grade of elementary school in mathematics, reading, and science, and the third grade of middle school in the same subjects. These assessments aim to measure academic achievement levels, stimulate excellence and positive competition, and provide decision-makers with reliable indicators that contribute to improving the quality of education and monitoring annual progress in student performance.