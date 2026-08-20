After a bloody family massacre that shook the Egyptian street, the terrifying decision to end the life of a human devil who stripped himself of his humanity was made when the Egyptian Court of Appeals issued its historic ruling for his execution. This case has turned into one of the fiercest family crimes witnessed in the "Manchiyet Nasser" area of Cairo, where the court decided to refer his papers to the mufti and finalize his fate with a death sentence for the second consecutive time after the appeal, following the first trial reaching the same judicial conclusion.

The horrific crime did not stop at ending the life of a single soul, but investigations revealed nightmarish details that sparked a wave of overwhelming shock, after the accused coldly stabbed his wife and caused the loss of their unborn twins before they could see the light of day.

The details of this tragedy date back to a verbal altercation inside their marital home, which was enough to turn the house into a scene of unbelievable slaughter and torture:

The simple trigger: The husband asked the victim to go out with him to buy supplies for their expected children, and when the exhausted wife refused, he became enraged and was overtaken by the devil.

The fatal assault: The husband threw a heavy iron object ("a motorcycle helper") at her body, then drew two white weapons ("a knife" and metal blades) and rained down treacherous blows that settled in various parts of her exhausted body.

During the bleeding and pain, the grieving wife tried to escape with what remained of her breath and sought refuge in the bathroom, locking the door behind her. However, the killer brutally pursued her, broke the glass of the door, and forcibly pulled her out, continuing to slice her body with the white weapon until she passed away, which also resulted in the immediate loss of her twins in her womb.

The accused confessed before the public prosecution that he indulges in drug use and that he was under its influence at the time he committed this massacre, without the screams of his wife or her delayed pregnancy stirring any mercy in his heart.

After the first criminal court sentenced him to death and referred his papers to the mufti, the killer thought that a loophole in the appeal might save his neck from the noose. However, the Cairo Appeals Criminal Court dealt him a fatal blow, as the penalty was upheld, and it again ruled to refer his papers to the Grand Mufti for a second time to obtain the legal opinion on his execution, leaving the killer to await his inevitable end behind bars.