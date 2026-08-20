بعد مجزرة عائلية دموية هزت الشارع المصري، حُسم القرار المرعب بإنهاء حياة شيطان بشري تجرّد من آدميته عندما أصدرت محكمة الاستئناف المصرية حكمها التاريخي بإعدامه، لتتحول هذه القضية إلى إحدى أشرس الجرائم العائلية التي شهدتها منطقة «منشأة ناصر» بالقاهرة، حيث قضت المحكمة بإحالة أوراقه إلى المفتي وحسم مصيره بقرار الإعدام للمرة الثانية على التوالي بعد الاستئناف، عقب نيل المحاكمة الأولى النهاية القضائية ذاتها.

الجريمة المروعة لم تتوقف عند حدود إنهاء حياة روح واحدة، بل كشفت التحقيقات عن تفاصيل كابوسية أثارت موجة عارمة من الصدمة، بعدما طعن المتهم زوجته بدم بارد وأسقط جنينيها التوأم قبل أن يريا النور.

وتعود تفاصيل هذه المأساة إلى مشادة كلامية داخل مسكن الزوجية، كانت كفيلة بتحويل البيت إلى مسرح لعملية ذبح وتعذيب لا تُصدّق:

  • المحفز البسيط: طلب الزوج من مجني عليها الخروج معه لشراء مستلزمات طفليهما المنتظرين، وعندما رفضت الزوجة المنهكة، شاط غضباً وتملك منه الشيطان.
  • الاعتداء القاتل: ألقى الزوج قطعة حديدية ثقيلة («مساعد» دراجة نارية) صوب جسدها، ثم استل سلاحين أبيضين («سكين» ونصولاً معدنية) وانهال عليها بضربات غادرة استقرت في أماكن متفرقة من جسدها المنهك.

وأثناء النزيف والآلام، حاولت الزوجة المكلومة الفرار بما تبقى من أنفاسها والاحتماء داخل دورة المياه وإغلاق الباب على نفسها، إلا أن القاتل طاردها بكل وحشية وكسر زجاج الباب وأخرجها بالقوة، ليواصل تقطيع جسدها بالسلاح الأبيض حتى فارقت الحياة، مما أسفر أيضاً عن سقوط جنينيها التوأم في أحشائها فوراً.

واعترف المتهم أمام النيابة العامة بأنه ينغمس في تعاطي المواد المخدرة، وأنه كان تحت تأثيرها وقت تنفيذه هذه المذبحة، دون أن تحرك صرخات زوجته أو حملها المتأخر أي رحمة في قلبه.

وبعد أن قضت محكمة الجنايات الأولى بالإعدام وإحالة أوراقه للمفتي، ظن القاتل أن ثغرة الاستئناف قد تنقذ رقبته من حبل المشنقة. لكن محكمة جنايات مستأنف القاهرة وجهت له الضربة القاضية، حيث ثبتت العقوبة وقضت من جديد بإحالة أوراقه إلى مفتي الجمهورية للمرة الثانية لأخذ الرأي الشرعي في إعدامه، لينتظر القاتل نهايته المحتومة خلف الأسوار.