Coinciding with World Photography Day, which falls on August 19, the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve concluded a six-month program that placed cameras in the hands of field workers to document the reserve from within, capturing its nature, wildlife, marine environment, human presence, and local heritage.

تصوير: عبدالله الحويطي

The experience involved environmental and marine inspectors, as well as experts in biology and community development, who captured images during their daily work that document the details of the place and efforts to preserve it, from daily life and local heritage to projects for the reintroduction of the red-necked ostrich, the Arabian hare, and the Asian houbara. The program began with 36 participants, before selecting 13 of them for advanced training in professional photography.

تصوير: سلمى عزيز القصير

The collection of photographs reveals a glimpse of the diversity that characterizes the reserve, which spans an area of 24,500 square kilometers, from volcanic plains to the Red Sea, and includes 15 ecosystems and more than 50% of the mammal and bird species recorded in the Kingdom, according to reserve data.

تصوير: علي الفقيه

Among the scenes documented by the workers' lenses are the spinning dolphins in the waters of the Red Sea, turtle nesting sites, the red-necked ostrich reintroduction project, and details of local heritage in the village of Ashwaq. Additionally, the Director of Biodiversity and Research, Ali Al-Fuqaih, recorded in 2025 the first sighting of the white-tailed eagle in the Kingdom in over 20 years.

The reserve showcased the photographic works in Duba and Al-Wajh, coinciding with a school art competition that involved more than 1,000 local community members, while preparing to hold a national photography exhibition in 2027 and adding a video production track to its development programs.