أطلقت السعودية رسمياً منصة «مجتمع أجندة عمل الرياض» (RAA)، لتعزيز التواصل والتعاون بين الشركاء ضمن أجندة عمل الرياض، التي أطلقتها رئاسة مؤتمر الأطراف الـ16 لاتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة التصحر (COP16) في الرياض عام 2024، وتضم نحو 200 مبادرة دولية.

وجاء إطلاق المنصة خلال فعالية نظمتها المملكة في جناحها ضمن أعمال مؤتمر الأطراف الـ17 (COP17) المنعقد في العاصمة المنغولية أولان باتور، بمشاركة أكثر من 50 ممثلاً عن الدول والمنظمات الدولية والباحثين ومؤسسات المجتمع المدني.

وأوضح وكيل وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة للبيئة الدكتور أسامة فقيها أن المنصة تستهدف تحويل المستهدفات والقرارات إلى أعمال ملموسة وشراكات فاعلة، بما يدعم جهود استعادة الأراضي وتعزيز القدرة على مواجهة الجفاف.

وتوفر المنصة مساحة للتواصل بين الجهات الحكومية وغير الحكومية، والقطاع الخاص والجهات المالية والباحثين والمجتمعات، بما يسهم في تبادل المعرفة والحلول، وبناء الشراكات، وتسريع العمل الدولي المشترك لمواجهة تدهور الأراضي والتصحر والجفاف.