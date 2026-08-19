Saudi Arabia officially launched the "Riyadh Action Agenda Community" (RAA) platform to enhance communication and collaboration among partners within the Riyadh Action Agenda, which was initiated by the presidency of the 16th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16) in Riyadh in 2024, and includes around 200 international initiatives.

The platform was launched during an event organized by the Kingdom at its pavilion during the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) held in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, with the participation of more than 50 representatives from countries, international organizations, researchers, and civil society institutions.

Dr. Osama Faqih, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for the Environment, explained that the platform aims to transform targets and decisions into tangible actions and effective partnerships, supporting efforts to restore lands and enhance resilience to drought.

The platform provides a space for communication between governmental and non-governmental entities, the private sector, financial institutions, researchers, and communities, contributing to the exchange of knowledge and solutions, building partnerships, and accelerating international collaborative efforts to combat land degradation, desertification, and drought.