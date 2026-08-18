اشترط المركز الوطني لكفاءة وترشيد المياه على الراغبين في ممارسة أنشطة كشف التسربات والتدقيق المائي في القطاعين الحضري والزراعي، الحصول على الترخيص إلكترونياً عبر منصة الخدمات الإلكترونية الموحدة لمنظومة وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة «نما».

وأوضح أن الحصول على ترخيص «مدقق مياه حضري» أو «مدقق مياه زراعي» يتطلب أن يكون المتقدم سعودي الجنسية، وحاصلاً على دبلوم فني -كحد أدنى- في تخصص ذي صلة بنوع الترخيص، إلى جانب خبرة عملية لا تقل عن سنة في المجال.

وتشمل الاشتراطات الحصول على شهادة فنية من جهة تدريبية معتمدة لدى «مائي»، وتوفير المعدات وأجهزة القياس التي يحددها المركز، على أن تكون أجهزة القياس حاصلة على شهادات معايرة سارية، إضافة إلى وثيقة العمل الحر لتفعيل الترخيص.

وأكد «مائي» أن ممارسة أنشطة كفاءة وترشيد المياه وتقديم خدماتها تتطلب الحصول على الترخيص قبل مزاولة النشاط، والالتزام بالمهام والصلاحيات المحددة لكل ترخيص، بما يسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات وتعزيز كفاءة استخدام المياه وترشيد استهلاكه.