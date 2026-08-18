The National Center for Water Efficiency and Conservation has stipulated that those wishing to engage in leak detection and water auditing activities in the urban and agricultural sectors must obtain a license electronically through the unified electronic services platform of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, "Namaa".



It was clarified that obtaining a "Urban Water Auditor" or "Agricultural Water Auditor" license requires the applicant to be a Saudi national, holding at least a technical diploma in a relevant field related to the type of license, in addition to having at least one year of practical experience in the field.



The requirements include obtaining a technical certificate from a training entity accredited by "Maw'ee", and providing the equipment and measuring devices specified by the center, ensuring that the measuring devices have valid calibration certificates, in addition to a freelance work document to activate the license.



"Maw'ee" confirmed that engaging in water efficiency and conservation activities and providing its services requires obtaining the license before commencing the activity, and adhering to the tasks and powers specified for each license, which contributes to improving service quality and enhancing water use efficiency and conservation.