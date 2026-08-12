يتيح قرار مجلس الوزراء للمركز السعودي لاعتماد المنشآت الصحية (سباهي) الذي تمّت الموافقة عليه، (الثلاثاء)، تقديم خدمات الاعتماد للمنشآت الصحية خارج المملكة، وفق ضوابط يعتمدها المجلس الصحي السعودي، في خطوة تعزز حضور المعايير والخبرات السعودية في مجال جودة الرعاية الصحية وسلامة المرضى على المستوى الدولي.


وأكد وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل أن القرار يعكس ما وصلت إليه منظومة الجودة وسلامة المرضى في المملكة من نضج وتطور، وما تتمتع به معايير الاعتماد الوطنية من موثوقية وتنافسية دولية، مشيراً إلى أنه يأتي امتداداً للدعم المتواصل الذي يحظى به القطاع الصحي من القيادة الرشيدة، وما وفرته رؤية السعودية 2030 من ممكنات عززت ريادة المملكة وحضورها الصحي إقليمياً ودولياً.

تعزيز التكامل


ويأتي القرار بناءً على ما رفعه المجلس الصحي السعودي، في إطار دوره في تعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الصحية وتطوير السياسات والممارسات الداعمة لجودة الرعاية الصحية وسلامة المرضى، على أن يتولى المجلس اعتماد الضوابط المنظمة لتقديم «سباهي» خدمات الاعتماد للمنشآت الصحية خارج المملكة.


ويمثل القرار خطوة لتوسيع حضور الخبرات والمعايير السعودية في مجال جودة الرعاية الصحية وسلامة المرضى دولياً، وتعزيز التعاون وتبادل المعرفة والخبرات وتطوير الممارسات الصحية، بما يدعم دور المملكة في مستقبل الرعاية الصحية إقليمياً وعالمياً.

تطور وخبرة


وأكد المدير العام للمركز السعودي لاعتماد المنشآت الصحية «سباهي» الدكتور سالم عبدالله الوهابي أن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على تقديم المركز خدمات الاعتماد الصحي للمنشآت الصحية خارج المملكة تعكس الثقة بما وصلت إليه منظومة الجودة والاعتماد الصحي في المملكة من تطور وخبرة، وبالكفاءات الوطنية ودورها في تطوير ممارسات الجودة والرعاية الصحية، كما تمثل امتداداً لجهود المركز في تطوير منظومة الاعتماد وتبادل الخبرات إقليمياً ودولياً.