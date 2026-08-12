The Cabinet's decision allows the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities (CBAHI), which was approved on Tuesday, to provide accreditation services for health facilities outside the Kingdom, according to regulations approved by the Saudi Health Council. This step enhances the presence of Saudi standards and expertise in the field of healthcare quality and patient safety at the international level.



Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel confirmed that the decision reflects the maturity and development of the quality and patient safety system in the Kingdom, as well as the reliability and international competitiveness of national accreditation standards. He pointed out that it comes as an extension of the continuous support that the health sector receives from the wise leadership and the enabling factors provided by Saudi Vision 2030, which have strengthened the Kingdom's leadership and health presence regionally and internationally.

Enhancing Integration



The decision is based on what was submitted by the Saudi Health Council, in its role of enhancing integration among health entities and developing policies and practices that support healthcare quality and patient safety. The Council will be responsible for approving the regulations governing CBAHI's provision of accreditation services for health facilities outside the Kingdom.



This decision represents a step towards expanding the presence of Saudi expertise and standards in the field of healthcare quality and patient safety internationally, and enhancing cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the development of health practices, which supports the Kingdom's role in the future of healthcare regionally and globally.

Development and Expertise



Dr. Salem Abdullah Al-Wahabi, the Director General of the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities (CBAHI), confirmed that the Cabinet's approval for the Center to provide health accreditation services for health facilities outside the Kingdom reflects the trust in the development and expertise that the quality and health accreditation system in the Kingdom has achieved, as well as the role of national competencies in developing quality and healthcare practices. It also represents an extension of the Center's efforts in developing the accreditation system and exchanging expertise regionally and internationally.