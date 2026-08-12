يتيح قرار مجلس الوزراء للمركز السعودي لاعتماد المنشآت الصحية (سباهي) الذي تمّت الموافقة عليه، (الثلاثاء)، تقديم خدمات الاعتماد للمنشآت الصحية خارج المملكة، وفق ضوابط يعتمدها المجلس الصحي السعودي، في خطوة تعزز حضور المعايير والخبرات السعودية في مجال جودة الرعاية الصحية وسلامة المرضى على المستوى الدولي.
وأكد وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل أن القرار يعكس ما وصلت إليه منظومة الجودة وسلامة المرضى في المملكة من نضج وتطور، وما تتمتع به معايير الاعتماد الوطنية من موثوقية وتنافسية دولية، مشيراً إلى أنه يأتي امتداداً للدعم المتواصل الذي يحظى به القطاع الصحي من القيادة الرشيدة، وما وفرته رؤية السعودية 2030 من ممكنات عززت ريادة المملكة وحضورها الصحي إقليمياً ودولياً.
تعزيز التكامل
ويأتي القرار بناءً على ما رفعه المجلس الصحي السعودي، في إطار دوره في تعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الصحية وتطوير السياسات والممارسات الداعمة لجودة الرعاية الصحية وسلامة المرضى، على أن يتولى المجلس اعتماد الضوابط المنظمة لتقديم «سباهي» خدمات الاعتماد للمنشآت الصحية خارج المملكة.
ويمثل القرار خطوة لتوسيع حضور الخبرات والمعايير السعودية في مجال جودة الرعاية الصحية وسلامة المرضى دولياً، وتعزيز التعاون وتبادل المعرفة والخبرات وتطوير الممارسات الصحية، بما يدعم دور المملكة في مستقبل الرعاية الصحية إقليمياً وعالمياً.
تطور وخبرة
وأكد المدير العام للمركز السعودي لاعتماد المنشآت الصحية «سباهي» الدكتور سالم عبدالله الوهابي أن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على تقديم المركز خدمات الاعتماد الصحي للمنشآت الصحية خارج المملكة تعكس الثقة بما وصلت إليه منظومة الجودة والاعتماد الصحي في المملكة من تطور وخبرة، وبالكفاءات الوطنية ودورها في تطوير ممارسات الجودة والرعاية الصحية، كما تمثل امتداداً لجهود المركز في تطوير منظومة الاعتماد وتبادل الخبرات إقليمياً ودولياً.
The Cabinet's decision allows the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities (CBAHI), which was approved on Tuesday, to provide accreditation services for health facilities outside the Kingdom, according to regulations approved by the Saudi Health Council. This step enhances the presence of Saudi standards and expertise in the field of healthcare quality and patient safety at the international level.
Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel confirmed that the decision reflects the maturity and development of the quality and patient safety system in the Kingdom, as well as the reliability and international competitiveness of national accreditation standards. He pointed out that it comes as an extension of the continuous support that the health sector receives from the wise leadership and the enabling factors provided by Saudi Vision 2030, which have strengthened the Kingdom's leadership and health presence regionally and internationally.
Enhancing Integration
The decision is based on what was submitted by the Saudi Health Council, in its role of enhancing integration among health entities and developing policies and practices that support healthcare quality and patient safety. The Council will be responsible for approving the regulations governing CBAHI's provision of accreditation services for health facilities outside the Kingdom.
This decision represents a step towards expanding the presence of Saudi expertise and standards in the field of healthcare quality and patient safety internationally, and enhancing cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the development of health practices, which supports the Kingdom's role in the future of healthcare regionally and globally.
Development and Expertise
Dr. Salem Abdullah Al-Wahabi, the Director General of the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities (CBAHI), confirmed that the Cabinet's approval for the Center to provide health accreditation services for health facilities outside the Kingdom reflects the trust in the development and expertise that the quality and health accreditation system in the Kingdom has achieved, as well as the role of national competencies in developing quality and healthcare practices. It also represents an extension of the Center's efforts in developing the accreditation system and exchanging expertise regionally and internationally.