The Security Council was established to serve as a framework for maintaining international peace and security, promoting friendly relations among nations, enhancing cooperation in addressing international problems, and respecting human rights. The Council is responsible for coordinating the efforts of the United Nations to achieve these goals.

Upon its establishment, the Council took the initiative to curb any state or entity that threatens the security of any member state of the United Nations or engages in aggressive acts. It proactively invites the parties in conflict to settle their disputes through peaceful means, strives to adapt issues, and proposes terms for resolution. It has the right to impose sanctions and to allow the use of force to maintain or restore international peace and security.

Trust in the Council stemmed from its non-political nature and its impartiality, treating all member states of the United Nations equally, as its work is fundamentally based on neutrality and integrity, viewing all states through the lens of the Council's laws and the United Nations organization. However, it has recently been criticized for limiting itself to condemnation without taking punitive decisions that manifest in reality, which can be described as selective, especially since it holds the key to activating political and military will. The peoples have the right to ask the Council about the latest developments regarding the Palestinian people, the Rohingya in Myanmar, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Houthis. Does it care about stopping the bloodshed of innocents and preventing the tampering and encroachment on the achievements and resources of states, or is the Council merely a facade that appears merciful but is, in reality, a source of suffering?