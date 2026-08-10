تأسس مجلس الأمن ليكون مظلة لصون السلم والأمن الدوليين، وتنمية علاقات الود بين الأمم، وتعزيز التعاون في معالجة المشكلات الدولية واحترام حقوق الإنسان، وتكفل المجلس بتنسيق جهود الأمم المتحدة لتحقيق هذه الغايات.

واضطلع المجلس بدوره عند تأسيسه بأخذ زمام المبادرة لتحجيم أي دولة أو كيان يعرّض أمن دولة من دول الأمم المتحدة للتهديد أو الأعمال العدوانية، ويبادر بدعوة أطراف النزاع إلى تسوية بالوسائل السلمية، ويجتهد في تكييف القضايا ويقترح شروط التسوية، ومن حقه أن يلجأ إلى فرض جزاءات، والسماح باستعمال القوة للحفاظ على السلم والأمن الدوليين أو استعادتهما.

وكانت الثقة في المجلس تنبع من كونه غير مسيّس، ولا يفرق بين دول أعضاء الأمم المتحدة، إذ الأصل في عمله الحياد والنزاهة، والنظر إلى الدول كافة بعين قوانين المجلس والمنظمة الأممية. إلا أن الملاحظ عليه أخيراً اكتفاؤه بالتنديد، دون اتخاذ قرارات عقابية تتمثل على أرض الواقع، ما يمكن وصفه بالانتقائي، خصوصاً أن بيده مفتاح تفعيل الإرادة السياسية والعسكرية، ومن حق الشعوب أن تسأل المجلس عن آخر مستجدات ملف الشعب الفلسطيني، والروهينغا في ميانمار، ومليشيات الحشد الشعبي، والحوثي، وهل يعنيه حقن دماء الأبرياء ومنع العبث والتطاول على منجزات ومقدرات الدول، أم أن المجلس لا يعدو كونه الشكلية التي ظاهرها الرحمة وباطنها العذاب؟