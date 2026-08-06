استعرض مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، خلال اجتماعه عبر الاتصال المرئي، عدداً من الملفات الاقتصادية والتنموية، في مقدمتها التقرير الشهري لوزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط بشأن أبرز تطورات الاقتصاد العالمي والتحديات التي تواجهه، وانعكاساتها المحتملة على الاقتصاد الوطني، إلى جانب الفرص المتاحة لتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد السعودي.


وناقش المجلس تقرير وزارة المالية عن أداء الميزانية العامة للدولة للربع الثاني من عام 2026، الذي استعرض مؤشرات الإيرادات والمصروفات والدين العام، مؤكداً متانة المركز المالي للمملكة وفاعلية السياسات الاقتصادية في دعم الاستدامة المالية وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

مواكبة تطورات الذكاء الاصطناعي


كما اطلع على تقرير متابعة تنفيذ قراراته وتوصياته الصادرة خلال الربع الثاني من العام، واستعرض العرض النصف سنوي الخاص بموسوعة «سعوديبيديا»، وما حققته من تقدم في المحتوى الرقمي وتوسيع حضورها بلغات متعددة ومواكبة تطورات الذكاء الاصطناعي.


وأحيط المجلس بالتطور الذي حققه قطاع الأمن السيبراني بحصول المملكة على المركز الأول عالمياً في مؤشر الأمن السيبراني للعام الثالث على التوالي، إضافة إلى استعراض مؤشرات أسعار المستهلك والجملة، والناتج المحلي الإجمالي، والتجارة الخارجية، قبل أن يتخذ القرارات والتوصيات اللازمة بشأن الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله.