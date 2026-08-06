The Economic and Development Affairs Council reviewed, during its meeting via video conference, a number of economic and developmental files, foremost among them the monthly report from the Ministry of Economy and Planning regarding the most significant developments in the global economy and the challenges it faces, as well as their potential impacts on the national economy, alongside the available opportunities to enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi economy.



The council discussed the Ministry of Finance's report on the performance of the state budget for the second quarter of 2026, which reviewed indicators of revenues, expenditures, and public debt, affirming the robustness of the Kingdom's financial position and the effectiveness of economic policies in supporting financial sustainability and achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

Keeping Up with Developments in Artificial Intelligence



It also reviewed the report on the follow-up of the implementation of its decisions and recommendations issued during the second quarter of the year, and examined the semi-annual presentation related to the "SaudiPedia" encyclopedia, and what it has achieved in terms of progress in digital content and expanding its presence in multiple languages while keeping up with developments in artificial intelligence.



The council was informed of the progress made by the cybersecurity sector, with the Kingdom achieving first place globally in the cybersecurity index for the third consecutive year, in addition to reviewing consumer and wholesale price indicators, GDP, and foreign trade, before making the necessary decisions and recommendations regarding the topics listed on its agenda.