بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية تهنئة، للحاكم العام لجامايكا السير باتريك ألين، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.


وعبَّر الأمير محمد بن سلمان، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة للسير باتريك، ولحكومة وشعب جامايكا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.