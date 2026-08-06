بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية تهنئة، للحاكم العام لجامايكا السير باتريك ألين، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.
وعبَّر الأمير محمد بن سلمان، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة للسير باتريك، ولحكومة وشعب جامايكا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a congratulatory message to the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his best wishes and sincere hopes for good health and happiness for Sir Patrick, and for the government and people of friendly Jamaica, further progress and prosperity.