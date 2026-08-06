As part of the completion of the foundational procedures for the multinational maritime defense coalition, the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the appointment of Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shahri as the commander of the coalition, following the previous announcement made on July 30, 2026. This is a key step that advances the institutional building process and enhances the operational readiness of the coalition.

This appointment reflects the commitment of the founding countries to complete the leadership structure of the coalition, which enhances its readiness to carry out its defensive tasks to support maritime security, protect freedom of navigation, secure maritime passages and straits, and support international trade and global supply chains within the coalition's area of responsibility, in accordance with its charter and the provisions of international law.

The coalition commander will undertake the tasks of joint maritime defense leadership, overseeing planning and coordination among member states and with other maritime alliances, and implementing joint activities and tasks in accordance with the coalition's charter, documents, and reference procedures.

This appointment also contributes to completing the construction of the leadership and joint staff apparatuses, raising the coalition's readiness to welcome member states and the capabilities they bring, starting the implementation of its programs and initiatives, and developing cooperation in areas of maritime security, information exchange, capacity building, training, and joint exercises.

Procedures for the accession of more countries continue since the announcement of the coalition's establishment, as additional countries have completed signing the joint statement, while other countries continue to finalize their national procedures to sign the joint statement and the coalition's charter, in preparation for their official accession as founding countries.

The multinational maritime defense coalition confirms that it is an open international coalition welcoming the accession of all countries that align with its goals and principles, and it continues to receive membership requests. An additional statement will be issued that includes the names of the countries that have completed the signing procedures, reflecting the widening base of founding countries, enhancing its defensive effectiveness, and establishing a multinational maritime partnership capable of accommodating more countries wishing to support maritime security and stability, enhance international cooperation, and address common maritime challenges, serving the mutual interests of all participating countries.

The stages of establishing the coalition continue with the planners' meeting scheduled for August 12 and 13, 2026, to complete the requirements for institutional building and to sign more countries on the joint statement and charter according to the organizational arrangements, in preparation for the official accession to the coalition.

This appointment represents a pivotal milestone in the establishment of the coalition, reflects the ongoing progress in completing the requirements for its construction, and confirms the commitment of the founding countries to move forward towards building a framework for a multinational maritime defense coalition that effectively contributes to consolidating collective maritime security, enhancing regional and international stability, and serving the mutual interests of the international community.