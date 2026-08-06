في إطار استكمال الإجراءات التأسيسية للتحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع بالمملكة العربية السعودية عن تعيين اللواء البحري الركن عبدالله بن سالم الشهري قائدًا للتحالف، استكمالًا لما سبق الإعلان عنه بتاريخ 30 يوليو 2026م، في خطوة رئيسية تدفع مسيرة البناء المؤسسي وترفع الجاهزية التشغيلية للتحالف.
ويعكس هذا التعيين التزام الدول المؤسسة باستكمال الهيكل القيادي للتحالف، بما يعزز جاهزيته لتنفيذ مهامه الدفاعية لدعم الأمن البحري، وحماية حرية الملاحة، وتأمين الممرات والمضائق البحرية، ودعم التجارة الدولية وسلاسل الإمداد العالمية ضمن قطاع مسؤولية التحالف، وفقًا لميثاقه وأحكام القانون الدولي.
وسيتولى قائد التحالف مهام القيادة البحرية الدفاعية المشتركة، والإشراف على التخطيط والتنسيق بين الدول الأعضاء ومع التحالفات البحرية الأخرى، وتنفيذ الأنشطة والمهام المشتركة وفقًا لميثاق التحالف ووثائقه وإجراءاته المرجعية.
كما يسهم هذا التعيين في استكمال بناء الأجهزة القيادية والأركانات المشتركة، ورفع جاهزية التحالف لاستقبال الدول الأعضاء وما تشارك به من قدرات، والبدء في تنفيذ برامجه ومبادراته، وتطوير التعاون في مجالات الأمن البحري، وتبادل المعلومات، وبناء القدرات، والتدريب والتمارين المشتركة.
وتتواصل إجراءات انضمام المزيد من الدول منذ الإعلان عن إنشاء التحالف، حيث استكملت دول إضافية التوقيع على البيان المشترك، فيما تواصل دول أخرى استكمال إجراءاتها الوطنية للتوقيع على البيان المشترك وميثاق التحالف، تمهيدًا لانضمامها الرسمي بوصفها من الدول المؤسسة.
ويؤكد التحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات أنه تحالف دولي مفتوح يرحب بانضمام جميع الدول التي تتوافق مع أهدافه ومبادئه، ويواصل استقبال طلبات الانضمام. كما سيصدر بيان إلحاقي يتضمن أسماء الدول التي استكملت إجراءات التوقيع، بما يعكس اتساع قاعدة الدول المؤسسة، ويعزز فاعليته الدفاعية، ويؤسس لشراكة بحرية متعددة الجنسيات قادرة على استيعاب المزيد من الدول الراغبة في دعم الأمن والاستقرار البحري، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي، ومواجهة التحديات البحرية المشتركة، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة لجميع الدول المشاركة.
وتتواصل مراحل تأسيس التحالف بعقد اجتماع المخططين يومي 12 و13 أغسطس 2026م، لاستكمال متطلبات البناء المؤسسي، وتوقيع المزيد من الدول على البيان المشترك والميثاق حسب الترتيبات التنظيمية، تمهيداً للانضمام الرسمي للتحالف.
ويُمثل هذا التعيين محطةً مفصلية في مسيرة تأسيس التحالف، ويعكس التقدم المتواصل في استكمال متطلبات بنائه، ويؤكد التزام الدول المؤسسة بالمضي قدمًا نحو بناء إطار تحالف دفاعي للتعاون البحري متعدد الجنسيات، يسهم بفاعلية في ترسيخ الأمن البحري الجماعي، وتعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، وخدمة المصالح المشتركة للمجتمع الدولي.
عبدالله بن سالم قائدًا للتحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات
في إطار استكمال الإجراءات التأسيسية للتحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع بالمملكة العربية السعودية عن تعيين اللواء البحري الركن عبدالله بن سالم الشهري قائدًا للتحالف، استكمالًا لما سبق الإعلان عنه بتاريخ 30 يوليو 2026م، في خطوة رئيسية تدفع مسيرة البناء المؤسسي وترفع الجاهزية التشغيلية للتحالف.
As part of the completion of the foundational procedures for the multinational maritime defense coalition, the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the appointment of Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shahri as the commander of the coalition, following the previous announcement made on July 30, 2026. This is a key step that advances the institutional building process and enhances the operational readiness of the coalition.
This appointment reflects the commitment of the founding countries to complete the leadership structure of the coalition, which enhances its readiness to carry out its defensive tasks to support maritime security, protect freedom of navigation, secure maritime passages and straits, and support international trade and global supply chains within the coalition's area of responsibility, in accordance with its charter and the provisions of international law.
The coalition commander will undertake the tasks of joint maritime defense leadership, overseeing planning and coordination among member states and with other maritime alliances, and implementing joint activities and tasks in accordance with the coalition's charter, documents, and reference procedures.
This appointment also contributes to completing the construction of the leadership and joint staff apparatuses, raising the coalition's readiness to welcome member states and the capabilities they bring, starting the implementation of its programs and initiatives, and developing cooperation in areas of maritime security, information exchange, capacity building, training, and joint exercises.
Procedures for the accession of more countries continue since the announcement of the coalition's establishment, as additional countries have completed signing the joint statement, while other countries continue to finalize their national procedures to sign the joint statement and the coalition's charter, in preparation for their official accession as founding countries.
The multinational maritime defense coalition confirms that it is an open international coalition welcoming the accession of all countries that align with its goals and principles, and it continues to receive membership requests. An additional statement will be issued that includes the names of the countries that have completed the signing procedures, reflecting the widening base of founding countries, enhancing its defensive effectiveness, and establishing a multinational maritime partnership capable of accommodating more countries wishing to support maritime security and stability, enhance international cooperation, and address common maritime challenges, serving the mutual interests of all participating countries.
The stages of establishing the coalition continue with the planners' meeting scheduled for August 12 and 13, 2026, to complete the requirements for institutional building and to sign more countries on the joint statement and charter according to the organizational arrangements, in preparation for the official accession to the coalition.
This appointment represents a pivotal milestone in the establishment of the coalition, reflects the ongoing progress in completing the requirements for its construction, and confirms the commitment of the founding countries to move forward towards building a framework for a multinational maritime defense coalition that effectively contributes to consolidating collective maritime security, enhancing regional and international stability, and serving the mutual interests of the international community.