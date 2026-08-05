رفع وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود-حفظهما الله-، بمناسبة موافقة مجلس الوزراء على تعديل قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (200) بشأن تطوير الأراضي المخططة والمخصصة لبرامج الدعم السكني؛ بما يعزز الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، ويزيد المعروض السكني، ويوفر وحدات سكنية لمستفيدي الإسكان التنموي.
وأوضح الحقيل أن الموافقة تأتي امتدادًا للدعم الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- لقطاع الإسكان، وحرصها على تطوير الحلول التي تسهم في تسريع توفير المساكن للفئات المستفيدة من الإسكان التنموي، وتعزيز كفاءة الاستفادة من الأراضي المخصصة لهذا الغرض. مبينًا أن التعديل يتيح للمستثمر تطوير الأراضي المخططة وتنفيذ وحدات سكنية لمستفيدي الإسكان التنموي، مقابل ملكية نسبة من الأراضي، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة التطوير، وتسريع تنفيذ المشروعات، وزيادة المعروض السكني.
وأشار وزير البلديات والإسكان إلى أن هذا التوجه يدعم توفير وحدات سكنية مكتملة البنية التحتية والفوقية للأسر المستحقة، ويعزز مشاركة القطاع الخاص في تنفيذ مشروعات الإسكان التنموي. مؤكدًا أن التعديل يعزز جهود الوزارة في تنويع الخيارات السكنية للمستفيدين من برامج الإسكان التنموي، ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 الرامية إلى رفع نسبة تملّك المواطنين للمساكن وتعزيز منظومة الحماية الاجتماعية.
وأفاد الوزير الحقيل أن الوزارة ستعلن الضوابط التنفيذية للتعديل بعد استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.
الحقيل: تعديل قرار تطوير الأراضي يدعم توفير وحدات سكنية للأسر المستحقة
رفع وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود-حفظهما الله-، بمناسبة موافقة مجلس الوزراء على تعديل قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (200) بشأن تطوير الأراضي المخططة والمخصصة لبرامج الدعم السكني؛ بما يعزز الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، ويزيد المعروض السكني، ويوفر وحدات سكنية لمستفيدي الإسكان التنموي.
Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval to amend Cabinet Decision No. (200) regarding the development of planned lands allocated for housing support programs; in a way that enhances partnership with the private sector, increases the housing supply, and provides housing units for beneficiaries of developmental housing.
Al-Hoqail clarified that the approval comes as an extension of the support provided by the wise leadership - may God aid it - to the housing sector, and its keenness to develop solutions that contribute to accelerating the provision of housing for the beneficiary categories of developmental housing, and enhancing the efficiency of benefiting from the lands allocated for this purpose. He indicated that the amendment allows investors to develop planned lands and implement housing units for beneficiaries of developmental housing, in exchange for ownership of a percentage of the lands, which contributes to improving the efficiency of development, accelerating project implementation, and increasing the housing supply.
The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing pointed out that this approach supports the provision of housing units with complete infrastructure and superstructure for deserving families, and enhances the participation of the private sector in implementing developmental housing projects. He emphasized that the amendment strengthens the ministry's efforts to diversify housing options for beneficiaries of developmental housing programs, and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at increasing the percentage of citizens owning homes and enhancing the social protection system.
Minister Al-Hoqail stated that the ministry will announce the executive regulations for the amendment after completing the necessary procedures, in coordination with the relevant authorities.