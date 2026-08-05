رفع وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود-حفظهما الله-، بمناسبة موافقة مجلس الوزراء على تعديل قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (200) بشأن تطوير الأراضي المخططة والمخصصة لبرامج الدعم السكني؛ بما يعزز الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، ويزيد المعروض السكني، ويوفر وحدات سكنية لمستفيدي الإسكان التنموي.
وأوضح الحقيل أن الموافقة تأتي امتدادًا للدعم الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- لقطاع الإسكان، وحرصها على تطوير الحلول التي تسهم في تسريع توفير المساكن للفئات المستفيدة من الإسكان التنموي، وتعزيز كفاءة الاستفادة من الأراضي المخصصة لهذا الغرض. مبينًا أن التعديل يتيح للمستثمر تطوير الأراضي المخططة وتنفيذ وحدات سكنية لمستفيدي الإسكان التنموي، مقابل ملكية نسبة من الأراضي، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة التطوير، وتسريع تنفيذ المشروعات، وزيادة المعروض السكني.
وأشار وزير البلديات والإسكان إلى أن هذا التوجه يدعم توفير وحدات سكنية مكتملة البنية التحتية والفوقية للأسر المستحقة، ويعزز مشاركة القطاع الخاص في تنفيذ مشروعات الإسكان التنموي. مؤكدًا أن التعديل يعزز جهود الوزارة في تنويع الخيارات السكنية للمستفيدين من برامج الإسكان التنموي، ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 الرامية إلى رفع نسبة تملّك المواطنين للمساكن وتعزيز منظومة الحماية الاجتماعية.
وأفاد الوزير الحقيل أن الوزارة ستعلن الضوابط التنفيذية للتعديل بعد استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.