Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval to amend Cabinet Decision No. (200) regarding the development of planned lands allocated for housing support programs; in a way that enhances partnership with the private sector, increases the housing supply, and provides housing units for beneficiaries of developmental housing.

Al-Hoqail clarified that the approval comes as an extension of the support provided by the wise leadership - may God aid it - to the housing sector, and its keenness to develop solutions that contribute to accelerating the provision of housing for the beneficiary categories of developmental housing, and enhancing the efficiency of benefiting from the lands allocated for this purpose. He indicated that the amendment allows investors to develop planned lands and implement housing units for beneficiaries of developmental housing, in exchange for ownership of a percentage of the lands, which contributes to improving the efficiency of development, accelerating project implementation, and increasing the housing supply.

The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing pointed out that this approach supports the provision of housing units with complete infrastructure and superstructure for deserving families, and enhances the participation of the private sector in implementing developmental housing projects. He emphasized that the amendment strengthens the ministry's efforts to diversify housing options for beneficiaries of developmental housing programs, and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at increasing the percentage of citizens owning homes and enhancing the social protection system.

Minister Al-Hoqail stated that the ministry will announce the executive regulations for the amendment after completing the necessary procedures, in coordination with the relevant authorities.