The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sattam, received in his office the Director General of the General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the Asir Region, Dr. Ahmed Ayed Al-Muraie. During the reception, Prince Khalid bin Sattam was briefed on the administration's work and training programs, as well as the services it provides to qualify national cadres in various specialties, alongside its efforts to support the labor market needs in the region. The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region emphasized the support that the technical and vocational training sector receives from the wise leadership, affirming the importance of continuing to develop training programs and enhancing their outputs to contribute to preparing national competencies and supporting the development process in the region. The Director General of the General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the Asir Region reviewed the administration's most prominent works and the training programs and initiatives that have been implemented, expressing his gratitude to the Deputy Emir of the region for his support and interest in training programs.