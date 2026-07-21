استقبل نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام، في مكتبه، مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة عسير الدكتور أحمد عايض آل مريع. واطّلع الأمير خالد بن سطام خلال الاستقبال على أعمال الإدارة وبرامجها التدريبية، وما تقدمه من خدمات لتأهيل الكوادر الوطنية في مختلف التخصصات، إلى جانب جهودها في دعم حاجات سوق العمل بالمنطقة. ونوّه نائب أمير منطقة عسير بما يحظى به قطاع التدريب التقني والمهني من دعم القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة تطوير البرامج التدريبية، وتعزيز مخرجاتها بما يسهم في إعداد الكفاءات الوطنية، ويدعم مسيرة التنمية في المنطقة. واستعرض مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة عسير أبرز أعمال الإدارة، وما نُفذ من برامج ومبادرات تدريبية، معرباً عن شكره لنائب أمير المنطقة على دعمه واهتمامه ببرامج التدريب.