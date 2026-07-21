دعت وزارة البلديات والإسكان إلى الإبلاغ عن مخالفات السكن الجماعي للأفراد في مختلف المدن السعودية للحد من التجاوزات غير النظامية التي تؤثر على جودة الحياة في الأحياء السكنية. وأكدت «البلديات» أن «البرنامج الوطني لتطوير السكن الجماعي للأفراد» يستهدف تطوير القطاع وتنظيمه، ورفع جودة المساكن المخصصة للعمال، وتوفير بيئة سكنية آمنة وصحية ومستدامة. وشددت على مواصلة التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لرفع مستوى الالتزام بالأنظمة والاشتراطات المنظمة للسكن الجماعي، بالتوازي مع استمرار الجولات الرقابية الميدانية.
ويصنف دليل أصدرته الوزارة السكن الجماعي للأفراد إلى ثلاث فئات وفقاً للحد الأقصى للطاقة الاستيعابية وطبيعة المرافق والخدمات الأساسية والاختيارية: الفئة الأولى تشمل المبنى السكني المكون من دور فأكثر، ولا يزيد ارتفاعه الكلي على 23م من سطح الأرض ويحتوي على عدد من الوحدات السكنية، وتتوفر فيه المرافق والخدمات الأساسية والاختيارية. الفئة الثانية المجمع السكني وهو مجموعة من المباني السكنية المستقلة (عمائر، فلل) محاطة بسور خارجي له بوابات أمنية للدخول والخروج وحراسة، وتتوفر فيه المرافق والخدمات الأساسية والاختيارية. أما الفئة الثالثة فهي الكبائن المتنقلة، وهي وحدات سكنية تقام داخل المشاريع ويمكن حملها ونقلها من مكان إلى آخر، تستخدم بشكل مؤقت في مواقع المشاريع للعاملين داخل المشروع وترتبط مدة الترخيص التشغيلي الصادر لها بنهاية المشروع أو سنة بحد أقصى قابلة للتجديد.
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has called for reporting violations of collective housing for individuals in various Saudi cities to limit the illegal practices that affect the quality of life in residential neighborhoods. The "Municipalities" emphasized that the "National Program for the Development of Collective Housing for Individuals" aims to develop and regulate the sector, enhance the quality of housing designated for workers, and provide a safe, healthy, and sustainable living environment. It stressed the continuation of coordination with relevant authorities to raise the level of compliance with the regulations and requirements governing collective housing, alongside ongoing field monitoring tours.
A guide issued by the ministry classifies collective housing for individuals into three categories based on the maximum capacity, nature of facilities, and basic and optional services: The first category includes residential buildings consisting of one or more floors, with a total height not exceeding 23 meters from the ground, containing several housing units, and equipped with basic and optional facilities and services. The second category is the residential complex, which is a group of independent residential buildings (apartments, villas) surrounded by an external wall with security gates for entry and exit, and guarded, providing basic and optional facilities and services. The third category consists of mobile cabins, which are housing units set up within projects that can be carried and moved from one place to another, used temporarily at project sites for workers within the project, and the duration of the operational license issued for them is linked to the end of the project or a maximum of one year, subject to renewal.