دعت وزارة البلديات والإسكان إلى الإبلاغ عن مخالفات السكن الجماعي للأفراد في مختلف المدن السعودية للحد من التجاوزات غير النظامية التي تؤثر على جودة الحياة في الأحياء السكنية. وأكدت «البلديات» أن «البرنامج الوطني لتطوير السكن الجماعي للأفراد» يستهدف تطوير القطاع وتنظيمه، ورفع جودة المساكن المخصصة للعمال، وتوفير بيئة سكنية آمنة وصحية ومستدامة. وشددت على مواصلة التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لرفع مستوى الالتزام بالأنظمة والاشتراطات المنظمة للسكن الجماعي، بالتوازي مع استمرار الجولات الرقابية الميدانية.


ويصنف دليل أصدرته الوزارة السكن الجماعي للأفراد إلى ثلاث فئات وفقاً للحد الأقصى للطاقة الاستيعابية وطبيعة المرافق والخدمات الأساسية والاختيارية: الفئة الأولى تشمل المبنى السكني المكون من دور فأكثر، ولا يزيد ارتفاعه الكلي على 23م من سطح الأرض ويحتوي على عدد من الوحدات السكنية، وتتوفر فيه المرافق والخدمات الأساسية والاختيارية. الفئة الثانية المجمع السكني وهو مجموعة من المباني السكنية المستقلة (عمائر، فلل) محاطة بسور خارجي له بوابات أمنية للدخول والخروج وحراسة، وتتوفر فيه المرافق والخدمات الأساسية والاختيارية. أما الفئة الثالثة فهي الكبائن المتنقلة، وهي وحدات سكنية تقام داخل المشاريع ويمكن حملها ونقلها من مكان إلى آخر، تستخدم بشكل مؤقت في مواقع المشاريع للعاملين داخل المشروع وترتبط مدة الترخيص التشغيلي الصادر لها بنهاية المشروع أو سنة بحد أقصى قابلة للتجديد.