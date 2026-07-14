The Shura Council has called on the Saudi Tourism Authority to adopt an index to measure each category of visitors in terms of number, their percentage of the total, average spending per person, and average length of stay. The council requested, during its 42nd regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Dr. Mishaal Fahm Al-Sulami, that the authority measure the impact of each approved initiative in the annual plan on attracting tourists and increasing the volume of tourism spending.

Meanwhile, the council urged the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority to propose the necessary policies and regulations to develop the research, development, and innovation sector in a way that achieves integration with related systems and enhances the attractiveness of investment and innovation.

The council issued a decision calling on the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to diversify and increase standard incentives for strategic projects based on relative advantages.

The Saudi Center for Energy Efficiency was requested to develop digital services for the buildings sector to monitor energy consumption and enhance users' awareness of energy efficiency, and to expand the program for replacing high-consumption household appliances to improve energy efficiency.

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu was called upon to develop an integrated digital system that links strategic goals with operational indicators for initiatives and projects, and to prepare a comprehensive program for developing human competencies to address the shortage of qualitative and leadership skills.

The Saudi Export Development Authority was asked to develop an early warning system supported by artificial intelligence tools; to alert exporters to fluctuations in shipping costs, guide them to alternative logistical routes, and establish mechanisms that link the receipt of incentives provided by it to the extent of companies' disclosure of their export data; to ensure accurate measurement of the economic return on the authority's programs.

Expanding Environmental Monitoring Networks

The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology was called upon to develop a clear institutional strategy that stems from its competencies and priorities; enhances the integration of roles, raises the efficiency of developmental, research, and technical impact, and expands the establishment of specialized innovation oases linked to national priorities, future industries, and the relative advantages of each region.

The National Center for Environmental Compliance Monitoring was requested to expand the coverage of environmental monitoring networks and stations in various regions of the Kingdom, which contributes to improving the efficiency of monitoring operations and enhancing the ability to predict environmental risks.

The National Center for Inspection and Control was called to establish a national database for regulatory data and analyses, enabling it to build predictive models for risks and compliance, support data-driven decision-making, and enhance integration among government entities.

The council discussed reports from the Ministries of Investment and Tourism, and the report from the General Authority for the Guardianship of the Funds of Minors and Those in Their Custody. Council members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the contents of the reports, and the committee requested additional time at the end of the discussion to study the opinions and suggestions or additional recommendations raised by the members and return with its perspective to the council in subsequent sessions.