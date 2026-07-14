طالب مجلس الشورى، الهيئة السعودية للسياحة بتبني مؤشر لقياس كل فئة من فئات الزوار، من حيث العدد، ونسبته من الإجمالي، ومتوسط الإنفاق للفرد، ومتوسط مدة الإقامة. وطالب المجلس، في جلسته العادية الثانية والأربعين من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي، الهيئة بقياس أثر كل مبادرة معتمدة في الخطة السنوية على استقطاب السياح، وزيادة حجم الإنفاق السياحي.

فيما دعا المجلس هيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار إلى اقتراح السياسات والتنظيمات اللازمة لتطوير قطاع البحث والتطوير والابتكار بما يحقق التكامل مع الأنظمة ذات العلاقة ويعزز جاذبية الاستثمار والابتكار.

وأصدر المجلس قراراً طالب فيه وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بتنويع الحوافز المعيارية وزيادتها للمشاريع الإستراتيجية حسب المزايا النسبية.

وطالب المركز السعودي لكفاءة الطاقة بتطوير خدمات رقمية لقطاع المباني يتابع استهلاك الطاقة ويعزز وعي المستخدمين بكفاءة الطاقة، والتوسع في برنامج استبدال الأجهزة المنزلية عالية الاستهلاك لتحسين كفاءة الطاقة.

ودعا الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع لتطوير نظام رقمي متكامل يربط بين الأهداف الإستراتيجية والمؤشرات التشغيلية للمبادرات والمشاريع، وإعداد برنامج متكامل لتطوير الكفاءات البشرية من أجل معالجة النقص في المهارات النوعية والقيادية.

وطالب هيئة تنمية الصادرات السعودية بتطوير نظام للإنذار المبكر مدعم بأدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي؛ لتنبيه المصدرين بتقلبات تكاليف الشحن، وتوجيههم لمسارات لوجستية بديلة، ووضع آليات تربط الحصول على الحوافز المقدمة منها بمدى إفصاح الشركات عن بياناتها التصديرية؛ لضمان دقة قياس العائد الاقتصادي لبرامج الهيئة.

توسيع شبكات الرصد البيئي

ودعا مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية لتطوير إستراتيجية مؤسسية واضحة تنطلق من اختصاصاتها وأولوياتها؛ وتعزز تكامل الأدوار، وترفع كفاءة الأثر التنموي والبحثي والتقني، والتوسع في إنشاء واحات متخصصة للابتكار ترتبط بالأولويات الوطنية والصناعات المستقبلية والمزايا النسبية لكل منطقة.

وطالب المركز الوطني للرقابة على الالتزام البيئي بالتوسع في تغطية شبكات ومحطات رصد الأوساط البيئية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة عمليات الرصد وتعزيز القدرة على التنبؤ بالمخاطر البيئية.

ودعا المركز الوطني للتفتيش والرقابة لإنشاء قاعدة وطنية للبيانات والتحليلات الرقابية، بما يمكنه من بناء نماذج تنبؤية للمخاطر والامتثال، ودعم اتخاذ القرار المبني على البيانات، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية.

وناقش المجلس تقارير وزارتي الاستثمار والسياحة، وتقرير الهيئة العامة للولاية على أموال القاصرين ومن في حكمهم، وأبدى أعضاء المجلس عدداً من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمنته التقارير، وطلبت اللجنة في نهاية المناقشة منحها مزيداً من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء ومقترحات أو توصيات إضافية والعودة بوجهة نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسات لاحقة.