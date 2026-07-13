The Ministry of Commerce has alerted practitioners in the trade of precious metals and gemstones to take measures to ensure that regulatory measures and enhanced due diligence procedures are in line with the latest lists issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).



“Okaz” was informed of a circular to the Saudi Chambers of Commerce, emphasizing that practitioners in the activity must take the necessary measures when establishing relationships or continuing business relationships or conducting transactions with clients or parties linked to these countries, in accordance with the risk level of the country.



The circular confirmed that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is updating the lists of countries that suffer from significant strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems and the financing of the proliferation of weapons periodically three times a year. All reporting entities, including practitioners in the trade of precious metals and gemstones, must follow the updates from the group, and the directives called for the application of enhanced due diligence measures on clients from those countries.



The Ministry of Commerce and the Saudi Chambers of Commerce require practitioners in the trade of precious metals and gemstones to apply “enhanced due diligence” procedures when dealing with clients from high-risk countries.



Classification of High-Risk Countries



High-risk countries are classified into two main categories: countries subject to a call for countermeasures (the blacklist), which suffer from significant strategic deficiencies in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems, including Iran, North Korea, and Myanmar. The gray list includes countries under increased monitoring, which are countries that have politically committed to addressing deficiencies in their systems, and require their clients' transactions to apply enhanced due diligence measures. The list includes Angola, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iraq, Kenya, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Monaco, Namibia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Vietnam, the British Virgin Islands, and Yemen.



Objectives of the FATF



The group aims to set global standards and combat money laundering, as well as terrorism financing, in addition to combating the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, as it is considered the global constitution for combating financial crimes, through recommendations related to criminalizing money laundering and terrorism financing.