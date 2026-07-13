نبّهت وزارة التجارة مزاولي نشاط تجارة المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة إلى اتخاذ إجراءات لضمان توافق التدابير الرقابية وإجراءات العناية الواجبة المعززة مع أحدث القوائم الصادرة عن مجموعة العمل المالي (فاتف).


وأطلعت «عكاظ» على تعميم إلى اتحاد الغرف السعودية، يؤكد على مزاولي النشاط باتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات عند إقامة العلاقة أو استمرار علاقات الأعمال أو تنفيذ المعاملات مع العملاء أو الأطراف المرتبطة بهذه الدول بما يتناسب مع مستوى المخاطر للدولة.


وأكد التعميم أن مجموعة العمل المالي (فاتف) تعمل على تحديث القوائم الخاصة بالدول التي تعاني من أوجه قصور إستراتيجية في منظومة مكافحة غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهاب وتمويل انتشار التسلح بشكل دوري ثلاث مرات سنويًا. ويتعين على كافة الجهات المبلغة، بما في ذلك مزاولي نشاط تجارة المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة متابعة التحديثات للمجموعة، وطالبت التوجيهات بتطبيق إجراءات تدابير العناية الواجبة المعززة على عملاء تلك الدول.


وتلزم وزارة التجارة واتحاد الغرف السعودية مزاولي تجارة المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة بتطبيق إجراءات «العناية الواجبة المعززة» عند التعامل مع عملاء من دول مرتفعة المخاطر.


تصنيف الدول مرتفعة المخاطر


تصنف الدول مرتفعة المخاطر إلى فئتين رئيسيتين: الدول الخاضعة لدعوة لاتخاذ إجراءات مضادة (القائمة السوداء)، وتعاني هذه الدول من قصور استراتيجي كبير في أنظمة مكافحة غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهاب، وتشمل إيران وكوريا الشمالية وميانمار. وتتضمن القائمة الرمادية الدول الخاضعة للمراقبة المشددة، وهي الدول التي التزمت سياسياً بمعالجة أوجه القصور في أنظمتها، وتتطلب تعاملات عملائها تطبيق تدابير عناية مشددة. وتضم القائمة أنغولا، بوليفيا، البوسنة والهرسك، بلغاريا، الكاميرون، ساحل العاج، جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، هايتي، العراق، كينيا، الكويت، لاوس، لبنان، موناكو، ناميبيا، نيبال، بابوا غينيا الجديدة، جنوب السودان، سوريا، فنزويلا، فيتنام، جزر العذراء البريطانية، واليمن.


أهداف مجموعة (فاتف)


وتهدف المجموعة إلى وضع المعايير العالمية ومكافحة غسل الأموال، وكذلك تمويل الإرهاب، إضافة إلى مكافحة انتشار أسلحة الدمار الشامل، إذ تعتبر الدستور العالمي لمكافحة الجرائم المالية، من خلال التوصيات التي تتعلق بتجريم غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهاب.