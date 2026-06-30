Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met today in Jeddah with the Minister of Defense and National Service of the Maldives, Hassan Rashid.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries, discussed the latest regional and international developments, and the efforts being made to enhance security and stability in the region, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili, and the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs, Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.

From the Maldivian side, the meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Maldives to the Kingdom, Ahmed Sareer, the Chief of Staff of the National Defense Forces, Major General Ibrahim Halmi, and several officials.