تستعد مدارس التعليم العام في مختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة لإنهاء الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الثاني (الأحد) القادم، فيما يبدأ طلاب وطالبات إدارات التعليم في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والطائف في اليوم نفسه أداء اختباراتهم التي تأخرت أسبوعًا وفق التقويم الدراسي المعتمد من وزارة التعليم.
وستستمر اختبارات الإدارات الأربع حتى (الأحد) 13 محرم الجاري، على أن تبدأ الإجازة الصيفية لبقية إدارات التعليم بنهاية دوام (الخميس) 10 محرم الجاري، بينما تبدأ الإجازة الصيفية لطلاب وطالبات مكة والمدينة وجدة والطائف بنهاية (الخميس) 17 محرم الجاري.
وفي المدينة المنورة، أنهت الإدارة العامة للتعليم استعداداتها لاختبارات أكثر من 480 ألف طالب وطالبة موزعين على 1,650 مدرسة للبنين والبنات، تشمل مدارس المدينة والمحافظات المدمجة حديثًا. وفعّلت الإدارة خططًا إشرافية وتنظيمية بمشاركة مئات المشرفين والمشرفات والكوادر الإدارية والتعليمية لضمان سير الاختبارات بسلاسة، إضافة إلى متابعة أعمال التصحيح والرصد والتدقيق يوميًا عبر نظام نور لضمان إعلان النتائج في مواعيدها.
كما شملت خطة الجاهزية برامج للتهيئة النفسية والتربوية وتفعيل دور التوجيه الطلابي، إلى جانب التأكد من جاهزية البيئة المدرسية وقاعات الاختبارات وتوافر وسائل السلامة والراحة، بما يهيئ أجواء مثالية لأداء الاختبارات، ويدعم رفع نواتج التعلم امتدادًا للبرامج النوعية والخطط العلاجية والإثرائية المنفذة طوال العام الدراسي.
يُذكر أن اختبارات نهاية الفصل الدراسي الثاني للعام 1447هـ تُجرى وفق الخطط الزمنية الوزارية المعتمدة، ليبدأ بعدها الطلاب والطالبات إجازتهم الصيفية بعد عام دراسي حافل بالإنجاز.
Public education schools in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom are preparing to conclude the written exams for the end of the second semester next (Sunday), while students from the education departments in Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif will begin their exams on the same day, which have been delayed by a week according to the academic calendar approved by the Ministry of Education.
The exams for the four departments will continue until (Sunday) the 13th of Muharram, while the summer vacation for the remaining education departments will start at the end of the workday on (Thursday) the 10th of Muharram. Meanwhile, the summer vacation for students in Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif will begin at the end of (Thursday) the 17th of Muharram.
In Medina, the General Education Administration has completed its preparations for the exams of more than 480,000 male and female students distributed across 1,650 schools for boys and girls, including schools in the city and newly merged governorates. The administration has activated supervisory and organizational plans with the participation of hundreds of supervisors and administrative and educational staff to ensure that the exams proceed smoothly, in addition to daily monitoring of correction, recording, and auditing work through the Noor system to ensure that results are announced on time.
The readiness plan also included programs for psychological and educational preparation and activating the role of student guidance, as well as ensuring the readiness of the school environment and exam halls and the availability of safety and comfort measures, creating an ideal atmosphere for taking the exams, and supporting the improvement of learning outcomes in line with the quality programs and remedial and enrichment plans implemented throughout the academic year.
It is worth noting that the end-of-semester exams for the year 1447 AH are conducted according to the approved ministerial timelines, after which students will begin their summer vacation following a school year filled with achievements.