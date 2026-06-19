تستعد مدارس التعليم العام في مختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة لإنهاء الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الثاني (الأحد) القادم، فيما يبدأ طلاب وطالبات إدارات التعليم في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والطائف في اليوم نفسه أداء اختباراتهم التي تأخرت أسبوعًا وفق التقويم الدراسي المعتمد من وزارة التعليم.

وستستمر اختبارات الإدارات الأربع حتى (الأحد) 13 محرم الجاري، على أن تبدأ الإجازة الصيفية لبقية إدارات التعليم بنهاية دوام (الخميس) 10 محرم الجاري، بينما تبدأ الإجازة الصيفية لطلاب وطالبات مكة والمدينة وجدة والطائف بنهاية (الخميس) 17 محرم الجاري.

وفي المدينة المنورة، أنهت الإدارة العامة للتعليم استعداداتها لاختبارات أكثر من 480 ألف طالب وطالبة موزعين على 1,650 مدرسة للبنين والبنات، تشمل مدارس المدينة والمحافظات المدمجة حديثًا. وفعّلت الإدارة خططًا إشرافية وتنظيمية بمشاركة مئات المشرفين والمشرفات والكوادر الإدارية والتعليمية لضمان سير الاختبارات بسلاسة، إضافة إلى متابعة أعمال التصحيح والرصد والتدقيق يوميًا عبر نظام نور لضمان إعلان النتائج في مواعيدها.

كما شملت خطة الجاهزية برامج للتهيئة النفسية والتربوية وتفعيل دور التوجيه الطلابي، إلى جانب التأكد من جاهزية البيئة المدرسية وقاعات الاختبارات وتوافر وسائل السلامة والراحة، بما يهيئ أجواء مثالية لأداء الاختبارات، ويدعم رفع نواتج التعلم امتدادًا للبرامج النوعية والخطط العلاجية والإثرائية المنفذة طوال العام الدراسي.

يُذكر أن اختبارات نهاية الفصل الدراسي الثاني للعام 1447هـ تُجرى وفق الخطط الزمنية الوزارية المعتمدة، ليبدأ بعدها الطلاب والطالبات إجازتهم الصيفية بعد عام دراسي حافل بالإنجاز.