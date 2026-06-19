Public education schools in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom are preparing to conclude the written exams for the end of the second semester next (Sunday), while students from the education departments in Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif will begin their exams on the same day, which have been delayed by a week according to the academic calendar approved by the Ministry of Education.

The exams for the four departments will continue until (Sunday) the 13th of Muharram, while the summer vacation for the remaining education departments will start at the end of the workday on (Thursday) the 10th of Muharram. Meanwhile, the summer vacation for students in Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif will begin at the end of (Thursday) the 17th of Muharram.

In Medina, the General Education Administration has completed its preparations for the exams of more than 480,000 male and female students distributed across 1,650 schools for boys and girls, including schools in the city and newly merged governorates. The administration has activated supervisory and organizational plans with the participation of hundreds of supervisors and administrative and educational staff to ensure that the exams proceed smoothly, in addition to daily monitoring of correction, recording, and auditing work through the Noor system to ensure that results are announced on time.

The readiness plan also included programs for psychological and educational preparation and activating the role of student guidance, as well as ensuring the readiness of the school environment and exam halls and the availability of safety and comfort measures, creating an ideal atmosphere for taking the exams, and supporting the improvement of learning outcomes in line with the quality programs and remedial and enrichment plans implemented throughout the academic year.

It is worth noting that the end-of-semester exams for the year 1447 AH are conducted according to the approved ministerial timelines, after which students will begin their summer vacation following a school year filled with achievements.