Next Sunday morning, students of general education in boys' and girls' schools in various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia will begin their written exams for the end of the current academic year 1447.



Students from four educational administrations (Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif) will not participate in the exams, as they will take their tests on the 6th of Muharram according to the academic calendar announced by the Ministry of Education, taking into account the Hajj season in these cities and governorates.



The start of the exams includes schools that implemented the blended learning system during the current second semester, including some schools in the Holy Capital, where their exams will last for two weeks and will be conducted on in-person school days.



The Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of adhering to the specified dates and times for all subjects, along with carrying out the correction, review, and recording tasks in the Noor electronic system continuously, to ensure the final results are announced on time, and to conduct the second round exams for students who need to retake subjects in the week preceding the start of the summer vacation this year, which will begin at the end of the workday on the 10th of Muharram. This excludes the students from the four exempted educational administrations, who will enjoy their vacation at the end of the day on the 17th of Muharram.