ينتظم صباح الأحد القادم طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام في مدارس البنين والبنات في مناطق ومحافظات السعودية لبدء الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية العام الدراسي الحالي 1447.
ويتخلف عن أداء الاختبارات طلاب وطالبات 4 إدارات تعليمية (مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، جدة، الطائف)، الذين سيؤدون الاختبارات في السادس من محرم القادم حسب التقويم الدراسي الذي أعلنته وزارة التعليم مراعاة لموسم الحج في هذه المدن والمحافظات.
وتشمل بداية الاختبارات المدارس التي طبقت نظام التعليم المدمج خلال الفصل الدراسي الثاني الحالي، ومن ضمنها بعض مدارس العاصمة المقدسة، إذ ستستمر اختباراتهم لمدة أسبوعين، وتؤدى الاختبارات في أيام الدراسة الحضورية.
وشددت وزارة التعليم على أهمية الالتزام بالمواعيد المحددة وأزمنة الاختبارات لكافة المواد الدراسية مع تنفيذ أعمال التصحيح والمراجعة والرصد في نظام نور الإلكتروني أولاً بأول، لضمان إعلان النتائج النهائية في الأوقات المحددة، وتنفيذ اختبارات الدور الثاني للطلاب والطالبات المكملين في المواد الدراسية في الأسبوع الذي يسبق بدء الإجازة الصيفية لهذا العام، التي ستبدأ بنهاية دوام يوم العاشر من شهر محرم القادم، ما عدا طلاب وطالبات الإدارات التعليمية الأربع المستثناة الذين سيتمتعون بالإجازة بنهاية يوم الـ17 من شهر محرم.
Next Sunday morning, students of general education in boys' and girls' schools in various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia will begin their written exams for the end of the current academic year 1447.
Students from four educational administrations (Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif) will not participate in the exams, as they will take their tests on the 6th of Muharram according to the academic calendar announced by the Ministry of Education, taking into account the Hajj season in these cities and governorates.
The start of the exams includes schools that implemented the blended learning system during the current second semester, including some schools in the Holy Capital, where their exams will last for two weeks and will be conducted on in-person school days.
The Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of adhering to the specified dates and times for all subjects, along with carrying out the correction, review, and recording tasks in the Noor electronic system continuously, to ensure the final results are announced on time, and to conduct the second round exams for students who need to retake subjects in the week preceding the start of the summer vacation this year, which will begin at the end of the workday on the 10th of Muharram. This excludes the students from the four exempted educational administrations, who will enjoy their vacation at the end of the day on the 17th of Muharram.