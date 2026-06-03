تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع والتطورات الراهنة في المنطقة، في ضوء التنسيق والتشاور المستمر بين البلدين.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.
During the call, they reviewed the latest developments and current situations in the region, in light of the ongoing coordination and consultation between the two countries.