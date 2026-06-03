تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض مستجدات الأوضاع والتطورات الراهنة في المنطقة، في ضوء التنسيق والتشاور المستمر بين البلدين.