أعلن صندوق التنمية العقارية اليوم، إيداع مليار و78 مليون ريال في حسابات مستفيدي برنامج الدعم السكني من وزارة البلديات والإسكان والصندوق العقاري، وذلك عن شهر مايو 2026.
وأوضح أن إجمالي دعم شهر مايو خُصص لدعم أرباح عقود برامج الدعم السكني المتنوعة؛ لتمكين المستفيدين وتحسين قدرتهم على تملّك السكن، تحقيقًا لمستهدفات برنامج الإسكان أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030، مشيرًا إلى أن إجمالي ما أُودع في حسابات مستفيدي برنامج الدعم السكني من يناير لهذا العام 2026 حتى شهر مايو الجاري بلغ نحو خمسة مليارات وأربعمائة وأربعة ملايين ريال.
ويتيح صندوق التنمية العقارية خدمات الدعم السكني، عبر البوابة الإلكترونية للصندوق، إضافة إلى خدمة «المستشار العقاري» التي تمكّن المستفيدين من بناء مسارات دعمهم، وفق أفضل التوصيات التمويلية والسكنية.
ومكّن الصندوق العقاري منذ تأسيسه عام 1974 أكثر من 1,800,000 مستفيد من الحصول على مسكنهم الأول، وأسهم برفع نسبة التملّك للمواطنين إلى 66.24%، ويواصل الصندوق أداء دوره الريادي في تمكين الأسر من تملّك المساكن المناسبة، من خلال تطوير حلول تمويلية مبتكرة بالتعاون مع الجهات التمويلية والمطورين العقاريين؛ بما يسهم في تسهيل رحلة التملّك وتوسيع نطاق الخيارات التمويلية والسكنية الملائمة لاحتياجات المستفيدين.
The Real Estate Development Fund announced today the deposit of 1 billion and 78 million riyals into the accounts of beneficiaries of the housing support program from the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and the Real Estate Fund, for the month of May 2026.
It clarified that the total support for May was allocated to support the profits of various housing support program contracts; to empower beneficiaries and improve their ability to own housing, in line with the objectives of the Housing Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030. It pointed out that the total amount deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries of the housing support program from January of this year 2026 until the current month of May reached approximately five billion and four hundred and four million riyals.
The Real Estate Development Fund provides housing support services through the fund's electronic portal, in addition to the "Real Estate Advisor" service, which enables beneficiaries to build their support pathways according to the best financing and housing recommendations.
Since its establishment in 1974, the Real Estate Fund has enabled more than 1,800,000 beneficiaries to obtain their first homes and has contributed to raising the homeownership rate among citizens to 66.24%. The fund continues to play its pioneering role in enabling families to own suitable homes by developing innovative financing solutions in collaboration with financing entities and real estate developers; thus facilitating the homeownership journey and expanding the range of financing and housing options suitable for the beneficiaries' needs.