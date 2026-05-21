طمأنت هيئة الصحة العامة «وقاية» المواطنين والمقيمين وضيوف الرحمن بأنه لا توجد أي حالات مؤكدة أو مشتبه بها عن مرض إيبولا، وأكدت أن الوضع الصحي العام لضيوف الرحمن مطمئن وتحت المتابعة الدقيقة، وأنها تواصل متابعة المستجدات الصحية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي على مدار الساعة بالتنسيق الكامل مع الجهات المختصة داخل المملكة وخارجها، وستتخذ جميع التدابير الصحية اللازمة وفق ما تقتضيه تطورات الوضع الوبائي، حفاظاً على صحة وسلامة الجميع.

منظومة الترصد.. جاهزة


شددت «وقاية» على أنها تتابع باستمرار، وبالتنسيق مع المنظمات الصحية الدولية، مستجدات تفشي فايروس «إيبولا» في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوغندا، إلى جانب تطورات فايروس «هانتا» على الصعيد الدولي، وأن منظومة الترصد الوبائي في السعودية تعمل بكامل جاهزيتها للتعامل مع أي مخاطر صحية محتملة، بما يحفظ صحة المواطنين والمقيمين والحجاج.


وشددت هيئة وقاية أنه في إطار تعزيز الجاهزية، رفعت السعودية مستوى الاستجابة في منافذ الدخول من خلال تفعيل فرق الاستجابة الصحية في جميع المنافذ، ورفع مستوى التوعية والإرشادات الصحية للمسافرين القادمين من المناطق المتأثرة، والتأكد من جاهزية المنشآت الصحية للتعامل مع أي حالات مشتبه بها وفق البروتوكولات المعتمدة، إلى جانب تفعيل المراقبة الوبائية اليومية لمقار الحجاج القادمين من الدول المجاورة لمناطق التفشي.

«هانتا» خطر منخفض في السعودية


تواصل «وقاية» متابعة تداعيات تفشي فايروس «هانتا» بالتنسيق مع السلطات الصحية في الدول المعنية والمنظمات الدولية، علماً بأن الفايروس يُصنَّف ضمن المخاطر المنخفضة على المملكة وعلى موسم الحج، وتستمر إجراءات الرصد والرقابة للتعامل المبكر مع أي تطورات، وأكدت أن منظومة التقصي الوبائي في المملكة تعمل بكفاءة عالية، وأن العمل متواصل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة داخلياً وخارجياً لضمان الأمن الصحي، خصوصاً في موسم الحج، إذ تُفعَّل جميع الإجراءات الرقابية تجاه أي نوع من المخاطر الصحية.

«الصحة العالمية»: «إيبولا» حالة طوارئ صحية


وكانت منظمة الصحة العالمية أعلنت في 17 مايو اعتبار تفشي «إيبولا» حالة طوارئ صحية عامة تثير قلقاً دولياً، وفقاً للوائح الصحية الدولية. وأشارت «وقاية» إلى أن الإجراءات الاحترازية المتعلقة بتفشي «إيبولا» في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية مستمرة منذ يوليو 2019، حين أُوقف منح تأشيرات الدخول للقادمين من المناطق المتأثرة بالتفشي خلال الموجة السابقة للفايروس، وقد أفضت المراجعات الدورية لتقييم المخاطر، منذ ذلك الحين وحتى الآن، إلى الإبقاء على تلك الإجراءات الاحترازية، انسجاماً مع التقييم العلمي المستمر، وجرى تشديد الإجراءات الاحترازية تجاه القادمين من الدول المجاورة لمناطق التفشي، وتشمل: أوغندا، وجنوب السودان، ورواندا، وبوروندي، وتنزانيا، وجمهورية الكونغو عاصمتها برازافيل، وهي دولة مستقلة عن جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، ولم تُسجَّل فيها أي حالات حتى تاريخه.