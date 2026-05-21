The Public Health Authority "Prevention" reassured citizens, residents, and pilgrims that there are no confirmed or suspected cases of Ebola. It confirmed that the overall health situation for pilgrims is reassuring and under close monitoring, and that it continues to follow health developments at both the regional and international levels around the clock in full coordination with the relevant authorities inside and outside the Kingdom. It will take all necessary health measures as required by the developments in the epidemiological situation, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

Surveillance System.. Ready



"Prevention" emphasized that it is continuously monitoring, in coordination with international health organizations, the developments of the Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, as well as the developments of the Hantavirus at the international level. The epidemiological surveillance system in Saudi Arabia is fully prepared to deal with any potential health risks, ensuring the health of citizens, residents, and pilgrims.



Furthermore, the Prevention Authority stressed that in the framework of enhancing readiness, Saudi Arabia has raised the level of response at entry points by activating health response teams at all ports of entry, increasing awareness and health guidance for travelers coming from affected areas, and ensuring the readiness of health facilities to handle any suspected cases according to the approved protocols, in addition to activating daily epidemiological monitoring of the locations of pilgrims arriving from countries neighboring the outbreak areas.

Hantavirus: Low Risk in Saudi Arabia



"Prevention" continues to monitor the implications of the Hantavirus outbreak in coordination with health authorities in the concerned countries and international organizations, noting that the virus is classified as a low risk to the Kingdom and the Hajj season. Surveillance and control measures continue to ensure early response to any developments, and it confirmed that the epidemiological investigation system in the Kingdom is operating at high efficiency, and that work is ongoing with the relevant authorities both domestically and internationally to ensure health security, especially during the Hajj season, where all regulatory measures are activated against any type of health risks.

World Health Organization: Ebola a Public Health Emergency



The World Health Organization announced on May 17 that the Ebola outbreak is considered a public health emergency of international concern, according to the International Health Regulations. "Prevention" indicated that precautionary measures related to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been ongoing since July 2019, when the issuance of entry visas for travelers from affected areas was halted during the previous wave of the virus. Periodic reviews to assess risks since then have led to the continuation of these precautionary measures, in line with ongoing scientific assessments. Precautionary measures have been tightened for travelers from neighboring countries of the outbreak areas, including: Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and the Republic of the Congo, whose capital is Brazzaville, which is an independent country from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and has not recorded any cases to date.