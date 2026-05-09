The "Musanid" platform revealed details about the procedures related to reports of domestic workers discontinuing work, and explained the regulatory mechanism for submitting reports electronically.



The platform clarified the difference between the cases of "discontinuation of work" and "absence from work," indicating that discontinuation refers to the domestic worker leaving work without justification or communication with the employer. The worker's status is recorded as "discontinued from work" during the first 60 days from the date of discontinuation.



It added that the worker's status automatically changes to "absent from work" after 60 days if their legal status is not corrected or if their services are not transferred to another employer before the specified deadline.



Musanid indicated that the service for submitting a discontinuation report is available electronically through the platform, and it includes only domestic workers holding a "resident" ID, after the issuance and renewal of residency or after the issuance of a final exit visa.



Regarding the cancellation of the report, the platform explained that a discontinuation report cannot be canceled during the trial period of 90 days, while the employer can cancel the report within 15 days from the date of submission after the trial period ends.



The platform reviewed the steps for submitting the report, which start by logging into the beneficiary's account on "Musanid," then going to the "Labor" page, selecting "View Details," followed by "Other Procedures," then the service "Report Discontinuation of Work," and finally confirming the submission of the report.