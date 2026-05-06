طرحت وزارة التجارة مقترحات «مسودة» القرار الوزاري بشأن الغرامات الفورية على مخالفة إيداع القوائم المالية.


ويهدف مشروع القرار إلى مخالفة الشركات فورياً على عدم إيداع القوائم المالية خلال المدة النظامية، وتعزيز التزام الشركات بإيداع القوائم المالية خلال المدة النظامية، من خلال إقرار آلية للعقوبات المباشرة عند عدم الامتثال بإيداع القوائم المالية خلال المدة النظامية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الشفافية.


جميع الشركات


ويحل مشروع القرار -بعد صدوره- محل القرار الوزاري رقم 239 بتاريخ 27 /11 /1445هـ.


وبحسب المشروع، توقع عقوبة مباشرة على كل من أخلّ بأداء واجبه في إيداع القوائم المالية، وذلك على النحو الآتي: ​​جميع أشكال الشركات (عدا الشركة المساهمة غير المدرجة): إذا كان رأس مال الشركة 500 ألف ريال وأقل، ويكون لها المسؤول مدير واحد فغرامتها 8000 ريال، وإذا كان مديران وأكثر فغرامتها 4000 ريال، أما إذا كان رأس مال الشركة أكثر من 500 ألف ريال ويكون لها مسؤول مدير واحد فغرامتها 12000 ريال، واذا كان مديران وأكثر فغرامتها 6000 ريال.


الشركة «غير المدرجة»


وتشمل العقوبات، الشركة المساهمة غير المدرجة إذا كان رأس مال الشركة 5 ملايين ريال وأقل، فغرامتها 15000 ريال، وإذا كان رأس مال الشركة أكثر من 5 ملايين ريال فغرامتها 20,000 ريال.


وتضم أيضاً العقوبات، جميع أشكال الشركات الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر وفقاً للمعايير الواردة في المادة السابعة من اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام الشركات، فإذا كان المسؤول مدير واحد أو رئيس مجلس الإدارة فغرامتها 4000 ريال، وإذا كان مديران وأكثر فغرامتها 2000 ريال، وتوقع عقوبة الإنذار على كل من أخلّ بأداء واجبه في إيداع القوائم المالية عن السنة المالية 2024م.


وفي حال ارتكاب مخالفة عدم إيداع القوائم المالية لسنتين ماليتين متتاليتين من تاريخ هذا القرار، واكتساب قرار المخالفة للسنة المالية الأولى للقطعية، تزاد الغرامة للسنة المالية الثانية بنسبة 50%.