طرحت وزارة التجارة مقترحات «مسودة» القرار الوزاري بشأن الغرامات الفورية على مخالفة إيداع القوائم المالية.
ويهدف مشروع القرار إلى مخالفة الشركات فورياً على عدم إيداع القوائم المالية خلال المدة النظامية، وتعزيز التزام الشركات بإيداع القوائم المالية خلال المدة النظامية، من خلال إقرار آلية للعقوبات المباشرة عند عدم الامتثال بإيداع القوائم المالية خلال المدة النظامية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الشفافية.
جميع الشركات
ويحل مشروع القرار -بعد صدوره- محل القرار الوزاري رقم 239 بتاريخ 27 /11 /1445هـ.
وبحسب المشروع، توقع عقوبة مباشرة على كل من أخلّ بأداء واجبه في إيداع القوائم المالية، وذلك على النحو الآتي: جميع أشكال الشركات (عدا الشركة المساهمة غير المدرجة): إذا كان رأس مال الشركة 500 ألف ريال وأقل، ويكون لها المسؤول مدير واحد فغرامتها 8000 ريال، وإذا كان مديران وأكثر فغرامتها 4000 ريال، أما إذا كان رأس مال الشركة أكثر من 500 ألف ريال ويكون لها مسؤول مدير واحد فغرامتها 12000 ريال، واذا كان مديران وأكثر فغرامتها 6000 ريال.
الشركة «غير المدرجة»
وتشمل العقوبات، الشركة المساهمة غير المدرجة إذا كان رأس مال الشركة 5 ملايين ريال وأقل، فغرامتها 15000 ريال، وإذا كان رأس مال الشركة أكثر من 5 ملايين ريال فغرامتها 20,000 ريال.
وتضم أيضاً العقوبات، جميع أشكال الشركات الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر وفقاً للمعايير الواردة في المادة السابعة من اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام الشركات، فإذا كان المسؤول مدير واحد أو رئيس مجلس الإدارة فغرامتها 4000 ريال، وإذا كان مديران وأكثر فغرامتها 2000 ريال، وتوقع عقوبة الإنذار على كل من أخلّ بأداء واجبه في إيداع القوائم المالية عن السنة المالية 2024م.
وفي حال ارتكاب مخالفة عدم إيداع القوائم المالية لسنتين ماليتين متتاليتين من تاريخ هذا القرار، واكتساب قرار المخالفة للسنة المالية الأولى للقطعية، تزاد الغرامة للسنة المالية الثانية بنسبة 50%.
The Ministry of Commerce has proposed a "draft" ministerial decision regarding immediate fines for failing to deposit financial statements.
The purpose of the draft decision is to impose immediate penalties on companies for not depositing financial statements within the legal timeframe, and to enhance companies' compliance with the timely submission of financial statements by establishing a mechanism for direct penalties in cases of non-compliance, which contributes to increasing transparency.
All Companies
The draft decision - once issued - will replace ministerial decision number 239 dated 27/11/1445 AH.
According to the draft, a direct penalty will be imposed on anyone who fails to fulfill their duty to deposit financial statements, as follows: All forms of companies (except for unlisted joint-stock companies): If the company's capital is 500,000 riyals or less, and it has one responsible manager, the fine is 8,000 riyals. If there are two or more managers, the fine is 4,000 riyals. If the company's capital exceeds 500,000 riyals and it has one responsible manager, the fine is 12,000 riyals, and if there are two or more managers, the fine is 6,000 riyals.
Unlisted Company
The penalties also include unlisted joint-stock companies if the company's capital is 5 million riyals or less, with a fine of 15,000 riyals. If the company's capital exceeds 5 million riyals, the fine is 20,000 riyals.
The penalties also cover all forms of small and micro enterprises according to the standards outlined in Article Seven of the Executive Regulations of the Companies Law. If the responsible person is one manager or the chairman of the board, the fine is 4,000 riyals. If there are two or more managers, the fine is 2,000 riyals, and a warning penalty will be imposed on anyone who fails to fulfill their duty to deposit financial statements for the fiscal year 2024.
In the event of a violation for not depositing financial statements for two consecutive fiscal years from the date of this decision, and if the violation decision for the first fiscal year becomes final, the fine for the second fiscal year will increase by 50%.