The Ministry of Commerce has proposed a "draft" ministerial decision regarding immediate fines for failing to deposit financial statements.



The purpose of the draft decision is to impose immediate penalties on companies for not depositing financial statements within the legal timeframe, and to enhance companies' compliance with the timely submission of financial statements by establishing a mechanism for direct penalties in cases of non-compliance, which contributes to increasing transparency.



All Companies



The draft decision - once issued - will replace ministerial decision number 239 dated 27/11/1445 AH.



According to the draft, a direct penalty will be imposed on anyone who fails to fulfill their duty to deposit financial statements, as follows: All forms of companies (except for unlisted joint-stock companies): If the company's capital is 500,000 riyals or less, and it has one responsible manager, the fine is 8,000 riyals. If there are two or more managers, the fine is 4,000 riyals. If the company's capital exceeds 500,000 riyals and it has one responsible manager, the fine is 12,000 riyals, and if there are two or more managers, the fine is 6,000 riyals.



Unlisted Company



The penalties also include unlisted joint-stock companies if the company's capital is 5 million riyals or less, with a fine of 15,000 riyals. If the company's capital exceeds 5 million riyals, the fine is 20,000 riyals.



The penalties also cover all forms of small and micro enterprises according to the standards outlined in Article Seven of the Executive Regulations of the Companies Law. If the responsible person is one manager or the chairman of the board, the fine is 4,000 riyals. If there are two or more managers, the fine is 2,000 riyals, and a warning penalty will be imposed on anyone who fails to fulfill their duty to deposit financial statements for the fiscal year 2024.



In the event of a violation for not depositing financial statements for two consecutive fiscal years from the date of this decision, and if the violation decision for the first fiscal year becomes final, the fine for the second fiscal year will increase by 50%.