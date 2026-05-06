وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله،اليوم ، إلى مدينة أنقرة عاصمة الجمهورية التركية.

مجلس التنسيق


ومن المقرر أن يلتقي وزير خارجية الجمهورية التركية هاكان فيدان، ويرأسان الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق السعودي - التركي، الذي يعقد ضمن إطار تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين الشقيقين في مختلف المجالات، وبما يسهم في تحقيق المصالح المشتركة ومواصلة تنسيق الجهود حيال القضايا الإقليمية والدولية.