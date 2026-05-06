Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in Ankara, the capital of the Republic of Turkey.

Coordination Council



It is scheduled that the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet, and they will co-chair the third meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, which is held within the framework of enhancing cooperation between the two brotherly countries in various fields, contributing to achieving common interests and continuing to coordinate efforts regarding regional and international issues.