شدّدت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء على الضوابط والإجراءات المعتمدة للحصول على إذن الفسح الشخصي للأدوية المقيّدة مع الحجاج والمعتمرين بغرض الاستخدام الشخصي، بما يضمن راحتهم وسلامة قاصدي المشاعر المقدسة.
وأشارت إلى وجود متطلبات عدة تسبق عملية الحصول على إذن الفسح، تشمل صورة جواز مقدم الطلب، وصورة من الوصفة أو التقرير الطبي ساري الصلاحية بما لا يتجاوز 6 أشهر من تاريخ الإصدار، وصورة لعبوة الدواء وتغليفه الخارجي، إلى جانب الموافقة على الإقرار الإلكتروني المسجل ضمن الطلب قبل إرساله.
كما اشترطت الالتزام بحيازة وتسجيل الكمية المسموح بها نظاماً، بما يكفي لاستخدام 30 يوماً أو مدة الإقامة في المملكة أيهما أقل، وفق الجرعة العلاجية المحددة في الوصفة أو التقرير الطبي.
وبينت «الغذاء والدواء»، أن هذه الجهود تعكس عمل منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات التنظيمية والرقابية، تسعى لضمان تقديم تجربة آمنة وميسرة لضيوف الرحمن، وتسهيل إجراءات عبورهم إلى المملكة، مع الحفاظ على أعلى معايير السلامة والرقابة على تداول هذا النوع من الأدوية.
وأوضحت، أنه يمكن تقديم طلب إذن الفسح عن طريق إنشاء حساب مسافر شخصي على النظام الإلكتروني للأدوية المقيدة (CDS).
The General Authority for Food and Drug Administration emphasized the regulations and procedures approved for obtaining a personal exemption permit for restricted medications for pilgrims and Umrah performers for personal use, ensuring their comfort and safety while visiting the holy sites.
It pointed out that there are several requirements that precede the process of obtaining the exemption permit, including a copy of the applicant's passport, a copy of a valid prescription or medical report not exceeding 6 months from the date of issuance, a copy of the medication container and its external packaging, in addition to agreeing to the electronic declaration registered within the application before submission.
It also stipulated the obligation to possess and register the quantity legally allowed, sufficient for 30 days of use or the duration of stay in the Kingdom, whichever is less, according to the therapeutic dosage specified in the prescription or medical report.
The "Food and Drug Administration" indicated that these efforts reflect the work of an integrated system of regulatory and supervisory services, aiming to ensure a safe and facilitated experience for the guests of the Most Merciful, and to ease their procedures for entering the Kingdom, while maintaining the highest safety and monitoring standards for the circulation of this type of medication.
It clarified that a request for an exemption permit can be submitted by creating a personal traveler account on the electronic system for restricted medications (CDS).