The General Authority for Food and Drug Administration emphasized the regulations and procedures approved for obtaining a personal exemption permit for restricted medications for pilgrims and Umrah performers for personal use, ensuring their comfort and safety while visiting the holy sites.

It pointed out that there are several requirements that precede the process of obtaining the exemption permit, including a copy of the applicant's passport, a copy of a valid prescription or medical report not exceeding 6 months from the date of issuance, a copy of the medication container and its external packaging, in addition to agreeing to the electronic declaration registered within the application before submission.

It also stipulated the obligation to possess and register the quantity legally allowed, sufficient for 30 days of use or the duration of stay in the Kingdom, whichever is less, according to the therapeutic dosage specified in the prescription or medical report.

The "Food and Drug Administration" indicated that these efforts reflect the work of an integrated system of regulatory and supervisory services, aiming to ensure a safe and facilitated experience for the guests of the Most Merciful, and to ease their procedures for entering the Kingdom, while maintaining the highest safety and monitoring standards for the circulation of this type of medication.

It clarified that a request for an exemption permit can be submitted by creating a personal traveler account on the electronic system for restricted medications (CDS).