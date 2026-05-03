The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's support for the sovereign measures taken by the leadership of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty.

The Kingdom affirmed its full support for the sister Kingdom of Bahrain in the measures it takes to confront anything that may affect its security and stability, and to deter anyone who might dare to target Bahrain's sovereignty and interfere in its internal affairs, emphasizing that Bahrain's security is part of the security of the Kingdom and all Gulf countries.