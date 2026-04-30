The Middle East stands on the brink of a foggy situation, as there is neither true peace nor a comprehensive war, but rather a gray area where risk scenarios are managed day by day, if not hour by hour.

From here, what we are witnessing today seems not to be a struggle for resolution, but rather a long-term management of the crisis, as the current freeze may just be a station along a longer path of negotiations.

Perhaps what was reported by the Wall Street Journal about American officials confirming that President Donald Trump instructed his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade on Iran reveals that the scenarios for resolving the crisis, whether diplomatically or militarily, have not yet matured.

Experts believe that other options, including resuming bombing or withdrawing from the conflict, carry greater risks than maintaining the blockade. Consequently, it appears that the U.S. administration is moving towards tightening the noose on Iran through a "prolonged blockade" strategy.

This strategy, which the American president intends to resort to, could bear fruit in the long term and push Iran to make concessions in order to reach an agreement that ends the war, as it will not be able to withstand the suffocating blockade for long, especially since it relies on drying up its resources from oil sales.