تقف منطقة الشرق الأوسط على أعتاب حالة ضبابية، إذ إنه لا سلام حقيقياً، ولا حرب شاملة، بل مساحة رمادية يدار فيها سيناريو المخاطر يوماً بيوم، إن لم يكن ساعة بساعة.

ومن هنا، يبدو ما نشهده اليوم ليس صراعاً نحو الحسم، بل إدارة طويلة الأمد للأزمة، فالتجميد الحالي قد يكون مجرد محطة ضمن مسار أطول من المساومات.

ولعل ما نقلته نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، ⁠عن ‌مسؤولين أمريكيين وتأكيدهم، أن الرئيس ​دونالد ترمب ⁠أصدر تعليمات لمساعديه بالاستعداد لفرض حصار ⁠مطول على إيران، يكشف النقاب أن سيناريوهات حل الأزمة سواء دبلوماسياً أو عسكرياً لم تنضج بعد.

ويعتقد الخبراء، ⁠أن الخيارات ​الأخرى، بما في ⁠ذلك ‌استئناف القصف أو الانسحاب من الصراع، تنطوي ‌على مخاطر أكبر من الإبقاء على الحصار. وبناء عليه يبدو أن الإدارة الأمريكية تتجه إلى تشديد الخناق على إيران عبر إستراتيجية «الحصار المطول».

هذه الإستراتيجية، التي يعتزم الرئيس الأمريكي اللجوء إليها، يمكن أن تؤتي ثمارها على المدى الطويل وتدفع إيران إلى تقديم التنازلات من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الحرب، إذ إنها لن تسطيع الصمود طويلاً أمام الحصار الخانق، خصوصاً أنه يعتمد على تجفيف مواردها من بيع النفط.