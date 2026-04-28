The Transport Authority has decided to raise the fine for violations related to motorbikes designated for transporting goods to 28,000 riyals, along with the confiscation of the bike. It attributed this step to enforcing discipline in the activity and limiting violations, while granting the committee responsible for reviewing cases the authority to suspend licenses and halt drivers' activities for a full year, with a gradual increase in penalties and doubling them in case of repeated violations within one year. According to the regulations - which have been approved by the authority - daily fines are imposed on habitual violators, non-Saudi drivers are to be deported to their countries, and applications and websites belonging to violating establishments will be blocked, along with the closure of shops operating without a license.

According to the regulations, establishments have been divided into four categories to determine the size of the fines, starting from micro establishments that own a maximum of 5 bikes, up to larger ones that exceed 250 bikes. Large establishments are penalized with a fine of 28,800 riyals for operating without a license or after its cancellation. The approved regulations also emphasize the prohibition of transporting people on motorbikes or transporting goods containing hazardous materials.