The grace period for Saudis and residents to perform Umrah, which began on the first of Dhul-Qi'dah, will end at the end of this week.

The Holy Mosque in Mecca has witnessed a large influx of citizens and residents in a spiritual atmosphere, with all services and organization being integrated by security personnel from various sectors and staff from the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques. Hotels surrounding the Holy Mosque have recorded high occupancy rates due to the large number of people arriving in Mecca from different regions and provinces of Saudi Arabia, especially during the weekend.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had set the beginning of Dhul-Qi'dah as the final date for all pilgrims who arrived on Umrah visas during the current season to leave, as part of the preparations for the Hajj season, with the arrival of the first groups of pilgrims to Mecca and Medina.

The Ministry of Interior announced a package of arrangements and organizational procedures for this year's Hajj season, aimed at ensuring the safety of the guests of Allah and guaranteeing the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage in security, ease, and tranquility, under the slogan "No Hajj without a permit."

The Ministry emphasized the importance of full compliance with the organized instructions, confirming that cooperation with the relevant authorities contributes to achieving the security and safety of the guests of Allah, while warning that violating these regulations will expose offenders to the prescribed legal penalties.