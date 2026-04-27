The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, extended his highest congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince on the occasion of the issuance of the annual report for "Saudi Vision 2030" for the year 2025, which includes figures and indicators reflecting the accelerated progress in achieving national targets, and the growing and tangible impact on the fields of economy and society.

Leadership Support and Institutional Maturity

Dr. Al-Samaani affirmed that the exceptional achievements witnessed in the judicial sector are an extension of the generous support and care from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and the precise and continuous follow-up from the Crown Prince, which has had the greatest impact on developing the judicial system, enhancing the efficiency of its procedures, and increasing its reliability.

He pointed out that this support has enabled the sector to reach a high level of institutional maturity, contributing to maximizing the impact of the services provided, reinforcing the role of the judiciary in empowering individuals, and supporting the business environment, in addition to enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy at both regional and international levels.

Digital Transformation and Performance Efficiency

In the context of reviewing transformation indicators, Dr. Al-Samaani clarified that the judicial renaissance is fundamentally based on redesigning procedures and facilitating the journey of beneficiaries through the employment of advanced technologies; the percentage of judicial services provided electronically has jumped to 91% through more than 140 services available to beneficiaries. He also revealed the completion of the digitization of judicial procedures and execution procedures at a rate of 100%, covering all rulings, notifications, and execution requests, which has led to a qualitative leap in the speed of resolving disputes and restoring rights.

Figures Reflecting the Speed of Achievement

The Minister of Justice added that the system has successfully activated electronic litigation on a wide scale, with 96% of court sessions conducted remotely, significantly reducing effort and time for the parties involved in the case.

Regarding notarial services, he noted the ministry's success in reducing the average time for issuing power of attorney to about five minutes only, which embodies the efficiency of operational processes and the ease of access to swift justice.

Legislative Reforms and Global Competitiveness

Dr. Al-Samaani explained that these successes are an integral part of the comprehensive legislative and regulatory reform system led by Saudi Vision 2030, with the insightful vision of the Crown Prince. These reforms have directly contributed to enhancing the reliability of judicial transactions and developing the business environment, positively reflecting on the Kingdom's advancement in global competitiveness indicators.

Dr. Al-Samaani concluded his statement by affirming that this comprehensive development enhances the values of justice through the clarity of procedures, accelerating the pace of case resolution, ensuring the efficiency of rights enforcement, and expanding the scope of dispute prevention, achieving a society characterized by justice and legal security.