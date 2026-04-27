رفع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد؛ بمناسبة صدور التقرير السنوي لـ«رؤية المملكة 2030» لعام 2025م، وما تضمنه التقرير من أرقام ومؤشرات تعكس التقدم المتسارع في تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية، والأثر المتنامي والملموس على مجالي الاقتصاد والمجتمع.

الدعم القيادي والنضج المؤسسي

وأكد وزير العدل أن المنجزات الاستثنائية التي شهدها القطاع العدلي امتداد للدعم الكريم والرعاية السخية من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، والمتابعة الدقيقة والمستمرة من ولي العهد، التي كان لها الأثر الأكبر في تطوير المنظومة العدلية، ورفع كفاءة إجراءاتها، وتعزيز موثوقيتها.

وأشار إلى أن الدعم مكّن القطاع من الوصول إلى مستوى عالٍ من النضج المؤسسي، ما ساهم في تعظيم أثر الخدمات المقدمة، وترسيخ دور القضاء في تمكين الأفراد، ودعم بيئة الأعمال، إضافة إلى تعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي.

التحوّل الرقمي وكفاءة الأداء

وفي سياق استعراضه لمؤشرات التحول، أوضح الدكتور الصمعاني أن النهضة العدلية ارتكزت في جوهرها على إعادة تصميم الإجراءات وتيسير رحلة المستفيدين عبر توظيف التقنيات المتقدمة؛ إذ قفزت نسبة الخدمات العدلية المقدمة إلكترونياً لتصل إلى 91% من خلال أكثر من 140 خدمة متاحة للمستفيدين. كما كشف اكتمال رقمنة الإجراءات القضائية وإجراءات التنفيذ بنسبة 100%، شملت كافة الأحكام والتبليغات وطلبات التنفيذ، مما أحدث نقلة نوعية في سرعة الفصل في المنازعات واستعادة الحقوق.

أرقام تعكس سرعة الإنجاز

وأضاف وزير العدل أن المنظومة نجحت في تفعيل التقاضي الإلكتروني بشكل واسع، ونُفذت 96% من الجلسات القضائية عن بُعد، ما اختصر الكثير من الجهد والوقت على أطراف الدعوى.

وفي جانب الخدمات التوثيقية، أشار إلى نجاح الوزارة في خفض متوسط مدة إصدار الوكالة لتصل إلى نحو خمس دقائق فقط، وهو ما يجسد كفاءة العمليات التشغيلية وسهولة الوصول إلى العدالة الناجزة.

الإصلاحات التشريعية والتنافسية العالمية

وبيّن وزير العدل أن هذه النجاحات تأتي جزءاً لا يتجزأ من منظومة الإصلاحات التشريعية والتنظيمية الشاملة التي تقودها رؤية المملكة 2030 برؤية ثاقبة من ولي العهد، وهي الإصلاحات التي أدت بشكل مباشر إلى رفع موثوقية التعاملات العدلية وتطوير البيئة التجارية، ما انعكس إيجاباً على تقدم المملكة في مؤشرات التنافسية العالمية.

واختتم الدكتور الصمعاني تصريحه بتأكيد أن هذا التطور الشامل يعزز من قيم العدالة من خلال وضوح الإجراءات، وتسريع وتيرة الفصل في القضايا، وضمان كفاءة إنفاذ الحقوق، فضلاً عن توسيع نطاق الوقاية من النزاعات، بما يحقق مجتمعاً يسوده العدل والأمان القانوني.