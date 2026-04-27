رفع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد؛ بمناسبة صدور التقرير السنوي لـ«رؤية المملكة 2030» لعام 2025م، وما تضمنه التقرير من أرقام ومؤشرات تعكس التقدم المتسارع في تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية، والأثر المتنامي والملموس على مجالي الاقتصاد والمجتمع.
الدعم القيادي والنضج المؤسسي
وأكد وزير العدل أن المنجزات الاستثنائية التي شهدها القطاع العدلي امتداد للدعم الكريم والرعاية السخية من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، والمتابعة الدقيقة والمستمرة من ولي العهد، التي كان لها الأثر الأكبر في تطوير المنظومة العدلية، ورفع كفاءة إجراءاتها، وتعزيز موثوقيتها.
وأشار إلى أن الدعم مكّن القطاع من الوصول إلى مستوى عالٍ من النضج المؤسسي، ما ساهم في تعظيم أثر الخدمات المقدمة، وترسيخ دور القضاء في تمكين الأفراد، ودعم بيئة الأعمال، إضافة إلى تعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي.
التحوّل الرقمي وكفاءة الأداء
وفي سياق استعراضه لمؤشرات التحول، أوضح الدكتور الصمعاني أن النهضة العدلية ارتكزت في جوهرها على إعادة تصميم الإجراءات وتيسير رحلة المستفيدين عبر توظيف التقنيات المتقدمة؛ إذ قفزت نسبة الخدمات العدلية المقدمة إلكترونياً لتصل إلى 91% من خلال أكثر من 140 خدمة متاحة للمستفيدين. كما كشف اكتمال رقمنة الإجراءات القضائية وإجراءات التنفيذ بنسبة 100%، شملت كافة الأحكام والتبليغات وطلبات التنفيذ، مما أحدث نقلة نوعية في سرعة الفصل في المنازعات واستعادة الحقوق.
أرقام تعكس سرعة الإنجاز
وأضاف وزير العدل أن المنظومة نجحت في تفعيل التقاضي الإلكتروني بشكل واسع، ونُفذت 96% من الجلسات القضائية عن بُعد، ما اختصر الكثير من الجهد والوقت على أطراف الدعوى.
وفي جانب الخدمات التوثيقية، أشار إلى نجاح الوزارة في خفض متوسط مدة إصدار الوكالة لتصل إلى نحو خمس دقائق فقط، وهو ما يجسد كفاءة العمليات التشغيلية وسهولة الوصول إلى العدالة الناجزة.
الإصلاحات التشريعية والتنافسية العالمية
وبيّن وزير العدل أن هذه النجاحات تأتي جزءاً لا يتجزأ من منظومة الإصلاحات التشريعية والتنظيمية الشاملة التي تقودها رؤية المملكة 2030 برؤية ثاقبة من ولي العهد، وهي الإصلاحات التي أدت بشكل مباشر إلى رفع موثوقية التعاملات العدلية وتطوير البيئة التجارية، ما انعكس إيجاباً على تقدم المملكة في مؤشرات التنافسية العالمية.
واختتم الدكتور الصمعاني تصريحه بتأكيد أن هذا التطور الشامل يعزز من قيم العدالة من خلال وضوح الإجراءات، وتسريع وتيرة الفصل في القضايا، وضمان كفاءة إنفاذ الحقوق، فضلاً عن توسيع نطاق الوقاية من النزاعات، بما يحقق مجتمعاً يسوده العدل والأمان القانوني.
The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, extended his highest congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince on the occasion of the issuance of the annual report for "Saudi Vision 2030" for the year 2025, which includes figures and indicators reflecting the accelerated progress in achieving national targets, and the growing and tangible impact on the fields of economy and society.
Leadership Support and Institutional Maturity
Dr. Al-Samaani affirmed that the exceptional achievements witnessed in the judicial sector are an extension of the generous support and care from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and the precise and continuous follow-up from the Crown Prince, which has had the greatest impact on developing the judicial system, enhancing the efficiency of its procedures, and increasing its reliability.
He pointed out that this support has enabled the sector to reach a high level of institutional maturity, contributing to maximizing the impact of the services provided, reinforcing the role of the judiciary in empowering individuals, and supporting the business environment, in addition to enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy at both regional and international levels.
Digital Transformation and Performance Efficiency
In the context of reviewing transformation indicators, Dr. Al-Samaani clarified that the judicial renaissance is fundamentally based on redesigning procedures and facilitating the journey of beneficiaries through the employment of advanced technologies; the percentage of judicial services provided electronically has jumped to 91% through more than 140 services available to beneficiaries. He also revealed the completion of the digitization of judicial procedures and execution procedures at a rate of 100%, covering all rulings, notifications, and execution requests, which has led to a qualitative leap in the speed of resolving disputes and restoring rights.
Figures Reflecting the Speed of Achievement
The Minister of Justice added that the system has successfully activated electronic litigation on a wide scale, with 96% of court sessions conducted remotely, significantly reducing effort and time for the parties involved in the case.
Regarding notarial services, he noted the ministry's success in reducing the average time for issuing power of attorney to about five minutes only, which embodies the efficiency of operational processes and the ease of access to swift justice.
Legislative Reforms and Global Competitiveness
Dr. Al-Samaani explained that these successes are an integral part of the comprehensive legislative and regulatory reform system led by Saudi Vision 2030, with the insightful vision of the Crown Prince. These reforms have directly contributed to enhancing the reliability of judicial transactions and developing the business environment, positively reflecting on the Kingdom's advancement in global competitiveness indicators.
Dr. Al-Samaani concluded his statement by affirming that this comprehensive development enhances the values of justice through the clarity of procedures, accelerating the pace of case resolution, ensuring the efficiency of rights enforcement, and expanding the scope of dispute prevention, achieving a society characterized by justice and legal security.