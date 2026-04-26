أكد نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود أن الأمن البيئي يُمثل بُعداً إستراتيجياً متقدماً في المنظومة الأمنية، ويجسد تكاملاً نوعياً بين حفظ الأمن وصون الموارد الطبيعية، مشيراً إلى أن ما تقوم به القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي من جهود ميدانية ورقابية يعكس احترافية عالية في حماية مقدرات الوطن وتعزيز استدامتها للأجيال القادمة.

جاء ذلك خلال استقباله في مكتبه بالإمارة اليوم قائد القوة الخاصة للأمن البيئي بمنطقة عسير العقيد ناصر بن أحمد الشريف.
نائب أمير عسير: الأمن البيئي يُمثل بُعداً إستراتيجياً متقدماً في المنظومة الأمنية


واطّلع الأمير خالد بن سطام خلال الاستقبال على عرضٍ تضمّن جهود القوة في حماية الغطاء النباتي، ومراقبة الالتزام بالأنظمة البيئية، إلى جانب الإسهام في رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية المحافظة على البيئة، بما يدعم مستهدفات الاستدامة ويعزز جودة الحياة في المنطقة، منوهاً بالدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به قطاع الأمن البيئي من القيادة الرشيدة، ومؤكداً أهمية استمرار التكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، ورفع كفاءة العمل الميداني، بما يسهم في الحفاظ على البيئة الطبيعية التي تتميز بها منطقة عسير. وأعرب العقيد الشريف عن شكره وتقديره لنائب أمير المنطقة على ما يوليه من اهتمام ومتابعة، مؤكداً حرص القوة على مواصلة تنفيذ مهامها بكفاءة عالية، وتطبيق الأنظمة البيئية بكل حزم، بما يسهم في حماية البيئة وتنميتها.