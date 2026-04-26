نائب أمير عسير: الأمن البيئي يُمثل بُعداً إستراتيجياً متقدماً في المنظومة الأمنية

The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sattam bin Saud, confirmed that environmental security represents an advanced strategic dimension in the security system, embodying a qualitative integration between maintaining security and preserving natural resources. He pointed out that the efforts made by the Special Forces for Environmental Security reflect a high level of professionalism in protecting the nation's resources and enhancing their sustainability for future generations.

This came during his reception today in his office at the emirate of the commander of the Special Forces for Environmental Security in the Asir Region, Colonel Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Sharif.



During the reception, Prince Khalid bin Sattam was briefed on a presentation that included the force's efforts in protecting vegetation cover, monitoring compliance with environmental regulations, as well as contributing to raising community awareness about the importance of preserving the environment, which supports sustainability goals and enhances the quality of life in the region. He noted the significant support that the environmental security sector receives from the wise leadership, emphasizing the importance of continuing integration among relevant entities and improving the efficiency of fieldwork, which contributes to preserving the natural environment that characterizes the Asir Region. Colonel Al-Sharif expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Emir for his attention and follow-up, confirming the force's commitment to continue carrying out its tasks with high efficiency and to enforce environmental regulations rigorously, contributing to the protection and development of the environment.