كشفت الهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية، مسودة سياسة الملكية الفكرية بالهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية، لتوفير إطار لسياسة استرشادية مرنة للملكية الفكرية لتكون ملائمة للهيئة والعمل بها، ويكون لدى موظفيها إلمام تام بحقوقهم وواجباتهم تجاه الملكية الفكرية، ولتعزيز استخدام الملكية الفكرية وإدارتها وتحقيق التوازن بين المصالح.

وأضافت المسودة، أن الهيئة تعد مالكًا لكافة حقوق الملكية الفكرية التي يتوصل إليها موظفوها، إذا حازت على وثيقة الحماية في أحوال عدة، منها إذا كانت الملكية الفكرية ناتجة عن تكليف فرد أو جماعة من موظفي الهيئة وتحت إشرافها وإدارتها، إذا كانت ناتجة عن استخدام موارد الهيئة وإمكاناتها في تطوير العمل موضوع الملكية الفكرية، في الحالتين السابقتين يجوز تقديم حوافز ومكافأة حسب الجهد المعمول.

وأضافت الهيئة، أن للموظف الحق في ملكية حقوق الملكية الفكرية في الأحول التالية: إذا توصل إلى حق الملكية الفكرية بجهوده الذاتية المحضة وبدون الاستفادة من أي دعم مالي أو فني أو مادي من الهيئة، إذا كان الموظف قد توصل إلى حق الملكية الفكرية قبل انضمامه إلى الهيئة.

تجنب التعديات

على حقوق الآخرين

أوضحت الهيئة، أن أهداف سياسة الملكية الفكرية هي تجنب التعديات على حقوق الملكية الفكرية للآخرين، التوعية بالتشريعات والأنظمة الوطنية المتعلقة بحماية وإنفاذ حقوق الملكية الفكرية، حماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية للهيئة وحماية المخرجات التنظيمية والمعرفية والتقنية ذات الصلة باختصاصات الهيئة، دعم وتمكين الابتكار والإبداع والاقتصاد المبني على الملكية الفكرية، لتعزيز تحويل مخرجات الابتكار إلى أصول قابلة للتطبيق أو الترخيص أو التبني المؤسسي، تنظيم التعامل مع حقوق الملكية الفكرية المرتبطة بالأعمال الخاضعة لاختصاص الهيئة وفقاً للأنظمة ذات الصلة، السعي إلى اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية التي يتم التوصل إليها، السعي إلى دعم الابتكار والتمكين من استغلال الابتكارات الناتجة عن ذلك، القيام بقيد/إثبات تراخيص الملكية الفكرية لدى الهيئة السعودية الملكية الفكرية.