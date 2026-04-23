The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information has revealed the draft Intellectual Property Policy of the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, to provide a flexible framework for an advisory intellectual property policy that is suitable for the authority and its operations. This will ensure that its employees are fully aware of their rights and duties regarding intellectual property, and will enhance the use and management of intellectual property while achieving a balance between interests.

The draft added that the authority is considered the owner of all intellectual property rights that its employees achieve, provided that it obtains a protection document in several cases, including if the intellectual property is the result of a task assigned to an individual or group of the authority's employees under its supervision and management, or if it results from the use of the authority's resources and capabilities in developing the work subject to the intellectual property. In the previous two cases, incentives and rewards may be offered based on the effort exerted.

The authority added that an employee has the right to own intellectual property rights in the following situations: if they achieve the intellectual property right through their pure personal efforts without benefiting from any financial, technical, or material support from the authority, or if the employee achieved the intellectual property right before joining the authority.

Avoiding Infringements

On Others' Rights

The authority clarified that the objectives of the intellectual property policy are to avoid infringements on the intellectual property rights of others, to raise awareness of national legislation and regulations related to the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights, to protect the authority's intellectual property rights and safeguard the organizational, knowledge, and technical outputs related to the authority's competencies, to support and empower innovation, creativity, and an economy based on intellectual property, to enhance the transformation of innovation outputs into applicable assets or licenses or institutional adoption, to regulate dealings with intellectual property rights related to activities under the authority's jurisdiction in accordance with relevant regulations, to seek to take necessary measures to protect the intellectual property rights that are achieved, to strive to support innovation and enable the exploitation of the innovations resulting from that, and to register/document intellectual property licenses with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.