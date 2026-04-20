وصلت إلى المسجد الحرام، أمس، أولى طلائع حجاج بيت الله الحرام المستفيدين من مبادرة «طريق مكة» لموسم حج 1447هـ، القادمين من جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية، وسط منظومة خدمات متكاملة عكست جاهزية عالية لاستقبالهم. وأُنجزت جميع إجراءات الدخول والاشتراطات الصحية وشحن الأمتعة في صالة المبادرة بمطار المغادرة، ضمن مبادرة وزارة الداخلية المنضوية تحت برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن (أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030).

وسهّلت هذه الإجراءات المسبقة انتقال الحجاج مباشرة من الطائرة إلى الحافلات المخصصة لنقلهم إلى مقار سكنهم في مكة المكرمة، دون الحاجة للتوقف عند منصات الجوازات أو انتظار الأمتعة، عبر مسارات مهيأة تضمن انسيابية الحركة وسرعة الوصول.

وأعرب ضيوف الرحمن عن سعادتهم بوصولهم إلى مكة المكرمة، وتمكنهم من الطواف حول الكعبة المشرفة بكل يسر وراحة، في تجربة تجسد جودة الخدمات المقدمة لهم منذ لحظة مغادرتهم وحتى وصولهم إلى بيت الله الحرام.