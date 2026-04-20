The first groups of pilgrims benefiting from the "Makkah Route" initiative for the Hajj season 1447 AH arrived at the Grand Mosque yesterday, coming from the People's Republic of Bangladesh, amidst a comprehensive service system that reflected a high level of readiness to receive them. All entry procedures, health requirements, and luggage handling were completed in the initiative's hall at the departure airport, as part of the Ministry of Interior's initiative under the Guest of Rahman Service Program (one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030).

These pre-arranged procedures facilitated the direct transfer of the pilgrims from the plane to the designated buses that would take them to their accommodations in Makkah, without the need to stop at passport control or wait for their luggage, through prepared pathways that ensured smooth movement and quick access.

The guests of Rahman expressed their happiness upon arriving in Makkah, being able to perform the Tawaf around the Holy Kaaba with ease and comfort, in an experience that embodies the quality of services provided to them from the moment they departed until their arrival at the House of Allah.