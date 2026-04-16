زار رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف، والوفد المرافق له المسجد النبوي الشريف اليوم (الخميس)، حيث أدى الصلاة فيه، وتشرف بالسلام على الرسول المصطفى -صلى الله عليه وسلم- وصاحبيه رضوان الله عليهما.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله المسجد النبوي، قائد قوة أمن المسجد النبوي العقيد متعب بن نعيمان البدراني، ومدير مكتب المراسم الملكية بالمنطقة إبراهيم بن عبدالله برّي، وعدد من المسؤولين.
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, and his accompanying delegation visited the Prophet's Mosque today (Thursday), where he performed prayers and had the honor of greeting the Messenger, may peace be upon him, and his two companions, may Allah be pleased with them.
He was received upon his arrival at the Prophet's Mosque by the Commander of the Mosque's Security Force, Colonel Muteb bin Nuaiman Al-Badrani, the Director of the Royal Protocol Office in the region, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Barri, and a number of officials.