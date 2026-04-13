أمير الشرقية يستقبل مدير مجمع الملك فهد الطبي العسكري بالظهران

The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today, Monday, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, the Director of the King Fahd Military Medical Complex in Dhahran, Major General Dr. Khalid bin Abdulrahim Al-Faraidi, accompanied by a number of the complex's leaders, who presented a report on the complex's work and its most significant achievements.

The Prince of the Eastern Province confirmed that the support and attention given to the health sector by the wise leadership has contributed to the development of specialized health services, the expansion of their provision, and the enhancement of the efficiency of national personnel, in addition to adopting the latest medical practices and technologies, which has reflected positively on the quality of healthcare and the level of services provided to beneficiaries.

Major General Al-Faraidi presented to the Prince of the Eastern Province an overview of the most significant developments witnessed by the complex, including medical and specialized services, performance indicators, and developmental initiatives that have contributed to improving operational efficiency and enhancing the experience of beneficiaries.

Major General Al-Faraidi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his interest and follow-up, and for the support the complex receives, which has contributed to the continuous development of the services provided to patients.

