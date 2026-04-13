استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم الإثنين، مدير مجمع الملك فهد الطبي العسكري بالظهران اللواء الطبيب خالد بن عبدالرحيم الفرائضي، يرافقه عدد من قيادات المجمع، الذين قدّموا عرضاً عن أعمال المجمع وأبرز منجزاته.

أمير الشرقية يستقبل مدير مجمع الملك فهد الطبي العسكري بالظهران


وأكد أمير الشرقية أن ما يحظى به القطاع الصحي من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة أسهم في تطوير مستوى الخدمات الصحية التخصصية، والتوسع في تقديمها، ورفع كفاءة الكوادر الوطنية، إلى جانب تبني أحدث الممارسات والتقنيات الطبية، مما انعكس على جودة الرعاية الصحية ومستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.
أمير الشرقية يستقبل مدير مجمع الملك فهد الطبي العسكري بالظهران

وقدّم اللواء الفرائضي لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضاً عن أبرز التطورات التي شهدها المجمع، شملت الخدمات الطبية والتخصصية، ومؤشرات الأداء، والمبادرات التطويرية، التي أسهمت في رفع كفاءة التشغيل وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين.

ورفع اللواء الفرائضي شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على اهتمامه ومتابعته، وما يحظى به المجمع من دعم أسهم في مواصلة تطوير خدماته المقدمة للمرضى.
أمير الشرقية يستقبل مدير مجمع الملك فهد الطبي العسكري بالظهران