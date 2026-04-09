The General Authority for Statistics announced an increase in the industrial production index by 8.9% during February 2026 compared to the same month in 2025, driven by growth in mining and quarrying activities, manufacturing, as well as water supply, sewage, and waste management activities. Meanwhile, the index recorded a slight monthly decline of 0.2%.

The preliminary results showed that the mining and quarrying activity led the growth, with the sub-index for this activity rising by 13% year-on-year, due to an increase in oil production in the Kingdom to 10.1 million barrels per day during February 2026, compared to 8.9 million barrels per day in the same month of the previous year. The activity also recorded a monthly increase of 0.1%.

Regarding the manufacturing activity, it recorded an increase of 3.6% year-on-year, supported by growth in the production of coke and refined petroleum products by 5.2%, in addition to the production of chemicals and chemical products by 4.5%. However, the activity declined monthly by 0.2% due to a decrease in these activities.

The data also showed a decrease in the index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities by 3.7% year-on-year, while the index for water supply, sewage, and waste management activities increased by 8.1%. On a monthly basis, the two indices fell by 3.9% and 4.1%, respectively.

At the level of major economic activities, the oil activities index rose by 11.5%, while non-oil activities recorded a growth of 2.4% year-on-year, while both oil and non-oil activities slightly declined on a monthly basis by 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

The industrial production index is an economic indicator that reflects changes in the volume of industrial production, based on monthly survey data that includes mining, manufacturing, energy, and water activities, according to the national classification of economic activities.