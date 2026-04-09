أعلنت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء ارتفاع الرقم القياسي للإنتاج الصناعي بنسبة 8.9% خلال شهر فبراير 2026 مقارنةً بالشهر نفسه من عام 2025، مدفوعًا بنمو أنشطة التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، والصناعة التحويلية، إضافة إلى أنشطة إمدادات المياه والصرف الصحي وإدارة النفايات، في حين سجل المؤشر انخفاضًا طفيفًا على أساس شهري بنسبة 0.2%.

وأظهرت النتائج الأولية أن نشاط التعدين واستغلال المحاجر قاد النمو، حيث ارتفع المؤشر الفرعي لهذا النشاط بنسبة 13% على أساس سنوي، نتيجة زيادة الإنتاج النفطي في المملكة إلى 10.1 مليون برميل يوميًا خلال فبراير 2026، مقارنةً بـ8.9 مليون برميل يوميًا في الشهر نفسه من العام السابق، كما سجل النشاط ارتفاعًا شهريًا بنسبة 0.1%.

وفيما يتعلق بنشاط الصناعة التحويلية، فقد سجل ارتفاعًا بنسبة 3.6% على أساس سنوي، مدعومًا بنمو نشاط صنع فحم الكوك والمنتجات النفطية المكررة بنسبة 5.2%، إضافة إلى نشاط صنع المواد الكيميائية والمنتجات الكيميائية بنسبة 4.5%، في حين تراجع النشاط شهريًا بنسبة 0.2% متأثرًا بانخفاض هذه الأنشطة.

كما أظهرت البيانات انخفاض مؤشر نشاط إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والبخار وتكييف الهواء بنسبة 3.7% على أساس سنوي، مقابل ارتفاع مؤشر أنشطة إمدادات المياه والصرف الصحي وإدارة النفايات بنسبة 8.1%. وعلى أساس شهري، انخفض المؤشران بنسبة 3.9% و4.1% على التوالي.

وعلى مستوى الأنشطة الاقتصادية الرئيسة، ارتفع مؤشر الأنشطة النفطية بنسبة 11.5%، فيما سجلت الأنشطة غير النفطية نموًا بنسبة 2.4% على أساس سنوي، بينما تراجعت الأنشطة النفطية وغير النفطية بشكل طفيف على أساس شهري بنسبة 0.1% و0.4% على التوالي.

ويُعد الرقم القياسي للإنتاج الصناعي مؤشرًا اقتصاديًا يعكس التغيرات في حجم الإنتاج الصناعي، ويستند إلى بيانات مسح شهري يشمل أنشطة التعدين والصناعة التحويلية والطاقة والمياه، وفق التصنيف الوطني للأنشطة الاقتصادية.