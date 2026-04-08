تلقّى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من رئيس جمهورية جنوب السودان الفريق أول سلفاكير ميارديت، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلّم الرسالة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، المستشار الرئاسي للأمن القومي بجمهورية جنوب السودان توت قلواك، ووزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي مونداي سيمايا كومبا.

حضر الاستقبال، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، ومستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان.