Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a written message from the President of the Republic of South Sudan, First Lieutenant Salva Kiir Mayardit, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah during his reception at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Presidential Advisor for National Security of the Republic of South Sudan, Tut Gulwak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mondai Simaya Kumba.

The reception was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji and the Political Affairs Advisor to the Foreign Minister, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan.