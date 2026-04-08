تلقّى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من رئيس جمهورية جنوب السودان الفريق أول سلفاكير ميارديت، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.
تسلّم الرسالة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، المستشار الرئاسي للأمن القومي بجمهورية جنوب السودان توت قلواك، ووزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي مونداي سيمايا كومبا.
حضر الاستقبال، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، ومستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a written message from the President of the Republic of South Sudan, First Lieutenant Salva Kiir Mayardit, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The message was delivered by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah during his reception at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Presidential Advisor for National Security of the Republic of South Sudan, Tut Gulwak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mondai Simaya Kumba.
The reception was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji and the Political Affairs Advisor to the Foreign Minister, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan.