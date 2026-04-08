The Ministry of Justice has signed a memorandum of understanding with the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta to study the mechanism for dealing with divorce cases, addressing them, and documenting them, which enhances the integration between the two parties and develops the efficiency of procedures related to family cases.

The memorandum comes based on specialized legislations, foremost among them the Personal Status Law, which has established clear and comprehensive provisions for organizing family cases, contributing to the unification of processing and documentation procedures, facilitating the beneficiary's journey, and reducing timeframes, while ensuring accuracy and control in procedures that impact the stability of the family and society.

The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan, stated that Islamic law aims to achieve the interests of people and preserve their rights, and that what we are witnessing today in terms of organization and coordination between the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta and the Ministry of Justice is a result of cooperation that seeks to regulate divorce cases and protect the family unit, in light of the existence of well-structured systems like the Personal Status Law. This procedure contributes to the reassurance of the inquirer and ensures the documentation of the rights of both husband and wife in accordance with the objectives of Sharia in safeguarding rights and establishing justice.

For his part, Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani confirmed that the memorandum represents a step towards enhancing integration in addressing and documenting divorce cases, ensuring clarity and completeness of procedures, improving the quality of services provided, and contributing to enhancing the beneficiary's journey, achieving swift justice, and strengthening the legal status of the family.

The memorandum included the formation of a joint committee tasked with studying the mechanism for dealing with divorce cases and the legal procedures for addressing and documenting them, following up on existing cases during the transitional phase, and addressing any procedural or technical challenges that may arise, ensuring the continuity of the quality of service provided.

The cooperation comes within the framework of enhancing integration between the concerned parties, supporting the development of procedures related to family cases, improving the efficiency of their outputs, and contributing to enhancing the experience of beneficiaries, and achieving the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.