وقّعت وزارة العدل مع الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء مذكرة تفاهم لدراسة آلية التعامل مع وقائع الطلاق ومعالجتها وتوثيقها، بما يعزز التكامل بين الجهتين، ويطوّر كفاءة الإجراءات المرتبطة بالقضايا الأسرية.

وتأتي المذكرة استناداً إلى التشريعات المتخصصة، وفي مقدمتها نظام الأحوال الشخصية، الذي أرسى أحكاماً واضحة وشاملة لتنظيم القضايا الأسرية، بما يسهم في توحيد إجراءات المعالجة والتوثيق، وتيسير رحلة المستفيد، وتقليص المدد الزمنية، مع ضمان الدقة والضبط في الإجراءات ذات الأثر على استقرار الأسرة والمجتمع.

وقال المفتي العام للمملكة الشيخ صالح الفوزان إن الشريعة الإسلامية جاءت لتحقيق مصالح العباد وحفظ حقوقهم، وإن ما نشهده اليوم من تنظيم وتنسيق بين الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء ووزارة العدل ثمرة للتعاون الذي يسعى إلى ضبط وقائع الطلاق وحماية كيان الأسرة، في ظل وجود أنظمة محكمة مثل نظام الأحوال الشخصية، وهو إجراء يسهم في طمأنينة المستفتي وضمان توثيق حقوق الزوج والزوجة بما يتماشى مع مقاصد الشريعة في رعاية الحقوق وإقامة العدل.

من جانبه، أكد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني أن المذكرة تمثل خطوة نحو تعزيز التكامل في معالجة وتوثيق وقائع الطلاق، بما يضمن وضوح الإجراءات وتكاملها، ويرتقي بجودة الخدمات المقدمة، ويسهم في تحسين رحلة المستفيد، وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة، وتعزيز استقرار المراكز القانونية للأسرة.

وتضمنت المذكرة تشكيل لجنة مشتركة تتولى دراسة آلية التعامل مع وقائع الطلاق والإجراءات النظامية لمعالجتها وتوثيقها، ومتابعة الحالات القائمة خلال المرحلة الانتقالية، ومعالجة التحديات الإجرائية أو التقنية التي قد تبرز، بما يضمن استمرارية جودة الخدمة المقدمة.

ويأتي التعاون في إطار تعزيز التكامل بين الجهات المعنية، بما يدعم تطوير الإجراءات المرتبطة بالقضايا الأسرية، ويرفع كفاءة مخرجاتها، ويسهم في تحسين تجربة المستفيدين، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.