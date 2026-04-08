Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in the region, particularly the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to cease hostilities, thanks to the fruitful efforts made by the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

They also emphasized the Kingdom's and Kuwait's commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at achieving stability and security in the region.