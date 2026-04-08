The Ministry of Tourism revealed the violations table for hospitality facilities in Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season, the most notable of which is the loss of a condition from the licensing requirements for a single entity, with fines for the first category of facilities being 10,000 riyals, the second 8,000 riyals, the third 6,000 riyals, the fourth 4,000 riyals, and the fifth 2,000 riyals. Additionally, the tourist facility may be temporarily closed entirely until the violation is corrected, according to the specified duration when the violation is repeated for the first time, and the license may be revoked upon the second repetition of the violation. Among the violations is preventing the inspector from performing their duties and not cooperating with them, with a fine of 20,000 riyals for the first category and 14,000 riyals for the other categories.

The decision classified establishments into 5 categories, with the first category including luxury 5-star, five stars, unlicensed, and temporary lodgings for the Hajj season, while the second category includes 4 stars, the third category includes 3 stars, first class, the fourth category includes 2 stars, and one star is considered economic, and the fifth category includes other types of unclassified tourism hospitality facilities.

Among the violations is the failure to receive tourists and not dealing with them or responding to their inquiries politely and respectfully, with a fine of 5,000 riyals in its first category, and 3,000 riyals for the other categories. Refusing to provide service without legally acceptable reasons incurs a fine of 10,000 riyals in the first category, 8,000 riyals in the second, 6,000 riyals in the third, 4,000 riyals in the fourth, and 2,000 riyals in the fifth.

Another violation listed in the table is allowing smoking in public places within the tourism hospitality facility, such as the lobby, restaurants, and similar areas, without a permit from the relevant authorities, with fines of 10,000 riyals in the first category, 8,000 riyals in the second, 6,000 riyals in the third, 4,000 riyals in the fourth, and 2,000 riyals in the fifth.

From the beginning of Dhu al-Qi'dah to the middle of Muharram

The Ministry of Tourism has approved the exemption of applicants for a tourism hospitality facility license of the "lodging" type to operate during the Hajj season from the criteria attached to the ministerial decision (2300), and has established rules and a table of violations and penalties for the tourism hospitality facility activity in the cities of Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season of 1447 AH.

The ministry also approved the rules and scope of application, such as the repetition of violations and the gradation in imposing penalties, the criteria for imposing financial penalties according to the activity category, the size of the establishment, the gradation in penalties, and the time frame for applying the table during the Hajj season, which begins at the beginning of Dhu al-Qi'dah and ends in the middle of Muharram.

Doubled penalties for repeated violations

The ministerial decision stated that in the case of repeated violations and the gradation in imposing penalties, if the financial or non-financial penalties listed in the main violations and penalties table for the tourism hospitality facility activity differ from this table; the application will occur if the violation that occurred during the Hajj season is a repetition of a violation that occurred before the Hajj season, in which case the minimum financial penalty listed in the violations table will be applied if it is higher than the previous one. If it is lower, the minimum will be doubled. If the violation that occurred during the Hajj season is a repetition of a violation that occurred in the same season, the penalty will be doubled. If the violation that occurred after the season is a repetition of a violation that occurred during the season, the minimum penalty will be doubled according to the number of repetitions.

The decision included that if the non-financial penalty differs in the case of repetition and the violation occurred during the season, the penalty listed in the table will be applied. In the case of repeating the violation twice for violations that do not have a specified non-financial penalty, the committee may impose a temporary closure penalty or suspend the license during the Hajj season in which the violation occurred, and in the case of repeating the violation for the third time, the committee may revoke the license.