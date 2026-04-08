كشفت وزارة السياحة جدول مخالفات مرافق الضيافة في مكة والمدينة خلال موسم الحج، أبرزها فقدان شرط من شروط الترخيص للعنصر الواحد، وغرامة الفئة الأولى من المرافق 10 آلاف ريال، والثانية 8 آلاف ريال، والثالثة 6 آلاف ريال، والرابعة 4 آلاف ريال، والخامسة ألفا ريال، وإغلاق المرفق السياحي إغلاقاً مؤقتاً كلياً لحين تصحيح المخالفة، ووفقاً للمدة المحددة عند تكرار المخالفة للمرة الأولى، وإلغاء الترخيص عند تكرار المخالفة للمرة الثانية. ومن المخالفات منع المفتش من أداء مهماته وعدم التعاون معه، وتبلغ غرامة الفئة الأولى 20 ألف ريال، وبقية الفئات 14 ألف ريال.

وصنف القرار المنشآت إلى 5 فئات، تضم الأولى 5 نجوم فاخر، خمس نجوم، غير المرخص، النزل المؤقتة لموسم الحج، فيما تضم الفئة الثانية 4 نجوم، والفئة الثالثة 3 نجوم، درجة أولى، والفئة الرابعة نجمتين، نجمة واحدة اقتصادي، والفئة الخامسة أنواع مرافق الضيافة السياحية الأخرى غير المصنفة.

ومن المخالفات عدم استقبال السائح وعدم التعامل معه وعدم الرد على استفساراته بلباقة واحترام وغرامتها 5 آلاف في فئتها الأولى، وبقية الفئات 3 آلاف، والامتناع عن تقديم الخدمة بدون أسباب مقبولة نظاماً غرامته 10 آلاف ريال في الفئة الأولى، والثانية 8 آلاف ريال، والفئة الثالثة 6 آلاف ريال، والفئة الرابعة 4 آلاف، والفئة الخامسة ألفا ريال.

ومن المخالفات الواردة في الجدول السماح بالتدخين في الأماكن العامة داخل مرفق الضيافة السياحي مثل البهو، والمطاعم، ونحو ذلك، دون وجود تصريح من الجهات المختصة، وغرامتها 10 آلاف ريال في الفئة الأولى، والثانية 8 آلاف ريال، والفئة الثالثة 6 آلاف ريال، والفئة الرابعة 4 آلاف، والفئة الخامسة ألفا ريال.

من غرة ذي القعدة إلى منتصف محرم

اعتمدت وزارة السياحة إعفاء طالبي الترخيص لمرفق الضيافة السياحي من نوع «النزل» للعمل خلال فترة موسم الحج من المعايير المرفقة بالقرار الوزاري ( 2300)، وأقرت قواعد وجدول المخالفات والعقوبات لنشاط مرفق الضيافة السياحي في مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة خلال موسم حج 1447هـ.

كما اعتمدت الوزارة القواعد ونطاق التطبيق مثل تكرار المخالفة والتدرج في فرض العقوبة، ومحددات إيقاع العقوبات المالية وفق فئة النشاط، وحجم المنشأة، والتدرج في العقوبة، والنطاق الزمني لتطبيق الجدول في موسم الحج الذي يبدأ في غرة شهر ذي القعدة، وينتهي في منتصف شهر محرم.

مضاعفة العقوبة في الحالات المتكررة

نص القرار الوزاري على أنه في حالة تكرار المخالفة والتدرج في فرض العقوبة في حال اختلاف العقوبة المالية أو غير المالية الواردة في الجدول الأساسي لجدول المخالفات والعقوبات لنشاط مرفق الضيافة السياحي وقواعد تطبيقه عن هذا الجدول؛ يتم التطبيق إذا كانت المخالفة التي وقعت خلال موسم الحج مكررة لمخالفة وقعت قبل موسم الحج، فيتم تطبيق الحد الأدنى للعقوبة المالية الواردة في جدول المخالف متى كانت أعلى من سابقتها، أما إذا كانت أقل فتتم مضاعفة الحد الأدنى، وإذا كانت المخالفة التي وقعت خلال موسم الحج مكررة لمخالفة وقعت في الموسم ذاته، فيتم تطبيق العقوبة مضاعفة، وإذا كانت المخالفة التي وقعت بعد الموسم مكررة لمخالفة وقعت أثناء الموسم، فتتم مضاعفة الحد الأدنى للعقوبة حسب مرات التكرار.

وتضمن القرار أنه إذا اختلفت العقوبة غير المالية في حال التكرار ووقعت المخالفة خلال الموسم فيتم تطبيق العقوبة الواردة في الجدول، وفي حال تكرار ارتكاب المخالفة مرتين للمخالفات التي لم تحدد لها عقوبة غير مالية فللجنة تطبيق عقوبة الإغلاق المؤقت أو تعليق الترخيص خلال موسم الحج التي وقعت فيه المخالفة، وفي حال تكرار المخالفة، للمرة الثالثة، فللجنة إلغاء الترخيص.