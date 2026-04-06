تلقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، أمس، اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير الشؤون الداخلية وزير القانون في جمهورية سنغافورة كاسيفيسو أناثان شانموجام.

وبحث الجانبان، خلال الاتصال، مستجدات الأوضاع في الشرق الأوسط والتطورات الأمنية الراهنة في ظل الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي تهدف إلى زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وأكد الوزيران أهمية تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق المشترك بين المملكة وسنغافورة، بما يُسهم في دعم أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، إضافة إلى مناقشة عددٍ من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وأعرب الوزير السنغافوري عن إدانة بلاده للاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت المملكة ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، مؤكداً تضامن سنغافورة الكامل مع المملكة ودول الخليج في كل ما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار.