The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received a phone call yesterday from the Minister of Home Affairs and Law of the Republic of Singapore, K. Shanmugam.

During the call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and the current security situation in light of the Iranian attacks aimed at destabilizing security and stability in the region.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation and joint coordination between the Kingdom and Singapore, which contributes to supporting the security and stability of the region, in addition to discussing several issues of mutual interest.

The Singaporean minister expressed his country's condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, affirming Singapore's full solidarity with the Kingdom and the Gulf states in all that strengthens security and stability.